Small Business Owners Guide to Commercial Gas and Electricity

Businesses will normally be consuming a lot more gas and electricity compared to the average household. However, price isn’t the only factor when choosing a new supplier, customer service and reliability is equally just as important. If you’re left without power, it will have an impact on your credibility and finances. You’ll want to ensure any problems are resolved as quickly as possible, allowing you to get back to work in no time.

When you compare suppliers of business electricity and gas using a price comparison site such as Utility Saving Expert, you can filter deals by price and even read reviews about each individual company. Additionally, they also have a number of in-depth guides to help you make an informed buying decision.

How much could I save by switching my business energy supplier?

The amount you could potentially save on commercial gas and electricity will largely depend on the nature and size of your business. This includes the number of employees you have and how efficiently you use energy. It’s hard to provide a definitive answer because each company is different from the next.

How can I switch and how long will it actually take?

If you want to switch to a better deal, it isn’t quite as easy and straightforward as switching your home energy supplier. Although, the transition should still go as planned because your gas and electricity supply will go through the same cables and pipes. You will be unable to change your supplier until your existing contract enters the ‘renewal window’. This is normally between one and six months before the contract end date.

Once this does happen, you should compare deals through an online comparison site. This will ensure your new tariff is ready to replace your existing one. To actually switch, you’ll be required to answer a few basic questions about your business type, its location, and how much energy you’re currently using. It’s a good idea to have a copy of your latest bill to hand as most of the information you’re looking for will be contained within this document.

After completing the quote form, you’ll be presented with a number of available tariffs that meet your current requirements. You can now filter these by price and features before selecting a suitable option. The new energy supplier will get in touch with your existing supplier and manage the whole switching process for you.

Will my gas and electricity supply experience a disruption?

Your existing business energy supply will not experience a disruption when switching commercial energy providers. Your new supplier will contact your previous supplier to make the necessary switchover arrangements. The only action necessary on your part is to take an up-to-date meter reading and ensure any outstanding balances have been paid.

What options do I have?

When selecting a new supplier, you’ll need to think about the following points:

Commercial customers will normally be offered a variety of fixed rate and variable rate tariffs. These will typically be between one and five years. Your tariff is likely to be more expensive when taking out a longer fixed term contract. Although this fixed-rate option will protect you against future price increases.

You will need to get a quote for gas and electricity separately, business energy contracts do not come with dual fuel tariffs, although both fuel sources can be selected from the same firm.

If you choose to pay by direct debit, some companies may offer you a discount.

For those who are environmentally conscious, consider a renewable energy option.

What about charities and not-for-profit organisations?

If you’re a charity or not-for-profit organisation, you are eligible for a 15% reduction in VAT. Furthermore, you will be exempt from paying the Climate Change Levy (CCL), this is a tax on commercial energy consumption, lowering your bills by an additional 5%.

If your company does fall into the above categories, contact your supplier and ask for a VAT declaration form.

What is renewable energy?

Renewable energy, sometimes referred to as ‘green energy’ is energy generated from renewable sources such as sunlight, wind and waves. It’s called renewable because it can be replenished, unlike fossil fuels which deplete over time.

Aside from selecting this type of energy tariff, you can also be more environmentally conscious by opting for paperless billing and implementing a number of workplace measures to reduce gas and electricity consumption to become more energy efficient.

Being aware of your environmental impact is now more important than ever, as we work towards a cleaner and more sustainable future.

What details do I need to switch?

To compare and switch business energy suppliers, you’ll need the following information:

Current supplier’s name

Current tariff name and expiry date

Energy supply type

How much energy you consume in kWh

You can still search for a new deal if you don’t have a current bill to hand, but it’s important to note that your quote won’t be as accurate.

To conclude, we hope this simple guide has given you a good understanding in to the way business energy works. Before agreeing to a new deal, make sure you read the terms and conditions of the contract.