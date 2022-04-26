Ruby On Rails: What You Need To Know

Whether coding is completely new to you or you want to explore and enhance your professional coding skills, you’ll probably hear about the fascinating development of Ruby on Rails. Today, it has been one of the trusted coding methods to build innovative and reliable websites for business or personal uses.

Today, let’s talk about Ruby on Rails, its features and principles, benefits, and applications. Continue reading to learn more.

What is Ruby on Rails?

Generally, Ruby on Rails is a web development framework offering web developers an interactive and time-efficient way to write code. These web development frameworks consist of multiple code library collections that give web and app developers easy coding solutions for repetitive and time-consuming tasks such as creating menus, forms, or tables on their websites.

In simpler words, instead of writing every line of code from scratch, web developers can refer to the Rails framework to find the corresponding code for the functions they need.

Today, digital innovations continue to rise, as web developing companies like Reinteractive provide coding and web designing services, helping you create the website of your dreams.

Principles of Ruby on Rails

Ruby on Rails is easy to maintain with the following principles: Don’t Repeat Yourself and Convention over Configuration.

Don’t Repeat Yourself (DRY) Principle

The DRY principle is widely used in software development. This principle encourages web developers and programmers to minimize repetitions in their code framework and isolate functionalities in smaller and easier to maintain files and functions. This allows the codes to be modular and easier to maintain, debug, and understand.

Ruby on Rails was created to take advantage of the DRY principle through Ruby’s metaprogramming, making its framework of codes easy to understand and maintain.

Convention Over Configuration

Ruby on Rails was formulated with the convention over configuration as the main principle. It utilizes sensible defaults instead of giving complete control to web developers. With this, the programmers are freed from the responsibility of making certain decisions, allowing them to only focus on building and creating the application.

Benefits of Using Ruby on Rails

Let’s talk about some of the benefits why using Ruby on Rails is great for your startup business, especially when you’re a beginner in coding:

Safe and Secure

Safety and security should be your priorities when creating a brand online. Ruby on Rails has built-in safety and protective measures, so you don’t need to worry about hackers. This web development framework also supports test-driven and behavior-driven development.

Easy to Maintain

Ruby on Rails allows enhancements of overall test codes, coding styles, and bug removals on short notice, making this web development framework reliable, effective, and easy to maintain and manage.

Better Productivity

This web development is considered one of the easiest and most productive programming languages for web developers because of its availability to several third-party libraries. It also facilitates easy and fast building of features, making it expressive and short at the same time.

Cost-Effective

Ruby on Rails should be your top option if you need a cost-effective web development framework for your startup business. It perfectly fits your timeline and budget, and it’s an open-source web framework that can perfectly run on any software. This open-source operating system software is also completely free.

Automated Tested

It has a standardized test automation process, so you don’t need to spend time testing your website after its development. Additionally, the Ruby on Rails developer also guarantees to test the entire code framework before implementation. You also do not need a third-party testing tool when testing Ruby on Rails.

Ruby on Rails Applications

Ruby on Rails has created its mark in several industries online, including the following:

Financial technologies startups, allowing you to cope with developmental changes of FinTech apps eCommerce apps, providing easier customer management and fully functional eCommerce Healthcare applications, ensuring proper communication online between departments and proper safekeeping of medical records Communication-oriented apps like common social media platforms such as Twitter

Ruby on Rails is the Future

Ruby on Rails contributes to constant improvements and developments to improve web programming and design. This development framework is easy and stable, but it also provides safety and security on your website, guaranteeing productivity and easy maintenance.

References: