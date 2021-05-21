Slot Games

Have you ever asked yourself how to play the one-armed bandits on the internet? Well, neither in-depth study of the rules nor special skills are required to play slots games. The simple algorithm of the game is easy to master for newcomers and everyone who wants to try out a new game. You just have to read the game rules, set the main parameters and spin the reels.

All game settings are set through adjustable parameters, even in free slots online. By default, they are the number of active paylines and the size of the bet per line. In some slot machines, an additional adjustable feature is the value of the game currency (coins) in credits.

The majority of slot machines offer two modes of activating the reel rotations. The classic spin mode is activated by clicking the Spin or Start button. The automatic mode involves a series of spins that are activated automatically. The setting of bets, number of lines, and coin value are not available during the automatic game. In some slots, the automatic mode also blocks the risk game function.

The Most Popular Slots

Here are the five hottest slots right now that are available as free slots or for real money on most of the online casinos in 2021:

Book of Ra Deluxe

The Book of Ra Deluxe slots machine, the predecessor of the famous “Book of Ra,” developed by the casino game provider Novomatic, is one of the most popular Egyptian-themed slot machines globally. It has medium-high volatility with an RTP (rate of return to player) of 94.26%.

It comes equipped with 5 reels and 10 paylines, has a Free Spins bonus with 10 free spins that can be retriggered throughout the round and allows you to win prizes up to x5000.

Cleopatra

Cleopatra is one of the best casino slots developed by the IGT company that is set in ancient Egypt as it is to be expected. Its main character is a woman who went down in history, among other things, for her intelligence, her cunning, and her incomparable beauty: Cleopatra.

This classic slot has a game structure of 5 reels with a height of 3 rows, composed of 11 familiar figures and 2 extraordinary figures described below. Among the regular figures, 6 correspond to cards of the French deck (9, 10, J, Q, K, A), and 5 are related to typical symbols of the Egyptian culture – the eye of Horus, the scepters, the hieroglyphic, the lotus flower, and the scarab.

Sizzling Hot Deluxe

In Sizzling Hot Deluxe, you can find the most traditional symbols of the one-armed bandits. The most recognizable symbol is 7. This lucky number pays the most outstanding prize, which goes up to 100 coins. Besides, the game has a star as the Scatter symbol, which pays anywhere on the reels.

It is a rather elegant and old-school adventure. In comparison to other games, it doesn’t even have Free Spins or the Wild Symbol. However, the winnings during this game are, without a doubt, higher than the rest of the modern-day titles. Imagine, you can get double the winnings with each hand, thanks to the brutal “double” feature within the game.

Wolf Run

Wolf Run is the new title that shines brighter than any other game designed by the software provider IGT. It is a lovely tribute to when the mecca of gambling, Las Vegas, was packed with ranch-inspired casinos and had constant allusions to the native culture and life in harmony with the natural environment.

The maximum bet per spin goes all the way up to 800 coins, activating all of the 40 different lines available. Make sure that you always remember that the winnings go from left to right, which means you have to obtain at least 3 identical symbols or Wilds. However, these are multiplied by the bet for each line.

Lucky Lady’s Charm Deluxe

This is one of the most amazing online slot machines from the software provider Novomatic. It has 5 reels and 10 paylines. The tenth line and updated graphics are the main differences between the Deluxe version and its predecessor Lucky Lady’s Charm.

It features the unique Wild and Scatter symbols and a Free Spins bonus with 15 free spins and x3 multipliers. Lucky Lady’s Charm Deluxe has an RTP of 95.13% and high volatility.

How to Choose the Best Slots?

To know which slots to choose for you, you must know the two main differences: slots that pay large amounts but not very often and then slots that pay small amounts regularly.

In all honesty, we can tell you that the slots that pay more frequently will be more convenient for you. Unless you want to win a massive prize! The slots that pay more often give you more chances to win, which will considerably improve your bankroll at the end of the day.

You also need to keep an eye out for slots that offer a high RTP, as this tells you directly how much money you can expect to get back when you play.

Before playing any slot, the main thing you should do is to look at the payout section in most online casinos to find out what type of slot it is and all the details it has. You can be sure that if you play one of the most famous slots today, you will always have an excellent experience. They are the best for a reason!