Roulette – Inside Bets and How to Place Them

Have you ever played a game or two of Roulette but not really known what type of bet you were placing? Or maybe whether you were placing the bet correctly or what potential prizes and odds came with the bet you wagered down?

Well, luckily for you, we’re about to run through a few bet types known as inside bets.

We’re going to take a look at where you need to place your betting chip(s) on the table, how to place it and the odds attached to said bet type.

This way, the next time you log in to your online casino account, you’ll feel more like a pro as you place down a chip or two.

Are you ready to find out more about inside bets? Scroll to find out more.

What is an inside bet?

Before we find out how to place an inside bet, it’s worth finding out what an inside bet actually is.

An inside bet is basically determined by where it’s placed within the Roulette table layout. When looking at a Roulette table layout, you’ll notice that it’s separated into two sections – one section comprising of a grid filled with individual numbers from 0 to 36. Around the outside of the number grid are boxes containing words and numbers, such as ‘1 of 12’ and ‘Odd’, just to name a few.

The numbered grid is what’s known as the inside bet area, and the boxes around this grid are known as the outside bet area.

It’s the numbered grid where inside bets are placed and played, and where the bet types we’ll be looking at below, are added into play.

Inside Bet Types

Now you know where to place an inside bet within the table layout, let’s take a look at just a few bet types you can place, that are classed as inside.

Straight Up

This is what’s known when you place a wager on a single number. So, if you only like to wager on your favourite or lucky number – your old house number or your birthday for example – this is known as a straight up bet.

To place a straight up bet, you simply need to place a betting chip(s) inside the box containing the number you wish to wager on.

Make sure to place the chip(s) in the middle of the box, with no edges of the chip(s) touching the border of the box it’s placed in.

When placed, a straight up bet holds a payout odd of 35:1.

Split Bet

A split bet is a bet consisting of two numbers wagered with the same betting chip(s). To place a split bet, the numbers will need to be next to each other on the Roulette table layout, either above or below one another, or to the side of one another.

To place a split bet, you’ll need to place a betting chip(s) on the line between both numbers.

When placed, a split bet holds a payout odd of 17:1.

Now you know what an inside bet is and how to place two inside bets on a Roulette table, will you be placing an inside bet the next to you visit the iconic wheel and table?

Gambling can be addictive, please play responsibly.

Click HERE for more info.