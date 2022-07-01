Among all the legendary progressive rock artists, there’s none like Roger Waters, who has won the hearts of fans, especially of this particular genre. In fact, the 78-year-old is still very much active and is set to embark on what he calls his ‘first farewell’ tour in July! If you’re a big fan of this legend, you should be booking Roger Waters concert tickets by all means possible! Only then can you guarantee yourself one of the most rocking nights of your life!

How To Buy Roger Waters Concert Tickets

The tour will commence in Pittsburgh on July 6. Other cities where you can catch him live in action include Toronto, Montreal, Chicago, Washington, and many more! Owing to the massive fan following that he has, Roger Waters concert tickets will be highly sought-after. Even more so because of the fact that he has announced that it’ll be one of his first farewell tours. So, unless you make it to the upcoming concert this time, you might not be lucky enough to be there for the next tour, too. Therefore, it’s pertinent that you book Roger Waters concert tickets for this time if you don’t want to miss out on it for the world.

You might also want to take a look at VIP tickets if you want to make this a memorable concert-going experience. Not only that, but it’ll make for the ultimate concert experience as you’ll get to enjoy various luxurious perks and amenities. These might include in-dining, premium seats, VIP parking, backstage pass, and more. If you’re up to enjoying these amenities by paying a little more than the usual price of tickets, don’t hold back on your thoughts!

Since Roger Waters concert tickets are in popular demand, the chances are that you might not get to book them this time. That’s unless, of course, you book your concert tickets right away. However, when you can’t get to book your tickets, make sure that you look for presale tickets for his next tour. Surely, you can’t say no to the advantage you receive when you choose to book your tickets during presale day. The fact that these tickets are made available to fans before general sales commence means that you stand a pretty high chance of getting your hands on them. Not only that, but these tickets will be cheaper than the tickets sold during general sales. Therefore, it’ll work in favor of you in every way!

The only thing you need to be wary about when looking for presale tickets is that you might need a presale code or password in order to book these tickets. Now, if you’re wondering how to get your hands on this code, it’s simple. All you need to do is sign up as a fan club member of the artist. You might even be lucky enough to get the password when you participate in radio station giveaways! So, you need to be alert at all times if you want to grab the presale code or password for free!

There are also some ticketing websites online where you get to book these presale tickets directly. So, you have to look out for these websites by asking for recommendations from friends or conducting research. Once you get a hold of presale tickets from this website, you know you couldn’t ask for anything more!

Don’t hold back when it comes to having one of the greatest nights of your life with loved ones and fellow fans. Roger Waters concert tickets will be vanishing into thin air very quickly. So, it’s about time that you take things seriously and book your tickets as soon as you can. If you delay by even a second, you might end up regretting this decision of yours for the rest of your life.

The upcoming This Is Not A Drill will certainly be one of the best tour concerts you’ll ever attend! And you can ensure that you make it to the nearest arena if you hurry up and book your tickets right away. It doesn’t matter whether you’re planning to attend the concert right away or months later: you should book your tickets early at any cost. If not, you’ll be giving away your chance to some other diehard fan who’s vying for these tickets. Undoubtedly, this will be one of the biggest regrets of your life! So, make haste and start looking for Roger Waters concert tickets now. The sooner you book your tickets, the better it’ll be for you to stay calm and wait for D-Day!