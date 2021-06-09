SEO Ranking Factors Intro

In this digital age, a strong online marketing strategy is essential. Building a user-friendly website, creating high-quality content, and engaging with customers on social media should be among your top priorities. Perhaps the most important aspect of your marketing strategy, however, is search engine optimization (SEO). This involves optimizing your website and its content to earn a higher place on the search engine results pages (SERPs) that potential customers interact with. Although search engines like Google are constantly updating the algorithms they use to rank web pages, familiarizing yourself with the SEO ranking factors laid out in this infographic can help you develop online content that dominates your target SERPs.