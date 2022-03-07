Semenax Review 2022 – A New Study on Semenax Complaints, Benefits, Side Effects, Before and After Results

Semenax is a semen volume enhancer that triggers natural spermatogenesis in men via using natural ingredients. The supplement is introduced as a dietary supplement that is taken every day for optimizing sexual health including sexual performance, power, and energy. All these features are offered under complete safety and without using pharmaceutical drugs. Click Here to Buy Semenax

For a healthy sexual life and satisfactory performance in bed, a healthy sperm count is necessary. Male fertility depends on semen volume which they must assess on a monthly basis-especially after reaching a certain age.

World Health Organization has guided many people to achieve healthy sperm count which ranges from 15-39 million per milliliter per ejaculate. According to the doctors in 2022, sperm count below 15 million/mm is considered low and may associate with fertility issues. Sperm pills are made so they can target low sperm count by influencing testosterone levels and empower testicular secretion that says farewell to infertility.

Few causes of low semen volume in men are related to genetics, infectious diseases, and the growth of tumors in the body. It has also been proven that an unhealthy lifestyle affects sperm count big time and choosing natural remedies for low sperm count seems the only possible and harmless way.

What is Semenax Used for?

In fact, testosterone replacement therapy and pharmaceutical sperm pills also fall under doctors’ consideration when it comes to raising sperm count and semen volume in men.

Semenax became an effective treatment for Hypospermia which currently millions of men around the world suffer from. Semenax formula contains sperm pills that energize the whole sexual intercourse activity and with its help men could regain their sexual power and vigor which they lost years ago. Men who are over 40 or 50 having low ejaculate volume must be in distress since sex seems very futile when you don’t carry enough volume. Given this situation, the Semenax formula intensifies the vigorous orgasm and turns up the fertility levels of men.

Perpetual stamina, uninterrupted focus, and noticeable semen volume are what you are going to throw at your partner- with pride because semenax results are more promising than all sperm pills in 2022.

Semenax boosts semen volume and sperm count by completely treating the following medical conditions that are also the underlying causes of low semen volume in men. These are:

Testosterone Deficiency is the major cause of low ejaculation volume which mostly occurs in older men. As their hormone levels drop so does their semen volume becomes restricted.

Psychological conditions like depression, anxiety, and stress keep your mood low and this affects semen quantity production. Lowering psychological stress is known to improve sperm count in both animal and human studies.

Semenax treats weakened pelvic floor muscles which again offer strong support to bladders and bowel movements. This ultimately affects sexual performance since it provides 100% control over ejaculations.

Progression of Retrograde Ejaculation which was disturbed for some reasons. In some men, semen travels back to the penile bladder which restricts the outside ejaculation.

How do Semenax Pills work?

Male reproductive health is a crucial thing that is improved via using Semenax because it promotes the transportation of various natural ingredients that regulates the flow and production of semen. Semenax formula acts on the three glands which are responsible for producing semen.

These are:

Prostate Gland Seminal Vesicle Bulbourethral Gland

Semenax makers claim the formula works within 2 weeks until users will notice results. Semenax supplies a dense amount of nutrients to the penile organs and with this amount of nutritional value the ejaculation process becomes instantly engaged. The potency of Semenax ingredients can be determined after they aggravate the blood supply into the penis and thus result in a Stronger and Quality Erection.

This also affects sexual performance positively, allowing you to have manly pumping skills for an extended time. This occurs without men getting muscle fatigue.

Semenax is a strong elevator of mood and sexual desires that responsibly affect testosterone levels. The supplement protects men over 40s and 50s from aging and premature ejaculation which is too common at this age.

Semenax Before and After Results

Semenax is a legal and over-the-counter sperm pill manufactured by Leading Edge Health Inc. As a reputable company, the standard protocols have been used during the manufacturing process and it has been evaluated by healthcare professionals.

Semenax formula exhibits no negative effects which is why it doesn’t have any negative remarks from the consumers. It’s been 10 years since Semenax is providing the best sexual benefits that men inside and outside the US found anticipating!

Looking at Semenax before and after results from scientific studies point of view we found some evidence.

2-month double-blind study was conducted by the manufacturer of Semenax (Leading Edge Health) in which they took 63 subjects (from age 30-60) and measured the length and intensity of their orgasm- both who took Semenax and subjects who didn’t. The group who took Semenax sperm pills experienced a 20% more increase in ejaculation volume as compared to the placebo group.

Semenax researchers also quoted “Semenax showed statistical significance over the placebo concerning the investigator’s global assessment and the patient’s global efficacy assessment. A higher number of patients in the Semenax arm showed an increase in orgasm intensity, from Baseline to EoT (End of Treatment), as compared with the placebo.”

All the ingredients in Semenax are natural and have no side effects; it does not mean allergic individuals could use it. It is advised to see the list of ingredients before buying Semenax, to see if it contains ingredients you might be allergic to.

Semenax Before and After Customer Reviews

My cup runneth over! So at 50, I started to see my ejaculation production decrease. I stumbled across the leading edge and after reading the reviews and doing some research I purchased 2 bottles. I wasn’t sure what to expect so I began to take 2 pills in the morning with breakfast. After a few days, I could tell my blood flow increased thus my girth increased. Now my wife of 25 years isn’t into intercourse as often as I would like but she does like to please her man. After a week on Semenax, I had sex with my wife. I had the most intense climax I have had in years. I felt my ejaculation pulse semen into my wife for what felt like a minute. To say my wife was impressed was an understatement. She exclaimed, “My cup runneth over!” Needless to say, like most men I wanted to see my work of art. So, after a few days, I had my wife give me a handjob. She right away noticed my girth and went to work. Again, my ejaculation was intense as I pumped semen all over her belly for what felt like a minute. My wife was impressed at the amount I produced and we both smiled. My wife joked ” you found a fountain of youth!” I can stay with confidence this stuff really works! Andy Minneapolis

I am very happy with this product…I am very happy with this product works very well my orgasms are more abundant and with pleasure I recommend it. Alejandro

This is a product that works! This is a product that works. It did take a little time for it to work so be patient. I have four times the amount I had before. Randall

Really works! This product really works I just take one pill a day and I feel much hornier than before and I’m having bigger loads it’s great. The only drawback is I have sex on my mind all the time. Rob

So far, in a couple of days, I can see and feel the difference. Hope to improve from here. Curtis

Semenax Ingredients

To make the understanding of the Semenax formula much easier, we decided to provide information about every ingredient available in the formula and how do they work to boost semen volume and sperm count.

Catuaba Bark

Catuaba Bark uses are limitless, in semenax, it’s used to heighten sexual arousal and treat male sexual performance issues. In many cultures, the organic herb is used to provide immense strength to execute hardcore physical activities.

Swedish Flower Pollen

Responsible for Semenax for male climax intensity, the plant extract is so concentrated that maintains the functions of prostate cells and treats prostate-related infertility issues in men.

Horny Goat Weed

Known by many names (Barrenwort, Epimedium Sagittatum), a flowering plant that has been used vastly by many traditional medicine systems. Horny Goat Weed is the ultimate treatment for Erectile Dysfunction because its pharmacology states the increased levels of blood supply to the penis. There is a compound inside Horny Goat Weed “Icariin” which blocks the PDE-5 enzyme which disrupts the erectile tissues.

Butea Superba Roots

The extract is used to boost sexual desires, strengthen erectile tissues and improve testosterone synthesis.

Pumpkin Seeds

Natural aphrodisiac and a mild testosterone booster

Wild Oat Straw

Prevent over-exhaustion and muscle fatigue that limits high energy levels in men.

L-Arginine HCL

L-Arginine is an important amino acid that is beneficial for testosterone production, semen volume rise and to progress blood flow to the reproductive organs.

Pine Bark Extract

Helps with prostate-related problems and treat ED symptoms.

Muira Puama

Powerful sex drives booster and erection inducer.

Sarsaparilla Root

Since ancient times, the ingredient is used to treat syphilis and libido defects in men and women.

L-Lysine

Semenax is a performance booster and one of these credits goes to L-Lysine amino acid that creates a trifecta of energy in your system and produces healing of semen volume.

Zinc Oxide

Speaking of sexual endurance, zinc provides sufficient backup to this and starts up testosterone production in males.

Vitamin E

Semenax ingredients have an anti-aging vitamin that keeps men over 40s sexually active. This is done by excessive transportation of oxygen to the penile muscles.

L-Carnitine

Subjects who take L-Carnitine supplements rapidly experience high sperm motility and stronger sperm cells.

Hawthorn Berry

Improving the absorption of Semenax ingredients also makes up for increased libido and sexual performance.

How to Use Semenax?

For best results, the manufacturer of Semenax guides users to take the right amount of dosage. The correct dosage of Semenax is 4 capsules after every meal. Normally, you could take a single capsule after each meal that helps with its absorption.

Semenax dosage shouldn’t double in order to get rapid results. This goes with saying taking more than 4 capsules of Semenax might result in side effects i.e. headache, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

Taking moderate Semenax dosage is recommended for the best results in which you must take it for 3 months non-stop. The majority of Semenax users report Semenax to improve sperm count as fast as one week.

It’s also best to use Semenax sperm pills along with sperm count booster foods which are:

Eggs

Spinach

Bananas

Maca Roots

Asparagus

Dark Chocolate

Walnuts

Where to Find Semenax for Sale?

Availability of sperm pills online in 2022 is in many forms; Semenax is over a counter semen volume booster that is proudly manufactured from Leading Edge Health Inc. The original formula of Semenax comes with a variety of ingredients and each one of them is critically evaluated, assessed, and provided accordingly.

Any store that confirms the availability of Semenax sperm pills must be checked before buying. Few sources have been questioned about selling Semenax on sale. Let’s take a look at them to identify the main location from which you could purchase Semenax pills.

1. Semenax GNC

GNC has a limited number of orgasm enhancing supplements but it doesn’t offer Semenax formula to online users. In fact, GNC physical stores in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia do not sell Semenax sperm pills. Beware of the duplicate supplements that you find online after they have been referred by fake GNC users.

At GNC, there are varieties of male enhancement products but none of them acts as Semenax does.

2. Semenax Amazon

At Amazon, we inspected a peculiar thing where many users are selling Semenax but Not at the original cost. There may be more volumizer and fertility formulas for men in Amazon but the fact Semenax is not one of them would be enough for you to find Semenax in Amazon. As of today, Semenax at Amazon is currently showing “Unavailable” status.

Beware of Amazons 3rd party sellers because they buy Semenax from the official website and earn a huge sum of profit by selling you Semenax at great price margins.

3. Semenax Walmart

Searched for Semenax at Walmart and we got a plethora of male fertility boosters where not a single glimpse of Semenax was seen. Walmart doesn’t sell Semenax as of 2022 and this has been confirmed by the users in US and UK.

Walmart’s official website and authentic stores nearby is without the semenax supplement.

Where to Buy Semenax Online?

Semenax is a registered formula from Leading Edge Health Inc and it’s not possible to buy semenax locally. Whether you live inside the US or outside, the online Semenax webpage is the only way to get you a legit and original product.

Buying Semenax from the official site has many perks such as discounts, a money-back guarantee, and free worldwide shipping. Here is the price quote for Semenax pills on the official website.

Semenax Three Month Supply: USD 154.95 + FREE Global Shipping (SAVE $85.00)

Semenax Six Month Supply: USD 289.95 + FREE Global Shipping (SAVE $190.95)

Semenax Twelve Month Supply: USD 399.95 + FREE Global Shipping (SAVE $559.95)

The larger your order is more will be the discounts.

Semenax Pills Customer Support

Buying Semenax from the official site has 67 Days Money Back guarantee offer choosing which you could be amongst 100% satisfied customers. If you have used Semenax pills for 2 months straight and found out no use or such, you could ship back the remaining parcels to their address given on the official website.

Semenax offers international shipping worldwide which is a big relief to those who live outside the US. Their money-back guarantee is for all customers; their packaging material is discreet and also very fast.

Risk of Buying Semenax from GNC, Amazon, and Walmart

If you are looking to buy Semenax, make sure you order it from the official site of Leading Edge Health and not from GNC, Walmart, and Amazon. There are a few flaws you would be experienced if purchased Semenax pills other than from the official store.

Side Effects

Some health risks have been assessed by the users who chose to buy Semenax alike supplements. Not to mention the ingredients list in every supplement is different and unlike Semenax these supplements did not pass third-party lab testing which makes them effective + safe.

No Money-Back Guarantee

Amazon, GNC, and Walmart do not sell Semenax and if they did, this comes with no money-back guarantee offer. The offer is like a back-bone to these supplements that ensure trustworthiness and reputation.

Poor Quality Product

You would be bothered by the quality of the product if you wouldn’t buy it from the official store. Semenax’s efficacy is reliable and trusted by millions of men around the world and this can be betrayed only in case of buying the sperm pills from GNC or Walmart and Amazon.

Final Verdict – Is Semenax the Best Volume Pills?

When the product reaches up to maximum efficacy, you would see the consumers are speaking already about it and endorsing them openly on social media. Semenax is a 100% natural and pure semen volume enhancer that does a big favor to reproductive health without the negative side effects.

As a male fertility booster, Semenax enables them to have full control over their ejaculation and once you have control over the loads, a bigger and loud orgasm waits!

With Semenax, there is no room for premature ejaculation, testosterone deficiency, or even erectile dysfunction because the formula is extensively approachable to treat all those minor conditions. Plus your experience of sexual intercourse would be unimaginably pleasurable. The best volume pills award in 2022 is already been given to Semenax by its consumers who have reached 400,000 now.