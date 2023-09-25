Unfortunately, crimes and accidents on a cruise ship are not uncommon. The most common crimes include theft, assault, and harassment. Alcohol also plays a role in many crimes on board a cruise ship. Medical emergencies, slip and fall accidents, and injuries during excursions are also common on cruise ships.

The cruise ship operators do have some security measures to minimize such incidents. Let us explore some of these safety measures and understand what you should do if you are a victim of a crime on board a cruise ship.

Passenger Screening

One of the first security measures on a cruise ship is the passenger screening at the time of boarding. Not all cruise ships do this, but it is becoming increasingly common. The security agents will check boarding documents, including some identification to ensure the authorized passengers are getting on board. Your luggage will also be checked to ensure no prohibited items get on board. This is done through the same X-ray machines that you see at airports. The cruise might have its specific policies on what is allowed on board.

Video Surveillance

Cruise ships have different areas that need video surveillance. The presence of CCTV not only helps deter crime but also helps with the investigation of any crime that takes place on the cruise ship. Video surveillance cannot cover all areas of the cruise, but they do cover a wide area. The CCTV also allows the cruise ship to keep an eye on its employees. They also act as a way to ensure staff and passengers adhere to cruise rules and policies.

Security Personnel

Most of the top cruise liners have a dedicated team of security staff responsible for maintaining the safety of passengers and crew. While the security staff are not official law enforcement officers, they can handle most security incidents. They can respond to crimes on board and collaborate with law enforcement officials in investigations. However, their jurisdiction or authority is limited to the boundaries of the cruise liner and the port.

Access Control

Another common security measure on cruise ships is access control. This can be achieved through the presence of security personnel, automatic access control systems, or a combination of both. Electronic key card systems are often used to limit access to sensitive, dangerous, or private areas on the cruise ship.

Emergency Response

The security personnel are trained to respond to emergency situations. While this may not prevent crimes, it can help minimize the damage. In some cruise liners, there are emergency response drills for passengers. This allows the passengers to know what they need to do in case of an emergency on board.

Consult with a Cruise Accident Lawyer

Even with all the security measures on a cruise ship, you could still suffer from a crime or accident. Such incidents happen on all types of cruise ships, even the most popular ones in the world. If you have suffered a Royal Caribbean accident, or any type of incident on a cruise ship, you should consult with a cruise accident lawyer.

If you don’t act in a timely manner, you may lose your right to recover compensation. A lawyer can guide you on the applicable statute of limitations to ensure you don’t miss any deadlines.