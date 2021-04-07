Royal Panda Casino Review – bonus package up to $850 + 10 free spins

A likable mascot characterizes the brand-new Royal Panda gambling house. Now Royal Panda belongs to LeoVegas, where it merges the experience it has already gained with new ideas. The focus is on a large selection of games and fair dealings with customers. In this review, we will present you with our experiences, taking a closer look at the most important points such as deposit and withdrawal, customer support, bonus offer, and game selection. You can also check for a deeper review from veritop.com

The Royal Panda at a glance

Welcome bonus : $850 including 10 free spins for Book of Dead

Bonus for existing customers : Loyalty program, several worthwhile promotions

Minimum deposit amount : 8.5 $

Deposit methods : Mastercard, Skrill, Neteller, paysafecard, etc

Game offer : Slots

Number of games : 500+

License : MAG (Malta Gaming Authority)

What bonus does Royal Panda offer?

Royal Panda has a lot to offer in terms of bonuses, including an interesting and fair welcome package (divided into 3 levels) as well as an exciting loyalty program and a whole range of rewarding promotions. As important as the acquisition of new customers is, the retention of existing customers is even more important. We present the bonus offers below so that you can decide for yourself whether this provider is something for you.

New customer bonus

The welcome bonus is divided among the first three deposits and brings you a total of up to $850. For the first deposit, you also get 10 free spins for the slot Book of Dead.

For the first deposit, there is a 100% bonus (max. 400 $)

The second deposit includes a 50% bonus (max. 300 $)

The third deposit includes another bonus in the amount of 50% (max. 500 $)

In our opinion, this is a really fair new customer offer that beats the competition by far.

Bonus for existing customers

In addition to the new customer bonus, Royal Panda also has a suitable offer for existing customers in the form of many other promotions as well as a loyalty program. At Royal Panda, there are always attractive promotions for existing customers as well, namely for well-known titles such as Salvation. Regular customers can also collect 80 free spins when they deposit a certain amount for four days.

In addition, there are also other recurring promotions coming your way. Royal Panda also offers an interesting loyalty program for its existing customers with the Loyal Panda Club. Here, loyalty points are collected, which can ultimately be exchanged for gifts. In the points store, you can find laptops, free spins, caps, and a trip for two to Las Vegas. However, the latter costs 113,000 loyalty points, which is quite a lot.

Terms of turnover

It is typical for online gaming arcades that the payout of bonus credits and winnings from free spins is subject to certain turnover conditions. Only when the conditions are met, a withdrawal can be initiated. In order to qualify for a withdrawal of the bonus balance, you have to wager the respective amount 35x. You have unlimited time for this, which is quite fair compared to other providers. You can choose from a wide variety of slot games for the conversion. Accordingly, we would describe the conditions of Royal Panda as quite fair.

Royal Panda Games Offer

In terms of game offerings, Royal Panda provides around 540 titles. The majority of them are modern slots with 5 reels. The cooperation with well-known game developers of the industry allows for a varied and diverse game offer. Even the market leader Microgaming provides around 250 titles.

Game developer

At Royal Panda, you will find renowned and well-known game developers in the industry, including market leaders Microgaming, NetEnt, Thunderkick, and Play’n GO, but also other well-known names such as Big Time Gaming, Skillzzgaming, Bally, Elk Studios, Pragmatic Play, Kalamba Games, Booming Games, Relax Gaming, MahiGaming, Wazdan, Neon Valley Studios, Lightning Box, Barcrest and WMS. This ensures a high level of quality and fun.

Slot machines

In this section, 12 game developers take care of the offer of slot machines. Thus, we found more than 450 slot machines at Royal Panda. Here, Microgaming alone provides 182 slot machines. Among them are titles like King of Cash, Life of Riche, Game of Thrones 243 ways, or Avalon.

Another 106 slots come from the software developer NetEnt, including titles like Jack Hammer 2, Spinata Grande, or Gonzo’s Quest. You can also find all NetEnt music slots on offers, such as Guns N’Roses, and Jimi Hendrix.

NextGen Gaming provides other games, including Medusa II, Foxin’Wins Again or Merlin’s Millions. Play’n GO (Aztec Idols and Sails of Gold), Thunderkick, Elk Studios, Leander, CryptoLogic, Genesis Gaming, Betsoft, Big Time Gaming as well as 1×2 Gaming are other well-known slots.

Limits and Payout Ratios (RTP)

The terms betting limit and RTP value are very important for players, as it makes it easier for them to decide which gaming provider to choose. Generally, the RTP value is significantly higher at online gaming venues than at brick-and-mortar gaming venues. We got an overall positive impression of Royal Panda in the test report because here the payout ratios are on average over 94%. Thus, players get back 95.6% to 97.6% of the deposited amount in slot machines.

The offer is also important for both beginners and experienced players when it comes to limits, and in this area, Royal Panda appeals to different gaming groups. As a beginner, you can play from as little as $0.01 per spin, while the maximum bet limit is $200. For some, this is rather low, but the idea behind it is to adapt the limits to the majority of players. Only a few slots ultimately require a higher betting limit than $200.

Royal Panda App

Since the LeoVegas company is one of the top providers in the field of mobile offerings – and Royal Panda belongs to LeoVegas – consequently, the majority of the offer is also playable on mobile, whether smartphone or tablet, Android or iOS. You don’t have to worry about compatibility, as the mobile website automatically adapts to the mobile screen size.

Support at Royal Panda

We had a very positive experience with Royal Panda’s customer service. You can reach the support team via email, live chat, or by phone, whereby the live chat and the phone are available from 09:00 to 00:30. To avoid waiting times, you also have the option to request a callback. Within a few hours, we received a response to our email. Overall, the Royal Panda support team is competent and courteous.

Payment

You can choose from several deposit options, including the most popular transaction methods such as credit card and e-wallet, but also payment service providers such as Paysafecard, Trustly, ecoPayz, and giropay. The minimum deposit amount is $8.5. No fees are charged for either deposits or withdrawals, which allowed Royal Panda to score highly in the test report.

However, you will need to prove your identity before making your first withdrawal, so the withdrawal process may take up to 5 days. Make sure that you choose the same withdrawal method as the one you used to make the deposit, as this is subject to money laundering prevention regulations. However, if you do not select the same withdrawal method, you will receive your money via bank transfer.

Conclusion

Royal Panda gets a clear recommendation from us due to the good bonus and game offer. This is primarily due to the high-security standard and the seriousness of the gaming provider. Furthermore, there is nothing to complain about in terms of customer service and the selection of deposit and withdrawal options.

FAQ

What bonus does Royal Panda offer?

Royal Panda offers new customers a three-tier welcome bonus of up to $1200 plus 10 free spins for the Book of Dead slot. For existing customers, there is a Loyal Panda Club loyalty program and other exciting promotions.

What are the turnover conditions?

In order to be able to withdraw the bonus credit and free spins winnings, the respective amount must be wagered 35x. There is no time limit for this.

What games can I play at Royal Panda?

A wide selection of slot machines from the top game developers guarantees a huge dose of fun and enjoyment.

How can I pay at Royal Panda?

Credit card and e-wallet, but also payment service providers like Paysafecard, Trustly, ecoPayz, and giropay are available.

How can I reach the support?

Royal Panda customer support can be reached via email, live chat, and phone.