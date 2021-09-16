Should You Use Google Ads for Your Business?

We’ve all seen the ‘Ads’ at the top of Google searches and if you’re a business owner you might be wondering: Should I use Google Ads? This article will tell you everything you need to know about Google Ads to help you decide if it could help your business grow.

What are Google Ads?

Google Ads lets businesses pay for their website to appear first on Google searches as an ‘Ad’. This means when a user searches for something that your website is relevant for, it will appear as an Ad before the user sees the organic search results.

Google Ads uses a pay-per-click model, meaning that you only pay for measurable results such as users clicking on your website. It offers functionalities too, such as a monthly cap on ad-spend and a choice of whether to target local or global customers.

A Google Ads specialist can help you create a targeted Google Ads campaign and earn revenue from it. Before you think about hiring a specialist, let’s talk about the pros and cons of Google Ads.

Benefits of Google Ads

1. It increases leads and customers

Google Ads are a targeted marketing campaign that focuses on people who are searching for products or services that your business offers. This means that the people you are advertising to are already interested in making a purchase and you can harness this.

2. It’s very flexible

Google Ads is suitable for large and small businesses as it offers lots of flexibility in terms of advertising budgets and marketing aims. You can set up a low-budget Google Ads campaign for a local business website at a low cost and target potential customers based on their location, the device their using, and the keywords they are searching.

3. It’s easy to analyze your results

Google Ads uses a simple dashboard that lets you measure and analyze the effectiveness of your ad campaigns with ease. This means you can see if certain keywords are more effective than others and increase your ad budget there.

Drawbacks of Google Ads

1. Clicks don’t always convert

The pay-per-click model has many benefits, but it can also be a drawback. Not every user who clicks on your Google Ad will make a purchase or contact you.

2. Competitive industries have high pay-per-click costs

Some industries have incredibly high pay-per-click costs – often because there is a lot of competition for top search rankings and many of them are already using Google Ads. In 2020, legal, employment, and consumer services had the highest pay-per-click costs. If the pay-per-click cost is too high, it may be worth investigating other advertising techniques.

3. You can’t rely on Google Ads alone

There are many factors that go into a successful Google Ads campaign. Choosing the right keywords, ensuring your website is optimized for search engines, and assessing and updating your ad campaign regularly are all necessary components. Google Ads isn’t an instant solution and requires time and thought just as any other marketing campaign would.

Final thoughts

Google Ads have pros and cons and work better for some businesses than others. That said, the flexibility, ease, and relatively low costs of a Google Ads campaign make it worthwhile for many businesses. Do your research before investing lots of money in Google Ads and seek out professional advice if you need it.