Scaffolding Cost 2022: Estimate Rental & Hire Prices In UK

Scaffolding is a temporary structure built to help reach and work at height. You are legally obliged to use scaffoldings when working at height in the UK. Moreover, using scaffoldings tested by a qualified person is also vital. So, working at height is risky, and a slight imbalance can cause severe injuries or death in the worst cases. Hence, if you’re pondering about the range of these costs and currently planning work, here’s how much a scaffolding hire might cost you in 2022.

How Much Does Scaffolding Cost?

The cost of scaffoldings depends on your location in the UK, the time duration, and whether you’ll need more walkways.

Scaffolding task Average cost Setting up a scaffolding £600 – £800 Guttering tasks £350 – £500 Roof scaffolding £100 per square meter Chimney scaffolding £60 – £450 per week Loft conversion £400 – £600 Total costs for scaffolding around an average household £900 – £1200

The average cost of erecting scaffolding for fixing a roof is about £600-£800. Simple and quick jobs such as building scaffoldings for gutter repair may cost around £250.

In general, guttering tasks range from £350 to £500. Similarly, smaller jobs such as loft conversion may cost you about £400 to £600. To build platforms around an average 3-bedroom house costs about £900 to £1200.

Next, you’ll need around £100 per square meter to cover the entire roof. The average cost for chimney & roofing scaffoldings ranges from £60 per week to £450 per week. The weekly rate varies based on the job’s complexity. So, expect to pay high prices per week if you’re covering a lot of ground at once.

However, there is no fixed fee comprising the costs. But, you can get a rough idea for yourself by asking for a quotation from a professional.

Several prestigious brands offer such services to their potential customers. Once you visit it, you can get a quotation from the best service providers near you. You need to provide basic info about your area, property, and the type of services required. Later, the company will connect you with a contractor.

Chimney & Roofing Scaffoldings

The chimney and roofing scaffoldings provide easy reach to the roof and chimney area. As such, they act as a shortcut to the top of the property. Then, workers can proceed to repair the chimney flue, install the new one, and re-set the stack. In short, chimney scaffoldings act as a working space to perform various tasks efficiently.

Guttering Tasks Scaffoldings

It is a common notion that you do not need scaffolding for guttering services. But, if you consider ease of access and security as two main requirements, then it becomes the obvious solution. For example, it can ease the job if you plan to remove debris from the gutters or wish to replace roof tiles.

Scaffoldings for Loft Conversion

Scaffoldings are an essential part of loft conversion. These platforms provide space, support, and security to the workers. Hence, they can reach all working points with a single smartly placed bridge deck of the correct size and shape.

The exterior construction of the loft conversion requires one as well. The provision of scaffoldings allows the workers to do their job proficiently and safely. Naturally, the cost of loft conversion scaffoldings depends upon the comprising elements.

Platforms for a 3-Bedroom House

There are several home improvement tasks for which you’ll need access to the roof. In such scenarios, your safety is the most important thing to account for. In short, you must ensure proper leg space and support when performing any job at height. Hence, placing platforms and formwork is the first thing to cross off the list. In that way, you’ll lower the risk of injury when working or painting the outer side of your walls.

Conservatory Scaffolding

Conservatory scaffolding is necessary for various tasks, including repairing the roof, clearing the gutters, and other similar tasks. In general, doing any job over the conservatory can be troublesome and inconvenient since it will restrict your movement.

Still, placing platforms over the conservatory is possible with the right equipment and skills. Therefore, hire experienced and trained contractors to lay down the groundwork.

Roof Cover Services

There are many services available that offer temporary roof cover solutions. Generally, the constructors require roof cover services to protect the site from harsh weather conditions.

Especially when the development work stops for some reason, the builders safeguard the roof with roof cover scaffoldings. These protect the entire shelter from dust, rain, or exposure to direct sunlight. Hence, you might need to hire a separate team to quickly set up or dismantle the roof cover. Otherwise, there’s a risk of damaged equipment and similar issues.

The price for such services varies depending on your residency and the duration. So, check out the total cost by reaching out to the topmost service providers near you. Overall, the cost of scaffolding is minimal as compared to its benefits. Plus, regardless of the scaffolding price, it is a much safer alternative to a ladder.

Setting the Foundations

The scaffolding’s foundation is the base of the lowest boards on which the other levels rest. The whole framework is built on top of this foundation. So, if it is wobbling in the ground, it cannot offer stable support to the worker. Thus, a hastily set base can result in a very unsafe working environment.

Therefore, the foundation must be solid and stable. In addition to building a robust framework in the base, the placement of lockable wheels is also essential. Aside from that, the towers should also have foot plates, base plates, or square plywood boards.

You can find a variety of foot plates in the market, using different types of materials and quality. These models include fixed footplates, swivel footplates, adjustable footplates, etc. The purpose of these items is to equally spread the weight on the feet. These footplates are often present on medium or heavy-duty scaffoldings.

The following are the most critical factors for building a sound and sturdy foundation.

The Number of Lifts – Different types of scaffolds are available, each varying based on design and size. The number of lifts determines the size of the construct. So, you can pick a frame as per your particular needs.

If you are repairing multiple windows on a tall building, you will require a frame that extends at least to their height. To do so, you’ll need to plan ahead the number of platforms and the number of lifts. In general, the framework and design of these scaffoldings are perfect for an average person.

Size and Height – Depending upon the size and height of your work area, you can choose the correct type of scaffoldings to work with. Luckily, you can hire scaffolding that will fit your vision and allow you to complete the work. In other words, you can find a great variety of sizes on the market. Also, there are separate categories for domestic and commercial purposes.

Access – The framework and design of the scaffoldings provide head height and reaching point from the ground level. As a result, workers can quickly set up a chain and pass on all sorts of materials between the levels.

Although the scaffoldings provide support and security, one requires special training and expertise to use medium-duty and heavy-duty scaffoldings. Otherwise, they can get injured just by trying to climb from one end to the other.

Permits – The contractors, builders or the scaffoldings services need a license from the local authorities to place the scaffoldings in public. Without this permit, one cannot put the scaffoldings on the footpath, road or public access area.

The heavy-duty or towering scaffoldings can be dangerous for any passerby. Thus, the contractors must put a sign on the site to inform the general public. Above all, interfering with heavy machinery must be actively discouraged.

Geographical Location – The scaffoldings types also vary depending on the site’s location. You will need different types of scaffoldings for sloped surfaces and others for flat ground.

Bridging – The manufacturers make the basic design and foundation of the scaffoldings keeping in mind its bridging purpose. If it is not feasible to erect a general scaffolding, you can also opt for a suspended one. If you require scaffolding hanging in the air connected with ropes, then suspended scaffolding is the best option.

Quantity and Quality – Various quality measures are considered while designing and making the scaffoldings. That’s why the final construct is a safer alternative to ladders.

Scaffolding Components

There are three essential categories:

Tubes or Standards: The material used for manufacturing scaffolding tubes is aluminium or steel. These tubes make the scaffoldings’ basic framework and increase the frame’s height. Plus, these tubes evenly distribute the weight on the footplates.

Couplers: The couplers join the standards or the tubes and shape up the frame of the scaffoldings. These couplers are available in varying shapes and sizes. On this note, the three types of couplers are the putlog, swivel, and right-angle couplers.

Boards: Boards form the central working area of the scaffoldings. These boards lay upon the tubular framework and offer space and support to the workers.

Scaffold Rental & Hire Times

Several factors determine the total scaffolding hire pricing, and one such significant factor is time. So, check several scaffolding hire services and compare their offerings.

The companies that own scaffolding hire or rent them in linear meters, square meters, and time duration. Usually, these services rent their platforms for a couple of months.

However, you can also track down brands that will accept short-term projects for affordable monthly fees. The rental cost of the scaffoldings depends on the erecting and dismantling services, the complexity, and the size of the frames.

The higher the duration, service charges, and scaffolding size, the higher the product’s rental cost. Thus, it is vital to pre-determine the total time required to complete the project. For this task, it’s best to consult with an engineer to devise a plan.

Origins of Scaffolding

The first recorded usage of scaffoldings dates back to Ancient Greece in the 5th century. The ingenious invention allowed humans to build multiple-story buildings while conserving energy and time.

Later, scaffoldings also played a vital part in making spectacular arenas and significant sites in India, Rome, Egypt, Greece, and Persia. Though the concept of using scaffoldings is ancient, those people used rope and wood instead of tubes.

Similar designs and concepts are still visible in today’s methods. The birth of modern scaffoldings dates back to the 1900s when two brothers, David Henry Jones and Daniel Palmer-Jones, introduced a unique building material, “Scaffixer”. This invention offered a unique and durable alternative to the rope.

The Jones brothers used this material to bind and clamp the scaffolding pipes. Later, in 1944, the constructors started using steel and aluminium tubes, increasing the strength and durability of the frame. The scaffoldings follow a similar pattern in the modern world but with few technological advancements. Nowadays, more and more rural areas are developing their sites using scaffoldings.

Do I Need a Permit to Erect Scaffolding?

The scaffolding businesses need a permit for all types of projects, and local authorities issue the scaffolding permit. The businesses apply for this permit to the local administration near the project site.

Regardless of the height of the scaffoldings, the working platform must provide maximum support and space to the worker. Moreover, it is necessary that the framing is strong enough to hold them along with the working tools. Negligence and lack of expertise can cause unfavourable circumstances during scaffolding.

Thus, it is vital to strictly follow the guidelines provided by the authorities to avoid any harmful incidents. The local authorities ensure that the scaffolding companies can abide by safety guidelines.

All scaffolding components must be firm and rigid, including tubes, metal poles, boards, and couplers. The authorities perform risk assessment tests for the potential use of scaffolding. For this, competent staff members analyze the scaffoldings in each key area. Then, they prepare thorough reports of any and all elements that need reworks.

Later, after verification of the company’s eligibility, the authorities issue a scaffolding permit. Furthermore, a continual inspection of scaffoldings is necessary to avoid accidental damage.

It is important to note that only qualified people who know the security guidelines should work at height. Thus, if you are not trained for that sot of work, then you might end up risking your safety as well as the rest of the group.

FAQs Regarding Scaffolding Costs

1. How do you calculate the cost of scaffoldings?

There are several factors affecting scaffolding costs. These include the length of the wall, the height you need to reach, scaffolding size, and rental cost. Hence, there is no single formula to precisely calculate the price. However, you can get an idea of the price of the scaffoldings as per your requirement:

First, measure the total height of the wall and the maximum height you need to reach. Then, check out different reputable platforms from where you can rent scaffolding. It is preferable to approach trustworthy scaffolding rental businesses. To get an idea of the company’s services, you can check the most recent comments on their websites. The scaffolding rental businesses provide various products in varying shapes and sizes. Generally, the most common commercial scaffoldings are collapsible rectangular scaffoldings. The type of scaffoldings depends upon your requirement. You can calculate the total number of scaffolding columns required by dividing the overall length by the length of a single scaffolding section. Next, divide the total height by the height of the single section to calculate the required number of rows. By dividing the total number of columns by the total number of rows, you will get the required sections to complete the project. Lastly, to calculate the total scaffolding rental cost multiply the number of scaffold secti,ons by the per-day rental fee. If you know the entire duration of the project, then multiply that value by the number of days.

Scaffolding costs depend upon the services and the scaffolding type. Plus, each business offers its charges. Check out different businesses to find the best services at an affordable price. Still, try hiring scaffolding rentals that guarantee security along with efficiency. On this note, remember to check the delivery charges as well.

2. Why do you need scaffolding?

Different working levels require other methods and tools. The tile work of the floor needs a different set of skills and materials than the installation of solar panels on the top. Hence, the constructors make sure to offer their employees all the necessary tools and items to reach the end of the project.

The workers use scaffoldings to perform work at height. The scaffolds allow easy access to all levels, and their working platform speeds up the process in a practical manner. You can get scaffolding hire services for your personal use. The cost of these services depends upon the rental duration and the type of scaffold.

There are several scaffolding rental businesses offering premium quality services. You can hire such teams to improve the conditions in your workplace or household. All these services provide their specific prices for different tasks.

The average cost of scaffolding services depends upon the working levels. Premium companies guarantee the best job by highly skilled employees without hassle. If you’re looking for professional level, premium quality work done, then expect to pay a high price as well.

3. What are the benefits of scaffoldings?

Scaffoldings are essential for the construction industry. Using that method, contractors can perform extreme tasks without risking their lives in the process. So, scaffoldings have been part of this industry for an extended period and have also improved with time.

Whether you are doing home improvement projects or commercial buildings, scaffolding remains a vital aspect. Following are some of its most significant benefits:

The scaffoldings allow easy access to places much higher than a person’s height. Reaching some higher areas is difficult when you are repairing or renovating. Hence, a structured frame such as scaffoldings helps you access the tallest sites while offering maximum support.

On the other hand, ladders also help reach heights, but their frames are unstable compared to scaffoldings.

2. In general, working at a height is dangerous and requires utmost protection. Scaffoldings provide maximum security for all workers and also a way to quickly transfer stuff. Plus, the frame of these structures follows a thoughtful pattern offering maximum stability.

Aside from that, competent and skilled personnel checks the safety of scaffoldings and then allow the team to hop on. Hence, there are a lot of steps prior to beginning work using scaffoldings.

3. Scaffoldings offer perfect balance and support to the worker. As the working platform is stable, the worker can focus on the job and never lose sight of their coworkers.

4. The work becomes safe and comparatively easy with a balanced and stable foundation below. This is essential for everyone’s safety as well as for the team’s efficacy.

5. The working area of the scaffoldings is spacious enough to hold all the required tools and equipment.

6. Scaffoldings give easy access to different locations. Also, you can easily move the scaffoldings from one place to another.

7. Scaffoldings save time. Generally, workers have to move around to perform various tasks, which wastes time and energy. Scaffoldings act as a bridge between various points and help save workers’ time.

4. Do I need fall protection on scaffoldings?

Yes, you will need fall protection while performing any construction work at a height. But, the type of security measure depends upon the purpose of using a scaffold. You will generally need fall protection while erecting or dismantling the scaffolding, etc.

Fall protection while erecting or dismantling the scaffoldings: The scaffolder needs to use safety equipment while erecting, altering, or dismantling the scaffold. These tools include harnesses, lanyards, and anchors. Check out The National Access & Scaffolding Confederation website for more information about different scaffolding methods.

Fall protection during working operation: Firstly, the company’s responsibility is to check the strength of the scaffoldings before allowing the employees to work. Most companies having projects where the employees work from heights follow the guidelines of the Health and Safety Executives.

Secondly, the scaffolders must have all the tools for “personal protection”. These tools include harnesses and lanyards, actively used by the scaffolders during the operation.

Thirdly, the scaffolders need “collective protection”. The collective protection includes scissor lifts, toeboards, and guardrails. This protection is not actively used during operation but is a necessary precaution in all scenarios.

Hiring a reliable company that puts safety first is preferable. All the employees of this company are competent at their job and have CISRC (scaffold) cards.

5. What is the maximum load limit for scaffoldings?

The maximum load for the scaffoldings depends upon the type of scaffoldings and their purpose. Generally, there are three types of scaffoldings: light-duty, medium-duty, and heavy-duty.

Light-duty scaffoldings are the ones where one or two people work with minimal tools and building materials. Each section of light-duty scaffoldings can hold a maximum of 225kg. Increasing the weight above those limits can make the scaffoldings unstable. Generally, you will require at least two planks (or 450mm) for this type of scaffolding.

Medium-duty scaffoldings can hold several workers along with tools and materials. Each section of medium-duty scaffoldings can support a maximum of 450kg. These scaffoldings require a minimum of four planks or 900mm for correct weight distribution and support.

Heavy-duty scaffoldings are perfect for performing even extreme undertakings. The operating platforms of these scaffoldings can support a maximum of 675kg. Furthermore, the minimum width for this scaffolding is one meter or at least five planks.

6. What is the maximum height of a scaffolding tower?

The maximum safe height of scaffolding is between 10 and 12 meters. Significantly, this type of scaffolding tower must comply with the work-at-height regulations. The framework of such a scaffolding project should have a strong and stable platform.

A competent supervisor must always keep an eye on the working operation. Notably, the working height of such a scaffolding tower is 14 meters for interior work and 10 meters for exterior work. On this note, keeping the height at four meters while moving the scaffold is advisable.

7. Can I set scaffoldings by myself?

To erect safe and secure scaffoldings, one must be well-trained and experienced. Therefore, it’s best to look for a service provider once you come up with a plan for the construct. Also, try comparing their offerings and examine whether there’s any leeway regarding a sudden change in the plan.

A competent scaffolder has a Construction Industry Scaffolders Record Scheme Card (CISRS). According to the Health and Safety Executive UK, the scaffolder should hold this card. All the scaffolders working for reliable construction services are members of CISRS.

Thus, hiring a trustworthy scaffolding company is helpful as it complies with all the protection rules.

8. Can I buy the scaffolding and perform the job myself?

Yes, it is possible to buy the scaffolding and do the task yourself, but it is preferable to hire professionals. Professional scaffolders have knowledge, training, and experience in building strong scaffolding.

Moreover, the skilled scaffolders work according to the Work at Height Regulations 2005. Thus, hiring a professional ensures better performance for a shorter period. As a result, renting scaffolding services is more feasible than doing it yourself despite the cost of scaffolding hire.

Hiring a Qualified Scaffolder

Scaffolding is excellent for renovating, repairing, or constructing any type of building. Plus, the availability of various services has allowed people to choose them according to their needs. On top of that, hiring a qualified scaffolder can increase productivity and speed up the completion time. After all, it is a legal requirement to consult with professional scaffolders when working at height.

So, if you're looking for similar professional services at affordable pricing, then consult with professional scaffolders. Then, leave it to the company to connect you with many scaffolders working near your location.

