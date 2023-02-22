Real money online slots are the superstars of the Canadian online gambling scene. They’re fun, easy to play, and just downright entertaining. On top of that, the slot bonuses and free spins offered by Canadian slot sites are excellent.

PlayOJO sits on top of the list of the best online slot sites for real money in Canada, and we’ll show you why. We’ll also throw in nine other real money online casinos that deserve your attention.

Let’s go!

Best Online Slots for Real Money in Canada

1. PlayOJO (Rainbow Riches) – Best Real Money Online Slots Site in Canada Overall

Pros:

Lobby with 3,000 casino games

Slots by multiple software developers

Free slot play is available

Caters to fans of table and card games

80 free spins for new players

Wager-free bonuses for returning players

Impressive live casino lobby

Cons:

Lack of a standard welcome bonus

What makes PlayOJO one of the best real-money online casinos in Canada is its gaming lobby, packed with over 3,000 online casino games. The best part is that many of these casino games are your favorite classic, video, and Megaways slots.

Then, there are the casino’s wager-free bonuses. One of these bonuses, in the form of free spins, is reserved for all PlayOJO newcomers.

Online Slots: 5/5

Launched in 2017, PlayOJO is one of the new kids on the block. Still, it has one of the richest real-money gaming lobbies in the online casino industry, and its selection of online slots is impressive.

Once you visit the casino’s online slots lobby, you will notice many high-end online casino brands, including Yggdrasil Gaming, Microgaming, NetEnt, and Play’n GO.

There is an excellent mixture of modern video and classic online slots, so everyone can find something to suit their gaming preferences.

We recommend you check out Rainbow Riches, Big Bass Bonanza, Cygnus 2, Shamrock Miner, Rich Wilde, the Book of Dead, and Snake Arena featured within the “Popular” section.

If you want to play online casino games attached to jackpots, PlayOJO has got you covered. You can play real money jackpot slots, including King Kong Cash, Eye of Horus, Diamond Mine Megaways, and many other titles.

Before you engage in real money gaming on your favorite online slots, PlayOJO lets you play in practice mode, and this is yet another great feature of our top pick.

Other Casino Games: 4.95/5

PlayOJO houses many table and card games if you are interested in skill-based casino games.

The selection includes 20P Roulette, VIP Roulette, French Roulette, European Blackjack, American Blackjack Turbo, European Blackjack Turbo, 21 Blackjack, Dragon Tiger, and more.

Video poker games are also a very strong suit at our top pick with the selection including Jacks or Better, Joker Poker, Deuces Wild, Aces and Faces, and many other popular games.

Exciting live casino games are also featured, such as Lightning Roulette, Immersive Roulette, Infinite Blackjack, and even exclusive game shows, such as Crazy Time, Monopoly Big Baller, Crazy Coin Flip, and Wonderland.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.95/5

The PlayOJO welcome bonus is not typical in that you will not receive a percentage bonus on your first deposit. Instead, the casino welcomes you on board with 80 free spins on your first deposit of C$10.

This special welcome bonus also gets you one spin on the PlayOJO Prize Twister, and to qualify, use the OJO80 bonus code in the Cashier. The free spins PlayOJO offers are not attached to wagering requirements.

Newcomers also qualify for 50 wager-free bonus spins, and just like other PlayOJO bonuses and promotions, this is a special wager-free promo.

Regular players at this online casino site have many promotions to enjoy, including the casino’s Specials, which are bonuses in the form of free spins, cashback offers, and bonus credits.

At PlayOJO, enter the OJO80 bonus code to receive 80 wager-free bonus spins.

2. Spin Casino (Immortal Romance) – Best Real Money Slots in Canada for Mobile

Pros:

Dedicated mobile apps for iOS and Android

Fair play guaranteed

Many progressive jackpot slots

Many Blackjack and Roulette variants

Bonus up to C$1,000 and 100 free spins

Rich live casino section

Daily reload bonuses

Cons:

Does not support crypto

Spin Casino ranks second on our list of the best Canadian real money online casino sites for slots fans.

It has been serving Canadian online casino fans since 2012. Since its beginnings, the casino has been working with the best software developers to provide Canadian players the best mobile Canadian gambling experience.

Online Slots: 4.95/5

Spin Casino is a wonderful online gambling venue where you can play slots online. If you are looking for a real money online casino to play mobile slots in a safe and risk-free gambling environment, Spin Casino is the right place to be.

The slot selection features Immortal Romance Lion Strike, Agent Jane Blonde, Thunderstruck II, 9 Pots of Gold, and many other titles.

As one of the top-ranked Canadian online casinos, Spin Casino also lets you hop on your jackpot-hunting journey on the best jackpot slots, including Mega Moolah, Fire Forge, and Age of Conquest.

Consider exploring the casino’s gaming lobby by playing free online slots. Remember that free casino games are only accessible to registered customers.

Other Casino Games: 4.9/5

If you are a fan of Blackjack games, you will be spoilt with choice at Spin Casino. The site’s classic table and card games lobby feature Classic Blackjack, Vegas Single Deck Blackjack, and several other Blackjack variants.

One of Canada’s best real money casino sites also houses Auto Multifire Roulette, French Roulette, Sic Bo, Baccarat, Dragon Tiger, and more.

If you are more interested in live dealer games, Spin Casino has also got you covered. Powered by Pragmatic Play, the casino’s live lobby featured Lounge Blackjack, Spanish Roulette, One Blackjack, and many other hit games.

If you want to play casino games within the poker category, Spin Casino has a selection of video poker games with Jacks or Better, Joker Poker, Double Double Bonus Poker, and other games.

As one of the most reputable online casinos in the Canadian gambling scene, Spin Casino has been issued an RNG certificate by eCogra.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5

Spin Casino offers a welcome bonus of up to C$1,000. The welcome offer is also attached to 100 free spins, and to qualify, you need to make a minimum deposit of C$20 upon joining the casino.

If you make Spin Casino your regular online gambling destination, you qualify for reload bonuses daily and Bonus Wheel promos.

Spin Casino welcomes Canadian players with a C$1,000 sign-up bonus and 100 free spins.

3. JackpotCity (Thunderstruck II) – Best Canadian Real Money Online Slots Site for Jackpots

Pros:

Fully mobile-optimized casino

Over 500 real money games

iOS and Android mobile casino apps

Great selection of jackpot slot games

Sign-up bonus up to C$1,600

Bonus Wheel free spins

Cons:

Games can only be accessed after registering

Aside from boasting an impressive selection of real money slots and other online casino games, we were also impressed by the Jackpot City Casino collection of mobile gaming-friendly slots.

One of the best online casinos for Canadians promises amazing mobile gaming sessions on various real money slots. The games are accessible in both instant-play mode and via dedicated mobile casino apps.

Online Slots: 4.9/5

One of the top-rated real money casinos in Canada has been active in the industry for over two decades. Since its humble beginnings, Jackpot City has been working alongside Microgaming.

You can win real money prizes playing all of the Microgaming hit titles, including Thunderstruck II, Fortunium, Agent Jane Blonde Returns, Break Da Bank Again, 9 Pots of Gold, and others.

There is also a great selection of exclusive real money slots, including Countess Cash, Mighty Titan, and Granny vs Zombies Lock n Win.

The selection of real money casino games at JackpotCity also features Microgaming progressive jackpot slots, including Mega Moolah, Queen of Alexandria, and African Legends.

Just as expected from one of the best real money casinos, JackpotCity offers free/demo play mode to registered customers, so you can play in free mode and check the games out before playing for real money.

Other Casino Games: 4.9/5

The selection of real money games at JackpotCity includes over 500 and while this is not the biggest collection of games, there are enough gaming options to keep you entertained.

If you are interested in real money casino games within the classic table and card games category, Jackpot City online casino houses Classic Blackjack, Multifire Roulette, American Roulette, Auto Roulette, and more exciting real money options.

Added to the mixture are Pragmatic Play live games, including many live Blackjack, Roulette, and Baccarat games, alongside Live Mega Wheel, Live Andar Bahar, and Live Dragon Tiger.

JackpotCity is also not short on poker games. Joining the casino site gives you access to Hold’em poker and many video poker titles, including Joker Poker and Jacks or Better.

If you are looking for the best online Canadian casinos that cater to mobile gaming fans, JackpotCity should appear on your radar since it has native Android/iOS casino apps.

In addition, most of the online slot machines and other JackpotCity games are accessible on mobile devices in instant-play mode.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5

When they first sign up, all players are eligible for the Jackpot City sign-up bonus, and the bonus package includes four 100% welcome bonuses, which in total grant up to C$1,600 in bonus money.

Canadian players who fund their accounts with C$10 or more qualify for the offer. This generous online casino bonus is subject to wagering requirements.

As you engage in exciting real money gambling sessions at JackpotCity, you get to claim daily reload bonuses and benefit from Bonus Wheel promos.

Add a C$1,600 sign-up bonus to your JackpotCity casino account.

4. BitStarz (Bitstarz Billion) – Best Real Money Online Slots Site in Canada for Exclusive Crypto Slots

Pros:

Over 4,400 real money games

Exclusive slots for BitStarz players

Provably Fair slots and other games

Play free slots without registering

Crypto bonus up to 5 BTC and 180 bonus spins

Cons:

Limited selection of instant-win games

C$20 min deposit for the sign-up bonus

If you are looking for an awesome crypto online casino that accepts Canadian players, it cannot get any better than BitStarz. It is the ultimate iGaming site for crypto gambling fans looking for the best Bitcoin slots.

Aside from housing numerous slot games, BitStarz has an amazing selection of real money games specifically crafted for BitStarz customers.

Online Slots: 4.9/5

One of the best crypto real money casinos for Canadian players lets you test your luck and skills on an impressive selection of over 4,400 real money games.

Compared to gaming lobbies at other online casinos, BitStarz has one of the biggest gaming selections, and the games are neatly rendered by over 30 game developers, including Microgaming, Play’n GO, Playson, and many others.

Bitstarz lets you win real money on many hit slot machines, including Gates of Olympus, Wild Spin, Wolf Gold, Lucky Streak 3, and hundreds of other games.

The amazing crypto gambling site has many slots with progressive jackpots, including Major Millions, Africa Gold, Beauty and the Beast, Prehistoric Story, Moneymania, and others.

Canadian players also have access to exclusive BitStarz slots with impressive bonus games and bonus symbols, including BitStarz Billion, Candy Starz, and Master of Starz among slots.

Winning real money prizes on Provably Fair games is also possible at this online Canadian casino. The “Provably Fair” section houses other games aside from slots.

What is also important to note is the availability of no registration free games. You can test the waters at BitStarz before making your first real money deposit.

Other Casino Games: 4.85/5

With a gaming lobby packed with over 4,400 games, BitStarz caters to all players’ needs and gaming preferences.

The best online casino games from the table and card games category are featured, including American Blackjack, Lucky Roulette, Auto Roulette, French Roulette, and others.

Canadian players also have access to Trey Poker, Casino Hold’em, and Oasis Poker, alongside Bonus Deuces Wild and Aces and Faces.

You can place real money bets on various Live Roulette, Blackjack, and Baccarat games.

Then, there is a separate section reserved for Bitcoin games, and here, you will find quite a few BitStarz Originals, including Plinko, Wheel, and Blackjack, alongside standard games.

While the BitStarz gaming lobby is truly impressive, fans of instant-win games do not have such a great variety of titles to explore.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.85/5

BitStarz has prepared an amazing welcome bonus for its Canadian newcomers. The welcome bonus package is valued at 5 BTC with up to 180 free spins. Only newcomers who make deposits of C$20 or higher qualify.

If you continue to play games at BitStarz after you claim your sign-up offer, you can enrich your bankroll with extra spins every Wednesday and benefit from 50% match deposit bonuses every Friday.

Take advantage of the exclusive BitStarz sign-up bonus of up to 5 BTC and 180 bonus spins.

5. Ricky Casino (Take the Bank) – Best Bonuses of all Real Money Slot Sites in Canada

Pros:

Sign-up bonus up to C$7,500

New players offered up to 550 free spins

Slots by BetSoft, Microgaming, and other brands

No-registration practice mode

Sign-up bonus valued up to C$7,500

Cons:

Higher min qualifying deposits for bonuses

The very first thing you will notice upon accessing the Ricky Casino website is its welcome bonus banner. Newcomers can claim up to C$7,500 with 550 bonus spins upon joining the casino.

Ricky is also one of the best Canadian online casino sites if you want to play slots by multiple developers.

Online Slots: 4.8.5/5

With exciting slot games by Microgaming, BetSoft, BGaming, Habanero, and other developers, Ricky Casino promises amazing slot gaming sessions on all devices.

The slots gaming lobby has been neatly designed with different filtering options if you want to locate your favorite slots easier.

While gaming needs and preferences differ, we recommend you check out Take the Bank, Crystals Digger, Take the Bank, Candy Stash, and Aztec Magic Bonanza.

If you are more interested in slot games with progressive jackpots, check out Burning Sun Gold the Jackpot, Magic Spinners, Prosperity Pearls, and Hit More Gold.

This is one of many online casinos with a free/demo play mode accessible to all players, including those just visiting the site.

Other Casino Games: 4.8/5

Ricky Casino is highly recommended if you are interested in Roulette games. European Roulette Platinum, Auto Roulette, and 9 Pots of Gold Roulette are some of the many other Roulette games available.

In addition, there is a massive “Table Games” lobby with Premier Blackjack, Perfect Strategy Blackjack, Casino Hold’em, Caribbean Poker, Baccarat, Multihand Blackjack, and more.

You will also find various lottery-style games, including American Gold Fever, Candy Keno, Bingo 90, Bingo 75, Wheel of Winners, Golden Clover, Elephant Scratchcard, and much more.

The mixture includes Bet on Poker, Lucky 7, External Roulette, Wheel of Fortune, War of Bets, 6+ Poker, Blackjack, Auto Roulette, and Classic Wheel live casino games.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.85/5

After joining Ricky Casino, you can claim up to C$7,500 in bonus money. This staggering welcome offer is also attached to 550 free spins usable on the All Lucky Clovers 5 slot.

The offer features ten deposit bonuses attached to 50 free spins, and the minimum qualifying deposit is C$20.

If you explore the Ricky Casino bonus department, you see all registered customers qualify for Tuesday 100% bonuses valued up to C$150. In addition, players can grab up to 200 free spins every single Wednesday if they make deposits of C$30 or higher.

Fridays are also rewarding at Ricky Casino since returning players can claim 50% bonuses valued up to C$300 if they make deposits of C$20 or higher.

Ricky Casino welcomes you with a sign-up bonus package of up to C$7,500 and 550 free spins.

Runner-ups:

Selecting the Best Canadian Real Money Online Slots Sites

Slots Gaming Lobbies: Aside from looking at the casinos’ licensing certificates and safety measures, we also focus our search on the gaming sites with rich slots lobbies packed with classic, video, and slots with progressive jackpots to make sure you have enough game variety.

Other Gaming Options: We also looked into casinos’ gaming lobbies, searching for other gaming options. We looked into the availability of live casino games and poker and table games. For us, it was also important that the casinos offer free games.

Selection of Bonuses and Promotions: We also looked into each casino’s bonus department, looking for generous welcome and other bonus offers. We examined bonus terms and conditions, focusing on the wagering requirements that apply and minimum qualifying deposits.

Why is PlayOJO the Best Real Money Online Slots Site in Canada?

Below, we summarize some of the best standout features of PlayOJO if you are not sure why this is our top pick for Canadian slot fans.

Hundreds of Slots: When compared to other online best Canadian online casinos we discussed, PlayOJO houses the richest collection of video, classic, and Megaways slots. Other popular slot categories, such as branded and Cluster Pays slots, also form the casino’s slots gaming section.

Wager-Free Spins: Not many online casinos in the industry offer wager-free bonuses, and this is yet another unique PlayOJO feature players appreciate. Aside from PlayOJO Specials and Kickers, Canadians have access to various wager-free bonus spins promos.

Excellent Reputation: PlayOJO is also one of the most respected iGaming brands. Since 2017, it has been operating with a license issued by the Malta Gaming Authority. Furthermore, the casino has an iTechLabs RNG certificate, which guarantees fair play.

Why Play at the Top Real Money Online Slots Sites in Canada?

While most iGaming sites offer various types of slots, there is a significant difference between good slot sites and those that rank highly based on our reviewing and rating criteria.

Greater Gaming Variety: The sites we discussed in the previous sections offer an amazing variety of slot games by multiple software developers. All the sites are also legitimate online casinos, so you won’t end up in a sketchy online gaming environment.

Fair Terms and Conditions: Gaming at any of the top-rated online casinos we discussed previously guarantees fair gaming sessions and favorable terms and conditions. Bonuses featured at these sites have also been designed to favor players in the best way possible.

Excellent Mobile Compatibility: All of the casinos listed here cater to fans of mobile casino gaming, regardless of the gaming device you use to play your favorite slots. Aside from excellent mobile compatibility, the casinos offer a diverse range of slots and other games.

Guide to the Best Real Money Online Slots in Canada

Are Real Money Online Slots in Canada Available on Mobile Devices?

Yes, if you register and play at a mobile gaming-friendly online casino like Spin Casino and JackpotCity, you can play your favorite slots on the go.

Do Canadian Real Money Online Slots Offer Fair Gaming Sessions?

All slot games powered by reputable Canadian online casino content developers offer fair gaming sessions, and third-party agencies, such as eCogra and iTechLabs, usually guarantee fairness.

Can I Play Online Slots for Real Money in Canada with My Bonus Funds?

Yes, most online casinos offer bonuses and promotions usable on their newest or most popular slot games.

How to Register at Real Money Online Slots Site in Canada

If you think PlayOJO is a good fit for your gaming preferences and needs, the process of signing up for an account is explained below.

Step One: Visit PlayOJO

Head to PlayOJO’s homepage

Click the “ Join Now ” button

Enter your personal info

Step Two: Verify Your Account

Choose your username and password

Verify your newly created account

Save your PlayOJO login info

Step Three: Get Your Bonus

Head to the Cashier section

Fund your account with C$10 or more

Use the OJO80 promo code

Claim your wager-free bonus spins and play!

Explore the Best Canadian Real Money Online Slots Sites!

Now that you know everything there is to know about Canadian slot sites, start your real money slots gaming sessions at PlayOJO, our top pick.

You have nine other great sites to explore if PlayOJO doesn’t quite meet your expectations. Each site we discussed greets you with a generous sign-up offer, so whichever site you join, claiming its bonus would be a great idea.

More importantly, play responsibly and make sure you treat gambling the right way, as a form of entertainment.

