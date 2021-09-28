San Diego’s Jason Hughes Shares 10 Ways He Elevated Hughes Marino’s Company Culture 

Simply put: Jason Hughes and the Hughes Marino team are workplace winners.

Hughes Marino Chairman, CEO, and Co-owner Jason Hughes has cultivated a company culture that led Fortune to hail the San Diego-based Hughes Marino as the No. 1 “Best Small Workplace” and Entrepreneur to award it No. 2 on its “Top Company Culture” list.

Hughes Marino is a commercial real estate brokerage that says it’s committed to seeing employees flourish inside its San Diego headquarters and in offices throughout California, Seattle, Denver, and New York City.

By bringing in world-class speakers and authors to inspire the Hughes Marino team, Jason Hughes has empowered employees to improve communication and leadership skills, be leaders in the community and share that message with the businesses they work with nationwide. Jason Hughes believes creating an environment that fosters constant growth and learning is part of what builds an award-winning culture.

Jason Hughes has said he couldn’t be prouder of his company’s success and accomplishments within a field that often pigeonholes itself as an unfashionable, old-school service that caters to the needs of landlords, not the tenant.

Jason Hughes is so invested in the team members that he and his wife and co-owner Shay Hughes consulted with their original, second-year team of employees to identify the values that defined them both personally and professionally. That collective feedback was formative for Hughes Marino’s “Ten Core Values,” which has become a guide in who they hire and how they operate.

Since then, Jason Hughes and Hughes Marino in San Diego have implemented “Extra Fun Fridays,” which could involve chocolate malt-making, go-kart racing, adventurous team retreats, volunteer PTO, and family outings to a ball game. Through it all, Jason Hughes remains passionate about company cohesiveness and traditions.

Jason Hughes was equally inspired to see what values people identified with Hughes Marino and used them to guide its future. By embracing those original ideals that made Hughes Marino what it is today, Jason Hughes is proud to share those core values with clients and communities worldwide.

Hughes Marino’s “Ten Core Values” can be applied to any business seeking to elevate its company culture. Here are the 10 ways to set your own company in a promising new direction.

Always do the right thing . Ask yourself these five questions: Is it right for the client? Is it right for the company? Is it ethical? Is it something you are willing to be held accountable for? Is it the right thing to do?

Deliver excellence in everything. Excellence is the essence of the Hughes Marino brand. It started in San Diego and expanded from there. Passionately pursue excellence in everything you do. Deliver unprecedented service. Pay attention to the details. It’s the intangibles, like relationships, caring service, and going above the call of duty, that differentiate Hughes Marino from other companies. Strive for competitive greatness in your own company by delivering excellence.

Enjoy the journey. Create fun as a team, for clients, and with team member’s families. Remember: enthusiasm is contagious. Jason Hughes says he aims to make it fun for clients to work with Hughes Marino in San Diego and beyond. He realizes happy people make happy clients.

Embrace the family spirit. Jason Hughes is all about taking care of each other and the Hughes Marino home. Work together as a team to deliver exceptional results. Always encourage and support one another. Be a friend to your teammates. Build lasting relationships based on trust. Earn trust with each other, your clients, your vendors, and your community. Ensure clients feel informed, confident, and appreciated. Be known for your character and integrity. Always put clients’ interests first and treat clients’ companies like they are your own. Be a long-term thinker. Remember, there are no small relationships. Nurture your personal and professional life. Strong teams are as committed to their personal lives as they are to their work. Keep family as a foundation in your life. Work hard, play hard. Take time to smell the roses. Share your work with your family, for they are an extension of the Hughes Marino family. Be home for dinner, make time for date night, and enjoy time off. Pursue growth and learning. Knowledge is power. Hughes Marino strives to have the smartest, best-trained people in the industry. Jason Hughes and his team are always looking for opportunities to improve everything they do, including their abilities. Continue to be thought leaders in areas of expertise.

Generously give to others. Give to your teammates, your clients, and your community. Be willing to share information for the betterment of your team and ultimately for the best interest of your clients. Be charitable. Help others in need with open hearts and open minds.