Road Freight’s Crossroads: Viable Paths to Decarbonizing Freight Transport

Passenger electric vehicles are achieving rapid adoption globally, yet progress decarbonizing medium and heavy freight transport poses considerably greater challenges. These trucks, buses and coaches account for over a quarter of EU road emissions, despite comprising just a fraction of road vehicles. With new European Commission proposals targeting a 90% emissions cut in vehicles sold by 2040, pressure is mounting for the industry to transition to low-carbon alternatives.

The main technological options for reducing carbon footprints are biofuels, electrification or green hydrogen. While technologically mature, advanced biofuels made from wastes can only deliver up to 85% savings. Battery-powered electric trucks now boast 500-mile ranges but need extensive charging networks. Hydrogen fuel cell trucks solve range anxiety but prohibitively high costs and scarce fuel supplies rule them out for now.

Experts forecast electric models dominating in future, with improving economics in more trucking applications over time. However, the high upfront price tag – two to five times higher than diesel trucks – poses financing barriers, especially for smaller fleet owners struggling with tight margins (around 80% of Europe’s truck operators are small-to-medium sized businesses). New business models allowing charging-as-a-service could boost adoption.

Scaling up electrification depends on building out high-capacity charging infrastructure. Delivering 350+ kilowatt charging requires major grid upgrades and investments in chargers costing up to $125,000 each. Depot chargers will likely be supplemented with plug-in or even overhead pantograph options at truck stops and highways. This in turn will increase energy demand which can be met by increasing energy supply (the cleaner the better) but would be better served by improving energy efficiency (currently in Europe, around 80% of energy is wasted).

Some carriers are pioneering the transition already, like Spanish produce haulier Primafrio adding 15 Volvo electric refrigerated trucks to eliminate emissions on regional routes. PepsiCo partners with distribution firms on biofuels and electric pilots within charging constraints. Mainstreaming electric trucks may rely on measures like guaranteed residual values for low-emissions vehicles and flexible financing terms.

The good news is that zero-tailpipe emission truck technology already exists and economics will shift favourably this decade. But reaching net-zero freight transport requires urgent collaboration:

Charging Infrastructure Investments: Governments must incentivize public and private capital for a nationwide network of ultra-fast truck chargers. Firms can also install solar-powered on-site charging.

Innovative Financing Models: New ownership structures like charging-as-a-service allow predictable costs. Governments can offer loans and grants, especially for smaller firms. Extending ownership cycles to 10 years improves cost competitiveness.

Supportive Regulations & Incentives: Carbon taxes and city access fees on polluting trucks help drive change. Purchase subsidies, tax breaks and usage incentives are crucial during market ramp-up.

Partnerships Across Sectors: Utilities must upgrade grids and renewable energy capacity to manage added load. Private-public deals can de-risk investments. Collaboration between truck OEMs, charging firms and fleet owners fosters synergies.

Collaboration: Shippers are a key stakeholder. New business models and greater contractual incentives (such as longer commitments) can ensure greater efficiency and lower operating costs for their operators, bringing total cost of ownership down for eHGVs. Demand signalling and collaboration can help OEMs and charging operators scale.

The prospects are promising for realizing greener freight movement this decade, if requisite infrastructure, investments and policies align. But the window to avoid catastrophic climate change is narrow, demanding urgent and concerted efforts from all stakeholders now.

Thomas Marx