Seven Simple Ways to Make an Office More Inviting

Your office says a lot about your business. It should epitomise the culture of your business and showcase your values and goals to employees and clients. One of the best ways to achieve this is to make it more inviting to visitors. Read on for seven simple ways to achieve this.

Incorporate colour

Colour is important in the office. It affects people’s moods and emotions. Rather than just painting your office in dull monochrome colours, you should aim for more variety. Try incorporating bright, vibrant colours in small spaces to boost the mood. Alternatively, you can opt for relaxing, neutral colours in relaxing spaces where employees come to take a break.

Make boardrooms more engaging

Boardrooms can be dull imposing places, but by making them more engaging you can make them a livelier place. Try enhancing them with smart monitors and wall art to make them more inviting.

Use custom artwork

Artwork can make your office feel lighter and more vibrant. Plus, they can help boost a foster a culture of creativity in the workplace. Just look for custom pieces that reflect the ethos of your business and go from there!

Don’t forget the exterior

It’s easy to forget the exterior of your office, but it’s still hugely important. This is the part of the office that will help form the first impression for visitors. As such, you should make it look inviting with warm welcome signs and directions to the entrance. This can be enhanced further by keeping the windows clean, providing bins and removing rubbish. On top of this you should take time with your grass and pavement: use a cordless strimmer to ensure the grass is trimmed and plant flowers for a more vibrant style.

Add decorative lighting

Lighting can make a significant difference to your office too. Experiment with decorative lights in meeting rooms: layer your lights to provide varying textures and try using softer bulbs for a cosier ambience.

Provide supplies for employees

Getting the right supplies for your employees can make a difference too. Your office kitchen should always be stocked with dairy milk and vegan milk so that your staff can make that perfect cup of tea during a long day. By adding cereals, condiments and seasoning, you can keep your employees happy when they decide to grab breakfast in the office or when they make their lunch.

Making your office more inviting can boost your business. By improving your office, your employees will be happier and more productive. Meanwhile, clients will feel welcome and relaxed when they visit your new, inviting workplace.