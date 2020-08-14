Savage Affiliates Review: Your Key To Successful Affiliate Marketing

Affiliate marketing is an easy way to make money online. Through it, you travel whenever you want and make enough money to support your family and pay your bills on your laptop minus the tiresome 9 to 5.

As per statistics, affiliate programs generate 15-30% of every sale for advertisers. Plus, leading brands rely on affiliate marketing to generate income.

If you are hoping to get into the affiliate marketing business but have no idea how to do it, this savage affiliates review is your key to a better and brighter financial future.

What is Savage Affiliates? Is it worth your time? Is it a scam, or is it legit? Read on to find out!

What is Savage Affiliates?

Started a couple of years ago by New Zealand online entrepreneur Franklin Hatchett, Savage Affiliates is a course comprising 10 separate modules plus a bonus one going through the steps you need to follow to establish a successful Affiliate Marketing business in chronological order.

Frank trains you on how to build your Affiliate Marketing business from scratch to the skies in this course.

Savage Affiliates Payment Options

Savage Affiliates offers two payment options:

The Standard Version goes for $197.

The Super Version offers more extensive training and has more training videos, [220 videos]. It goes for $297.

The significant difference between the two is the Super Version contains incentives that are not included in the Standard Version, such as several pre-made funnels you can use to modify your business and web hosting affiliate method blueprint.

Savage Affiliates Modules

Each module contains videos, typically 5-20, that help explain each step better. Unfortunately, we shall not go into details in this savage affiliates review. The modules are:

Introduction to Affiliate Marketing

Module 1: Affiliate Products to Promote. It has 7 videos.

Module 2: Building Your Website Asset. It has 17 videos.

Module 3: Email Marketing & Funnels. It has 13 videos.

Module 4: Clickbank Affiliate Marketing, which has 31 videos.

Module 5: Clickfunnels Affiliate Marketing, which has 29 videos and is only available in the Super Version.

Module 5 Part 2: Clickfunnels Affiliate Marketing continued, which has 19 videos and is also only available on Super Version.

Module 6: Amazon Affiliate Marketing, which has 15 videos.

Module 7: SEO Google Traffic Training, which has 19 videos.

Module 8: Free Traffic Training, which has 18 videos.

Module 9: Paid Traffic Training, which has 19 videos.

Module 10: Launch Jacking and Web Hosting with 13 videos and are only available on Super Version.

Bonus Module & Free Gifts with 14 videos.

Is Savage Affiliates Legitimate, or is it a Scam?

From this savage affiliates review, we can note that the course has an active community, plenty of informative content that is updated regularly, and a 30-day refund policy, so it definitely is legitimate.

What to Like About Savage Affiliates

It covers every aspect of Affiliate Marketing.

It is impressively affordable.

It has a simplified dashboard.

It has a quality video player that is easy to use with the ability to go full screen, playback, clear sound, and maximum control.

It is constantly updated to provide users with the latest techniques for successful Affiliate Marketing.

What to Hate About Savage Affiliates

Some videos are longer than they should be, which makes learning challenging and boring.

There are plenty of factual errors in the course.

The organization of the material is a bit wanting.

My Take

Savage Affiliates is worth your time and money. Unlike many other influencers, Frank offers crucial information in a relaxed way that almost anyone can understand. He does not go too big on grammar and facts. Plus, he goes straight to the point.

I hope you enjoyed this savage affiliates review and learned a lot from it. I highly recommend that you try the course yourself.