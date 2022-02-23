Important Starter Ironman Tips and Tricks for survival

The Ironman mode is the ultimate challenge of skill and knowledge for advanced Runescape players. It offers a little twist and many restrictions compared to other versions of Runescape. This version makes use of RS gold a lot to deposit money, manage Miscellania, convert logs into planks, run instance fees, and much more. A major aspect of the Ironman mode is the extra challenges that are better played by advanced players and RuneScape veterans.

However, it comes with a few restrictions that require unlocking to get certain RuneScape items. This means you need some RS gold to access these skills or supplies. Each ironman item has a specific fee on it. The Ironman mode also prevents trading with other players which means you will have to get any supply you need through gathering or bossing. Most valuable skills often come from High-Level Alchemy. Once you can unlock the abilities in this category, entering Nature altar will become much easier.

We also recommend selling alching items to the general store. These RuneScape items often have more money value than other RuneScape items.

Also, some RuneScape items are attached to the completion of certain quests. Playing quests is one of the easiest ways to move up multiple levels quickly and unlock various abilities.

Herblores and XP Allocation

The first thing you want to do as soon as you start the Ironman mode is to look for any form of xp lamps, books, monthly dnds that you will need for herblore. Herblore is a members-only skill generally used in Runescape that helps players to make their own potions for different purposes. It is quite difficult to reach the highest level in Herblore as gathering herbs and XPs usually takes a lot of time. Based on the stars in 2018, only 5,102 current members managed to achieve level 120 in Herblore.

You can train Herblore relatively faster if you are able to find the right ingredients in monster drops, spawning in the right locations, or farming. This is sometimes difficult and time-consuming. You need every bit you can find to train your ironman character using herblore. Players can also buy most of the much-needed ingredients. However, Herblore is one of the most expensive skills in the game which means getting the ingredients will cost fairly a lot but save much time.

Dailies

Dailies are another essential part of Runescape Ironman and will be useful assets in the long term. Dailies offer you bonus xp and materials that will help you train some of the most difficult skills that are hard to crack especially in crafting and invention. There are a lot of things you can do to get the materials you need for your Ironman.

There are different dailies you can do daily (no pun intended) depending on your personal preference and what suits your Ironman. For instance: Achievements Dairies

All the ingredients here are very useful. You get some xp lamps and dailies that will help your Ironman character.

Some of the other dailies you can use include:

Kandarin Diaries

Ardougne Diaries

Varrock Diaries

Wilderness Diaries

Morytania Diaries

Quests

Another important aspect of the Ironman is the Quests. If you really want to have a field day playing Ironman then you should waste no time in questing. Once you begin the game, it is quite easy to get carried away with grinding skills that you skip the quests. Quests are important in helping your progress in terms of gathering xp compared to low-level rates. The reward system is even much more rewarding as it comes with various skills and bonuses that can help you. Also with each 50 quest points, you get a die which you can roll gain some money amongst other rewards to kick-start your journey on Ironman. There are various quests you can do to gain a lot of xp. Some noteworthy quests include:

Waterfall Quest

Fight Arena

Witch’s House

The Knight’s Sword

Temple of Ikov

The Fremennik Trials

In Search of the Myreque / In Aid of the Myreque

Jack of Spades

Of course, you can choose to buy RS3 gold to acquire enough money for the coffer which you can in turn use to manage Miscellania.

Restrictions

Runescape Ironman 3 comes with a lot of restrictions that you should know before playing the game. One of them is that your account becomes unplayable if you die in a non-safe in-game activity, especially in Hardcore Ironman. Therefore, you have to select battles you have a better chance of winning and survival.

Here is a list of other in-game restrictions:

No player-to-player trades

No Grand Exchange trades, except Bonds

No picking up drops from other players

No XP or loot in PlayerVersusPlayer mode

Rewards from multiplayer minigames are greatly limited

Most facilities in other players’ houses cannot be used

No Lootshare, except in Ironman-only groups

No assist or accept aid

Dungeoneering is solo only

No Sinkholes or Warbands

No Treasure Hunter

No Wicked Pouch from Solomon’s Store

No Social Slayer

Daily challenge rewards and Clan Citadel XP are reduced

No Friend referral

No benefit will be received from group buffs, abilities or spells cast by others

In the group mode, spells cast will only affect the caster.

You will not be able to receive drops from a monster until deal more than 50% of the total damage to it.

Runescape Ironman is certainly not for the weak. The various restrictions and difficult maxing levels make it a challenging game to play even for veterans. Players who fancy a challenge will get just what they are looking for in this mode. Once you survive your battles, your Ironman will receive a badge and title to show off a hard-fought victorious encounter.