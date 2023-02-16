New online casinos are being established in Canada all the time, but how do you go about finding safe online casinos in Canada? Well, there are several things that you should consider, including reputation, licensing, and so much more!

But don’t worry; we have got you covered! After testing hundreds of online casinos in Canada, we have the results! Jackpot City is the best overall option available right now, but there 9 others waiting to be discovered.

Let’s begin!

Safe Online Casinos in Canada

1. Jackpot City – No. 1 Safe Online Casino in Canada Overall

Pros:

CA$1,600 welcome bonus

15 secure payment methods

Exciting progressive jackpots

16 reputable software providers

Excellent mobile compatibility

24/7 customer support

Cons:

Homepage is a bit cluttered

Jackpot City Casino was established in 1998, which makes it one of the most reputable sites with decades-long experience. There are a lot of things Canadian players can take advantage of, including a nice welcome bonus and high-quality casino games.

Game Selection: 4.8/5

The gaming portfolio of Jackpot City covers all types of categories that you can think of. The total number of titles is 486, which might not be very impressive. However, it’s just enough to keep you entertained for hours.

This Canadian online casino is named Jackpot City for a reason. Here, you can play some of the most exciting progressive jackpot titles, including Wheel of Wishes, Treasure Nile, and Mega Moolah.

If you want more action, you can visit the live casino section, where 53 titles are waiting for you to explore. Keno, Bingo, Roulette, and Blackjack are also available.

Safety: 5/5

Jackpot City Casino is currently licensed by Kahnawake Gaming Commission. This company is known for regulating the best CA online casinos, which already speaks volumes.

Besides that, the software providers presented on the website include Microgaming, Evolution Gaming, and NetEnt, just to name a few. Their games are regularly checked for fairness by eCOGRA – an independent and internationally approved testing agency.

Furthermore, Jackpot City offers some of the most secure banking options available such as Visa, Mastercard, Paysafecard, Neosurf, and more.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5

As a new player, Jackpot City offers you a generous CA$1,600 welcome bonus that is split over your first 4 deposits. So, here’s how it works:

The first time you make a deposit of CA$10, you will unlock a 100% match bonus up to CA$400. The same goes for the following 3 deposits you make. Keep in mind that you have a total of 7 days to claim the offer.

Mobile Compatibility: 5/5

Jackpot City offers amazing mobile compatibility to its customers. You can launch its website using a mobile browser, and it works like a charm – and there also is a dedicated app.

Both of these options are equally comfortable and easy to use. If you don’t want the application to take up additional space on your smartphone, then feel free to launch it using the browser.

In both cases, CA online casino games load smoothly, and they perfectly fit your device’s screen.

User Interface: 4.8/5

This online casino looks pretty nice at first glance. It employs a dark theme, and everything is designed in a way to make you feel like you are on a great gambling site.

However, one thing that’s a little odd is that the main page only displays general information instead of casino games. If you want to find your favourite titles, you can use quick links to online slots, blackjack, roulette, and live dealer games.

But the good news is that you can find all the useful information with just a few clicks, making navigation very comfortable.

Click here to boost your bankroll with a CA$1,600 welcome bonus at Jackpot City Casino!

2. PlayOJO – Safe Online Casino in Canada with the Most Generous Welcome Bonus

Pros:

0x wagering requirements

31 top-notch software providers

9 secure banking options

About 3,000 games

Regulated by Malta Gaming Authority

Cons:

No sports betting options

PlayOJO Casino is another safe online gambling site for Canadian players. Despite the fact that it was created in 2017, it still already managed to become popular by providing high-quality gambling services.

Game Selection: 4.9/5

Currently, this Canadian online casino hosts about 3,000 games from 31 high-quality software companies.

The games are all well-categorized in different sections. They also display all the useful information you might need. For instance, if you want to play the Fire Archer slot, you can see what the biggest win was, how many times gamblers played it, etc.

Furthermore, online slots can be played for free in the demo mode. That way, you can easily get familiar with its features and decide if it’s worth giving a try.

What we love the most about PlayOJO is its OJO’s Specials category. Here, players can enjoy titles that are not available elsewhere, such as the OJO wheel, Prize Twister, and more.

Safety: 4.9/5

PlayOJO Casino is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority, which is one of the most reputable agencies worldwide.

The top online casinos always ensure the fairness of their games. For that reason, PlayOJO is in partnership with iTechLabs. This company ensures the fairness of all slot titles and, therefore, makes it a safe place for you to start your gambling journey.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.85/5

If you are new to this online casino, then we have some good news for you! After making a deposit of CA$10 or more, PlayOJO will award you 80 free spins.

The best thing about this promotion is that it comes with 0x wagering requirements. That being said, it will be pretty easy for you to reach the final goal and withdraw your winnings.

Additionally, you can enroll in club OJO, which is created for loyal players. If you decide to stick to this online casino, you will be rewarded with special prizes and offers.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.9/5

When it comes to a mobile casino, PlayOJO does not disappoint. While it has a dedicated app, the mobile-adapted website works really well, too.

The website is compatible with Android and iOS devices. What we enjoyed the most is that the quality of graphics and features is not reduced for mobile players, and your gambling experience is equally good, if not better.

User Interface: 4.7/5

PlayOJO’s main website shines with different colours, and browsing through different pages is a lot of fun. We would love to see the dark theme feature available as well, and hopefully, it will be implemented soon.

Other than that, you can find all the necessary information pretty easily. There is a separate “Help” section where you can find the FAQ page and find answers to the most frequently asked questions.

Join PlayOJO and claim your 80 free spins bonus now!

3. Woo Casino – Best User Experience of All the Safest Online Casinos in Canada

Pros:

Welcome bonus of CA$200 + 200 free spins

Daily tournaments

Supports 6 cryptocurrencies

50+ software providers

Over 1,200 online casino games

Cons:

No phone number support

Woo Casino is a new player in the gambling industry. It was created in 2020, and despite its short presence, it has already managed to become a unique online casino with a lot to offer.

Game Selection: 4.7/5

Woo Casino runs incredibly smoothly, with over 1,200 different titles to choose from. You can find it all here, such as slots, table games, and live dealer games. It also involves a wide range of software suppliers.

Some of the most reputable names include Yggdrasil, Play’N Go, and Microgaming. Furthermore, there are many titles from renowned casino creators whose names are less famous but whose games are no less wonderful.

There are a bunch of themes for online slots that you can choose from. However, one thing they all have in common is a lot of fun and the potential for big winnings. If you don’t know where to start, we advise you to try Sword of Ares, Sizzling Eggs, and Wild Spin.

Safety: 4.8/5

Woo Casino owns an official license from Curacao Gambling Authority, meaning that if something inconvenient happens, your gambling rights can be protected.

Other than that, there are some of the most secure banking options available, including digital coins. You can make deposits using Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Ethereum, just to name a few.

This site keeps your money safe and confidential thanks to security features such as 128-bit SSL encryption and the best PGP protocol.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

As a warm welcome, Woo Casino offers an amazing signup bonus of CA$200 plus 200 free spins.

The first time you make a minimum deposit of CA$25, you will get a 100% deposit bonus up to CA$100 plus 150 free spins. You are getting 25 free spins automatically, and the rest is split over 5 days.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.75/5

Woo Casino is fully optimized for mobile use. This means that you can access the mobile casino using a smartphone or a tablet. All you have to do is log in from your mobile device, and you’re ready to go with mobile casino games, banking, customer support, and everything else.

There is no need to be concerned about operating systems. Woo Casino supports both – Android and iOS devices.

User Interface: 4.7/5

The website of Woo Casino looks pretty modern, and it comes as no surprise. Because it was launched just 3 years ago, it follows all the trends in the online gambling industry.

All the necessary data, including payment methods, tournaments, and VIP club, is well-displayed on the main page. Games are also well-categorized, and you can even filter them by software providers.

Join Woo Casino and get an exciting CA$200 welcome bonus with 200 free spins!

4. Spin Casino – Most Reputable Safe Online Casino in Canada

Pros:

CA$1,000 deposit bonus

A separate application for mobile casino

20+ years of experience

16 languages available

480 high-quality games to choose from

Cons:

No specialty games

Spin Casino is one of the oldest and most reputable Canadian online casinos. It was established in 2001 by Baytree LTD. Here, you can have fun playing 480 different games and take advantage of regular bonuses and promotions.

Game Selection: 4.75/5

Once you visit the website of Spin Casino, you can see that the game selection is fantastic. You have over 450 options to pick from, which does not look very impressive.

The majority of these games are slots, and there are plenty to pick from. Microgaming has done an excellent job of providing high-quality visuals and graphics in titles such as 9 Masks of Fire and 777 Rainbow Respins.

Spin Casino also includes a good range of table and live casino games to make your online gambling journey as diverse as possible.

Safety: 4.7/5

Spin Casino is a legitimate casino that has gone to great lengths to ensure that all your funds are in safe hands at all times.

The website is licensed by Kahnawake Gaming Commission. It also tests the site and online casino games to ensure that there are no security flaws. They’ve also incorporated an SSL certificate to ensure that all the data is secure once you log into your account.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

Everyone that decides to sign up at Spin Casino is eligible for a generous CA$1,000 welcome bonus for their first 3 deposits.

To unlock the first offer, you have to make a minimum deposit of CA$10. After that, you can get a 100% deposit match up to CA$400.

There is also a special loyalty program with the possibility to advance through 6 levels. With cash wagers, players can earn Loyalty Points which can later be exchanged for special prizes.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.75/5

The main reason why Spin Casino is one of the best online casino sites is that it offers applications for both Android and iPhone devices.

Both of these are user-friendly and give you a chance to make use of all available features on the desktop version. You can also participate in special tournaments using your smartphone.

User Interface: 4.75/5

Canadian players who decide to sign up at Spin Casino should expect a high-quality website that is equipped with all the necessary tools.

One thing that you might find frustrating is that the main page is filled with a lot of information that you might not specifically be looking for. The good news is that you can always visit the Help section or separate pages where all important data is displayed.

Claim a CA$1,000 welcome bonus by signing up at Spin Casino!

5. BitStarz – Safest Online Casino in Canada for Crypto

Pros:

Up to 5 BTC welcome bonus + 180 free spins

Over 4,000 casino games

Average withdrawal of 8 minutes

Secure payment options

46 top-notch software providers

Cons:

No sports betting options

We’d like to finish our list of safe online casinos in Canada with BitStarz which is the pioneer site in crypto gambling. It offers secure payment options and the highest-quality titles that you can find on the internet. Let’s discover more together.

Game Selection: 4.6/5

The number of games available at BitStarz is actually fascinating. Here, you can browse through more than 4,000 titles that are provided by more than 45 software companies.

It is easy to get lost in the playing process since there are so many exciting titles. If you are unsure about where to start, we recommend trying Wilds of Fortune, Burning Sun, and Wolf Moon Rising.

BitStarz Originals seem to be most gamblers’ favourite section since here you can play the games that are unique. Wheel, Dice, and Crash all give you a chance to make your online gambling journey even more exciting.

Safety: 4.6/5

BitStarz is currently licensed by Curacao Gambling Authority, which makes it a 100% reputable online casino.

Besides that, this site has won several awards throughout the years for providing safe and quality services for customers around the world.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.65/5

BitStarz offers a massive 5 BTC welcome bonus with 180 free spins to its new players. The offer is split over your first 4 deposits.

Besides that, you can grab a no-deposit bonus of 20 free spins. So, in total, you can have 200 free spins to discover your favourite slot machines.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5

There is no separate application for Bitstarz; however, it is perfectly possible to log in to your account and play casino games from your mobile browser.

The mobile gambling experience you should expect at BitStarz is more than enough. In fact, it is one of the best mobile casinos available online since each title can be played on iOS and Android devices without any lag!

User Interface: 4.7/5

The BitStarz website looks amazing. Its design does not look like other online casinos, which makes it pretty unique.

We enjoyed the overall experience since the dark theme looks very appealing to the eyes. The main page displays all the important information, including average cash-out time, total jackpot to be won, etc.

Click here to get a massive 5 BTC welcome bonus with 180 free spins at BitStarz!

How We Ranked the Safest Canadian Online Casinos

Game Selection:

No matter how safe an online casino in Canada for real money is, you won’t be able to have fun if there are not enough games for you to choose from.

That’s why we included online casinos that offer all kinds of online casino games, including online slots, table games, and live casino games.

Safety:

The security of casino sites should be the first concern for Canadian players. It includes a lot of things, such as licenses, secure payment options, and reputable software providers.

All online casinos on our list are regulated by high-quality online gambling agencies. Moreover, casino games available on their sites are regularly checked for fairness.

Bonuses and Promotions:

Once players are sure that they are dealing with a safe platform, they want to take advantage of other features, such as casino bonuses.

On each website we listed, you will get the chance to claim exciting welcome bonuses. We also considered the terms and conditions of these bonuses to ensure they are absolutely fair!

Mobile Compatibility:

In modern times, it is crucial for an online casino to be compatible with smartphones. Otherwise, it will be impossible for them to stay competitive in the market.

All trusted online casino sites on our list offer either a mobile application or mobile browser support. You can be happy knowing that you will start gambling from anywhere at any time.

User Interface:

We believe that using top online casinos should be easy and comfortable at all times. To ensure this, we examined each site and only included the ones that offered user-friendly interfaces and high-quality visuals.

Check out our similar articles:

What Makes Jackpot City the Safest Casino Site in Canada?

Jackpot City is considered the most trusted casino online for a lot of different reasons. Let’s take a look at some of them:

Casino Games Are Checked Regularly: Jackpot City Casino is in partnership with eCOGRA – an independent testing agency that ensures the fairness of all titles.

Secure Payment Options: This online casino offers 15 banking methods to its players. These include credit/debit cards, e-wallets, and bank transfers. Therefore, you can be sure that your money is transferred in a secure manner.

Top-Notch Software Providers: At this online gambling site, you can discover reputable names such as Microgaming, NetEnt, and Evolution Gaming. They all utilize high-security standards for maximum safety and security.

Why Should I Play Casino Games Online Rather Than at Traditional Casinos in Canada?

Playing casino games online is definitely a better idea, mainly because they offer more security. Let’s take a look at all of the advantages:

More Security: It is fair to say that casino sites employ a bunch of security measures to ensure a smooth gambling experience.

All the casinos utilize SSL encryption to ensure maximum safety for online casino players.

Ease-of-Use: You can launch a gambling site from anywhere, at any time. It became more fun and easy with the development of mobile casinos. All you need is a smartphone and an active internet connection.

Great Casino Bonuses: Top online casinos always offer exciting promotions to attract more customers, making gambling more exciting.

Guide to the Safest Online Casinos in Canada

What Are the Safest Online Casinos in Canada?

Here are our favourite online Canadian casinos for safe gambling:

What Games Are Available at Safe Online Casinos in Canada?

Safe online casinos in Canada offer all kinds of casino games. Players can have fun exploring online slots, roulette, blackjack, baccarat, poker, and live dealer games as well. You may also come across specialty games and sports betting options as well.

Can I Get Casino Bonuses at the Safest Canadian Casinos?

Yes, all Canadian players have the possibility to claim generous welcome bonuses at online casinos. In some instances, you can also enroll in loyalty programs and get special awards for your gambling style.

How Can I Identify a Safe CA Online Casino?

A safe online casino site will usually be licensed by reputable gambling agencies such as UK Gambling Commission. They also use secure payment methods, including popular debit/credit cards such as Visa and Mastercard, and digital coins as well.

Comparing the Top 5 Safest Online Casinos in Canada

Jackpot City : This is the safest online casino for Canadian players since it is licensed and offers a secure banking system. Make sure to claim a generous CA$1,600 welcome bonus once you sign up.

PlayOJO : Want to play at an online casino that has 0x wagering requirements? Then this is the site for you. Grab 80 free spins at the beginning of your gambling journey.

Woo Casino : If you are after high-quality software providers and casino games, make sure to check out this casino. Also, don’t forget to claim CA$300 plus 200 free spins.

Spin Casino : Progressive jackpot slots are something you will never get bored of when playing at Spin Casino. Explore your favourite slot machines with a generous CA$1,000 welcome package.

BitStarz: There are more than 4,000 casino games available at this online casino. Boost your bankroll with a massive 5 BTC welcome package with 180 free spins.

How to Register at a Safe Online Casino in Canada

Do you want to sign up at the safest online casino in Canada? Then make sure to follow our step-by-step guide for JackpotCity.

Step 1: Create an Account

Follow this link to visit the website of Jackpot City

Fill in your personal information and proceed

Step 2: Check Your Email For Confirmation

Check your inbox for a confirmation link from Jackpot City

Follow the link so the verification process is finished

Step 3: Make the First Deposit & Start Playing

Once you log in, find the “Deposit” button

Choose your favourite payment option

Fill in all the required data and make the first deposit

That’s it! Now you can start playing Jackpot City’s casino games

Still Looking for the Safest Online Casinos in Canada?

Now that you have all the necessary knowledge, you can identify the safest online gambling sites for you in Canada.

We advise you to start with Jackpot City, which is the safest Canadian casino overall. You can also give PlayOJO a try, which came a close second.

Whatever you decide, don’t forget to have fun and gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: We would like to emphasize that gambling is risky and should not be used to resolve financial difficulties. The saying “the house always wins” is worth keeping in mind.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, we firmly advise you to call the Gamblers Anonymous at 1-626-960-3500 to speak with an expert about getting assistance and making gambling safer for you or your friends and loved ones. Remember that all gaming websites and instructions are intended for people aged 18 and above.

Some of the casino sites featured on our site may not be available in your location. Check your local regulations to see if internet gambling is permitted in your area.

Check out the following organizations for free gambling addiction resources: