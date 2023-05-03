Safeguard Your Stay in Ukraine with Armored Vehicles B6, VR7 from PRUS Security – The Reliable Security Solution

The devastating war in Ukraine has taken its toll on the nation, causing grave concerns for foreign visitors, particularly those arriving for business or media coverage. In the midst of this harrowing situation, PRUS Security emerges as a steadfast and trustworthy brand dedicated to ensuring the safety and security of its clients in Ukraine. Founded by Igor Prus, an elite anti-terrorist forces veteran in Ukraine, PRUS is committed to offering unparalleled protection in a time of great uncertainty. Since the very beginning of the war in Ukraine, PRUS has assisted not only private individuals – it’s served diplomatic representatives, foreign journalists from major global media, and official delegates from over the world.

What We Do – Comprehensive Security Services Tailored to You

At PRUS, we understand that your safety is paramount. That’s why we’ve designed an array of security services to cater to your specific needs while ensuring a sense of confidence and peace of mind during your stay in Ukraine.

Our flagship service, armored vehicle rentals, provides you with secure and comfortable transportation. You can choose a vehicle with our professional driver or bring your own driver if they have the appropriate driving license qualification. In either case, our cutting-edge armored vehicles guarantee your safe passage across the whole territory of Ukraine.

Those who desire an extra layer of protection can leverage our personal security services. Our team of highly-trained bodyguards, composed of ex-military officers and retired members of Ukrainian special forces, has a long combat experience and holds profound expertise in guarding individuals. You can trust these seasoned professionals to protect you and offer expert guidance throughout your journey.

In addition to offering armored vehicles and bodyguards, PRUS excels in securing valuable state-owned and private properties, including banks, offices, and other establishments. Our meticulous approach to safeguarding physical objects ensures that your investments remain secure and protected from potential threats.

About the Founder – Igor Prus: A Lifetime of Experience

Igor Prus, the co-founder and CEO of PRUS, is an accomplished military professional with over two decades of experience in the Ukrainian anti-terrorist forces. A retired Colonel, Igor has amassed a wealth of knowledge, and his dedication to exceptional service makes him the ideal specialist to lead PRUS and address the security needs of his clients.

Igor has a deep understanding of the unique challenges and threats present in Ukraine. That is why he is committed to offering a wide range of security solutions, including safe transportation in armored vehicles, that keep clients secure during their time in Ukraine.