SAP and BORN Sign Global Partnership to Build the First B2B Premiumtech Experience Combining Product Promotion, Business Connectivity and Transactions Into a Single Platform

SAP and BORN have collaborated to create PremiumTech – the pioneering and innovative platform reshaping the premium B2B retail sector by simplifying the buying process for retailers and combining product discovery, assortment, order management and payments in one platform.

This new partnership extends BORN’s technology ecosystem with best-in-class ordering capabilities. Buyers can create their own buying plans, edit and save repeat orders for future use, communicate quickly with distributors, and order from multiple brands with one click, eliminating the need to negotiate multiple orders on different systems.

“SAP is delighted to co-innovate with BORN to build one of the first PremiumTech platforms of its kind in the sector. Open, accessible and easy to use, the new platform uses SAP Commerce Cloud to supercharge the buying process for all users of the premium network – buyers and brands alike.” said Matt Laukaitis, Global GM of Consumer Industries at SAP.

BORN offers streamlined discovery, connection and transaction to its 9,000 premium B2B buyers and its brands across multiple categories including fashion, wellness, beauty, food and beverage and largely made up of value-driven brands who produce high quality, yet accessible products, sourced and sold by top-tier retailers.

BORN’s PremiumTech experience solves critical problems facing both brands and buyers – helping brands launch new products in an inspiring digital environment with innovative storytelling formats, while simplifying the buying process for retailers by combining product discovery, assortment, order management and financing all in one platform.

Covid has impacted the traditional retail rhythm with business travel reduced and budgets cut therefore increasing demand from brands and buyers for digital tools to maximise their business efficiency and growth. Premium brands invest millions annually on branding and marketing assets new collections, yet they lack a singular digital channel to effectively market and promote these materials with professional buyers in a B2B wholesale environment. Retail’s evolved seasonality requires an ‘always on’ digital platform, which BORN’s technology currently provides, and will now be supercharged by SAP through this ground-breaking partnership.

As JC Chopin, founder and CEO of BORN, explains, “over the last decade, BORN has worked with premium B2B brands and buyers, and witnessed the lack of digital tools available to support their business needs. We are delighted to announce the launch of our PremiumTech platform designed and built specifically for the premium segment. BORN is where premium lives.”

Through the partnership, the PremiumTech platform will be offered on the SAP Store, accessible to clients who need to retain and grow their critical retail B2B customer ecosystem.