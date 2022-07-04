Sammy Hagar has made himself known as one of the most prolific artists in rock music for the last five decades. The Red Rocker rose to prominence in the 70s as a member of the hard rock group Montrose. He started a solo career in 1976 and enjoyed moderate success until dropping the 1984 hit single “I Can’t Drive 55.” Get a pair of Sammy Hagar concert tickets soon if you’re excited to see this dynamic artist’s live performances!

How To Buy Sammy Hagar Concert Tickets

Hagar has achieved quite a feat since he entered the music industry in the 70s as Montrose’s lead singer. He already had eight albums to his name, including many platinum-certified albums, before joining the rock group Van Halen as its lead singer in 1985. He was also a popular live act during the time, performing for numerous sold-out venues across the US. Van Halen reached new heights and gained major success after Hagar’s joining, including consecutively releasing four top one albums. Hagar received an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Van Halen.

The 74-year-old has released 26 studio albums, eight live albums, eight video albums, 103 singles, and 16 compilation albums. Sammy Hagar is known for hit singles like “Jump,” “Hot for Teacher,” “Dance the Night Away,” “There’s Only One Way to Rock,” “Eruption,” “When It’s Love,” “Your Love is Driving Me Crazy,” and “Unchained,” among many others. You can get your Sammy Hagar concert tickets to hear some of his best songs live on stage. It may be an experience like no other!

Sammy Hagar surely has been in a lot of rock bands throughout his career. But that’s what made him the experienced and polished artist he is now, with nothing but pure fun and incredible music to offer his audience. If you think you’re ready to witness that this year, find the nearest concert and don’t miss out!

You can purchase Sammy Hagar concert tickets during a presale to secure a spot at the event. Presales do not guarantee fans the best seats in the venue. Still, they are one of the best times to purchase a ticket if you want to avoid competition with fellow fans, especially when popular artists like Hagar are performing. However, you can follow the crowd and get your tickets during a general sale at good prices.

Concert tickets can now be purchased online without any hassle. You no longer have to wait outside the box office in a line to buy a ticket. Having said that, it’s always wise to double-check whether the website you’re resorting to is trustworthy. Also, don’t forget to compare the ticket prices between different ticketing websites if you want to catch the best deals. Sammy Hagar concert tickets are, as usual, in high demand. Thousands of fans are anticipating his shows in all the venues he’s scheduled to perform, so you might want to secure your spot before someone else grabs it.

Once your ticket is secured, all you have to do is wait for The Red Rocker to rock you with his electrifying performances! He may not be the youngest rockstar out there, but he sure knows how to put on a show that people will not forget! So gather your friends and fellow Hagar fans to join the enthusiastic crowd at the next concert!

Where is Sammy Hagar performing?

Sammy Hagar will perform shows in venues like Laughlin Events Center- Laughlin, NV; Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater- Bridgeport, CT; PNC Bank Arts Center- Holmdel- NJ; Xfinity Center- Mansfield, MA; FivePoint Amphitheater- Irvine, CA; The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion- Spring, TX, and Thunder Valley Casino Amphitheater- Lincoln, CA. The full schedule for upcoming events is available online for fans to check out before booking their tickets. You can learn when and where the artist is performing around you to book your tickets for the nearest one.

How much are Sammy Hagar concert tickets?

For the upcoming tour, the average ticket price is $240 to see Hagar’s shows. You can buy cheap tickets for as low as $13 apiece if you don’t mind sitting further away from the main stage. And as you might know already, front row seats, VIP tickets, and suites are the priciest in the ticket price range, costing up to $3000 per ticket. Regardless of your budget, we’re sure you’ll find a suitable ticket for you as long as you book them early. You might have to settle for double or triple the ticket’s face value if you search at the last minute.