Running Business Locally? 5 Ways to Get Customers!

If you run a local business, you are bound to face many challenges. From gaining new customers to facing challenges regarding budget, it gets extremely difficult. On top of it, you also face competition from the existing big companies in the market. There are many things you need to keep under check to run your local business.

But who will make your business successful? Of course, your Customers! After all, they bring in revenue to your company. Hence, they need to be given the top-most priority. Driving in more customers means generating more revenue.

To help you, I have enlisted 5 ways to get more customers to your local business.

1. Referrals

If you sit back and expect your existing customers to refer your product to somebody, you are simply wasting your time. You need to get referrals from them. After gaining your existing customer’s loyalty, indulge them in some referral-based activities. You can send them a follow-up email requesting them for new referrals.

A few companies also offer referral discounts. This is one of the greatest methods to gain referrals. Since the person referring and the person referred both get the benefit, they will be interested to be a part of your company. You can also ask your B2B salespeople to ask their customers for referrals during the follow-up calls.

2. Re-dial your old customers

Why is it necessary to have a customer database? Why do big companies ask for it? You will get these answers here.

It’s because your old customers can become your new customers again. At regular intervals, say every 3 or 6 months, you must go through your customer database and check for customers who haven’t bought anything from you for a while.

Try to contact them through SMS, mail, social media handles with a “We Miss You” message. Customers like companies paying attention to them. You can also offer them some discounts or vouchers to bring them back on board.

3. Keep your website updated

Today, the B2B businesses as well as the customers look for businesses online. Thus, it is very important to establish your online presence. You must review your SEM and SEO techniques. It is very important to update every small change in your website. Ensure that the website is mobile-friendly.

One important thing here is that if the pictures take too long to load, then the customers might get frustrated and leave your website. So, you need to make sure that your digital marketer is an expert.

4. Expanding network

Networking helps you to expand your business. Therefore, you must never, I repeat, NEVER miss out on any opportunity to attend an event where your customers are present. Remember, the greatest way to market your product is through ‘word of mouth’. And when you attend different seminars or meetings- you meet new people who can be your potential customers.

While attending such events, go down with a selfless approach. Just think of helping others and you’ll get your favors in return.

5. Offer freebies and discounts

Who doesn’t like free stuff? If not too much, you can give away a product for trial to your customers. If they like the product, they’ll return but at least this way they will use your product once. This increases the chance of them returning back.

You can give away some free stuff with your product that can be helpful to them, some discount coupons, or even a cashback. You can also ask them to get a friend and become eligible for the BOGO offers. This way you get the referral too by offering freebies.

The best way is to offer an introductory discount to your new customers so they think it wouldn’t get heavy on their pocket to at least try your product. Then you can keep sending them offers until they become your loyal customers.

Over to you…

Bringing in customers can be a nightmare. But if you have a list of predefined strategies, it can become a little easier. You can also ask your existing customers to leave an online rating or review for your business. This way, when potential customers visit your website, they can be easily attracted by the existing customer’s testimonials.