In this article, we will not only take a detailed look at the process of setting up advertising on Facebook from the technical side, but also analyze how to apply this knowledge to create acquisition and retention campaigns. First, let’s look at information that helps us to know how to facebook advertise.

What is Facebook Ads Manager

Ads Manager is a free tool from Facebook that lets you create, manage, and measure ad performance.

In your advertising account, you can create, view and edit advertising campaigns, ad groups and the ads themselves. You can use Ads Manager both on a desktop and on a mobile device . Please note that not all advertising objectives and functionality are available on mobile devices when creating campaigns.

You can promote posts using the “Promote Post” button found below posts on your business page, but you will have fewer targeting options. We recommend launching and running advertising campaigns using the advertising account in the desktop version.

You can log into Facebook Ads Manager using one of 3 methods:

Via direct link facebook.com/ads/manager

In the upper right corner of any Facebook page, click on the drop-down list and select “Manage Ads” from it.

Using a mobile application for IOS or Android.

It is possible to run advertising campaigns from a personal account. This way, you can create only one advertising account and, accordingly, only one Facebook Pixel. To create more than one account and more flexible management of all pixels, pages, applications, we recommend using Facebook Business Manager.

Facebook Business Manager is a tool for managing all Facebook resources and providing access to them to other users. In Business Manager, you can manage apps, pages, and ad accounts. You also have the ability to upload product catalogs, create publications, add payment methods and much more. To effectively manage all projects, you can create several accounts.

To create it, you will need to specify its name, the company that will control it, time zone, payment method and currency.

By creating an advertising account in Business Manager, you combine your campaigns, ads, and payment information in one place. You can also share it with other people so they can manage your ads.

Creating an advertising campaign in Ads Manager

As we mentioned in the first section, you can start creating an ad campaign in Ads Manager using the Create button.

Campaign level

At the campaign level, you can name the campaign, define the budget, purchase type, and select an advertising objective. Let’s take a closer look at choosing a goal.

Target selection

The first step is choosing a goal. It is chosen according to your goals – what you want to achieve. Choosing the right goal will help you get the most effective results.

What are the goals?

Brand recognition

Coverage

Traffic

Engagement

Application settings

Video views

Lead generation

Messages

Conversions

Sales of goods from the catalog

Point visits

The list of goals may change. If you have a new advertising account or don’t use its functionality often, you may have fewer options. If you actively use it and take into account many other aspects, you will probably be the first to receive all the updates to your advertising account.

The chosen goal is also your optimization method. If you select the “Traffic” goal, the algorithm is optimized for those users who are more likely to click on the site, if “Application Installs” – for those who are more likely to download the application.

A little test of practical understanding: imagine that you posted an article on a blog and published it on your business page. You want to promote it to increase the reading of the article.

What advertising goal will you choose?

Engagement

Traffic

Conversion

If you select Engagement, you will get interactions: Ads will be optimized for those who like, repost, comment, and any other interactions. This means that if 9 out of 10 interactions are likes, then for this chosen goal you will get a lot of likes to the article, but not clicks to the site.

If you want to get readers, then you should focus on the “Traffic” goal. In this case, the algorithm will be optimized for those users who click on the article.

If you want, for example, blog subscribers, then your goal is “Conversion”. It will allow you to optimize impressions for those who subscribe to your blog. To do this you need to use Facebook Pixel.

Working with Acquisition and Retention campaigns

We’ve looked at creating and setting up an advertising campaign from A to Z. But how can you apply this knowledge correctly and get effective results?

If you have a website or mobile app, before launching an acquisition campaign, start by setting up a retargeting campaign.

To do this you need:

Install Facebook Pixel or Facebook SDK.

Create a funnel for retargeting.

Set up the necessary events according to the approved funnel.

Create saved audiences to distribute them among ad groups in campaigns.

Create an advertising campaign with the advertising goal you need.

Why start with retargeting? While you are setting up an advertising campaign for a cold audience, you can start communicating with existing traffic.

Retention (retargeting campaigns) is a systematic promotion. And its task is to reach all relevant users/visitors and lead them to the final goal. At the same time, each stage of the funnel needs to be improved, increasing the Conversion Rate. In the case of acquisition campaigns, testing is important to find the most profitable cost for achieving the goal.

Which goal should you choose for your retargeting campaign?

If you are sure that your audience is of high quality, then the percentage of the target audience tends to 100. In this case, you do not need to worry about the type of delivery and optimization of the advertising campaign. In this case, the task is to reach everyone. Select the “Reach” goal to reach everyone in the sample and get a lower CPM.

If someone has already worked with the sample before you and you are not sure of its quality, then focus on the “Traffic” goal and optimize for clicks to reach only those who are most likely to want to receive your offer.

If the audience is of low quality, then select the “Conversions” goal and optimize for conversions. You will lose volume, but at the same time you will not waste money on untargeted impressions.

To be sure that you have chosen the target correctly, we recommend testing and analyzing the results. Selecting an advertising goal for retargeting is a search for the ratio of the optimal price per result to the number of results obtained.

If your Conversions ad goal gets you sales of, say, $10 per unit, but your KPI is $15, try moving to the Traffic ad goal. The cost per result will likely fall while still being within the KPI, but sales may increase because more people will see your ad.

If you are not planning active promotion, it is definitely worth launching retargeting campaigns. This will help you reach your entire loyal audience and lead you through the funnel to results for pennies. The majority of expenses always fall on acquisition campaigns. If you don’t have enough budget, run exclusively retargeting campaigns.

Conclusion

Important points that we would like to summarize: