Save on Premium Subscriptions: Group and Family Plans You Can Share

It’s easy to underestimate the impact of digital subscriptions on your budget. Even if you’re only paying $5 or $10 for each individual plan, those costs can add up if you’re subscribing to a number of different services.

There are a number of different ways to save money on premium subscriptions, and group and family plans are one of the easiest methods. Many of the most popular providers offer significant discounts to subscribers who add a minimum number of users to their plan. Let’s take a look at some of the most cost-effective group and family plans currently available.

Netflix

While Netflix doesn’t technically offer a “family” or “group” plan, you can access the service on more devices by upgrading your subscription tier. As you can see below, the Basic tier costs $8.99 per month. Basic users are limited to one screen at a time as well as downloads on a single device. They are also restricted from viewing HD or Ultra HD content.

At $13.99 per month, the Standard plan raises the limits on downloads and simultaneous connections to two each. Keep in mind that those could each be sets of two different devices, leading to a maximum of four total devices on the same account at a time. This tier also introduces HD content, but not Ultra HD.

Finally, Premium costs $17.99 and comes with four simultaneous screens, downloads on four devices, and access to Ultra HD content. If you share this account with three other people, you’ll only have to pay $4.50 each. That’s half the price of a Basic plan, and you’ll also be able to access HD and Ultra HD content.

Hulu

Similar to Netflix, Hulu doesn’t offer any plans specifically for groups, but families can still save money by combining their Hulu accounts. The base Hulu subscription, which comes with ads, currently costs $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year. However, it’s worth noting that eligible students can access this tier for just $1.99 per month.

Users can also upgrade to the ad-free version of Hulu for $12.99 per month, but subscribers to both plans are limited to streaming on two devices at any particular time. You’ll need to upgrade to one of the Live TV plans in order to access Hulu on more than two devices at once.

Like the base options, Hulu + Live TV plans are available with or without ads. All Live TV plans now also come with Disney + and ESPN, so make sure to consolidate your existing subscriptions to those services into a single account if you end up going with a Hulu + Live TV plan.

Hulu + Live TV currently costs $69.99 per month with ads, or $75.99 per month for the ad-free version. Similar to the plans that don’t include live TV, these are both limited to two streaming screens at a time. However, subscribers to either Live TV option can add unlimited screens to their accounts for an additional charge.

The Unlimited Screens add-on is available for $9.99 per month, but it can also be bundled with the Enhanced Cloud DVR add-on (usually $9.99 per month) for one payment of $14.98 per month. Unfortunately, the catch with this add-on is that it only supports an unlimited number of devices on the home network, with a limit of three mobile devices that aren’t connected to that network.

Spotify

Spotify is one of the most popular platforms in the world when it comes to music, podcasts, and other forms of audio content. Subscribers can pay for one, two, or six users at a time, each of which can have their own unique profiles.

A basic individual Spotify plan costs $9.99 per month, but this tier limits users to one device at a time. You won’t be able to split this subscription unless you make sure to use Spotify at different times.

On the other hand, you can get a second account with the Duo plan for just $12.99 per month. This option comes with the same drawback as the Unlimited Screens option from Hulu—both of those users will need to be located at the same address.

However, users generally agree that Spotify isn't particularly strict about the location requirement. While we can't make any promises, you shouldn't have trouble sharing a Duo account with someone who has a different address. The second user will need to enter the main user's address when they sign up, but Spotify won't ask for any additional verification.

If you want to add more than two accounts to the same subscription, you’ll need to upgrade to a Family plan. The Family tier currently costs $15.99 per month and comes with some extra features like explicit music blocking and a dedicated Spotify Kids app.

Finally, students can take advantage of an exclusive deal to get SHOWTIME, ad-supported Hulu, and ad-free Spotify for a single payment of $4.99 per month. That plan is limited to a single user, but it still might be the best option for some eligible students.

Premium subscriptions might seem like an unavoidable cost, but you can often access the same content for less money simply by sharing accounts and taking advantage of group plans. These are just three of the most popular streaming services that currently offer a discount for families and groups.