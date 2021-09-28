Risk Management in Financial Services and Manufacturing Industries – The Path Forward to a Unified Framework

By Kamil J. Mizgier

The closure of a terminal in China at the world’s third-busiest container port is one of the last examples of supply chain bottlenecks that led to supply chain disruptions propagating across the world of trade.

And as demand for vehicles is increasing, the inventory to sales ratio (which serves as indication of the number of months of inventory that are on hand in relation to the sales for a month) hit rock bottom in July 2021, to the levels not seen in the modern history.

Inflation is a growing risk for global supply chains as well – with price pressures coming from demand growth that outstrips supply growth, rising commodities prices and disrupted inventories. At the same time there is little evidence of quantitative models that incorporate the impact of inflation expectations on purchasing behavior from the supply chain perspective. The effects of supply chain disruptions have been observed during the pandemic with shortages of materials such as semiconductor, toilet paper and timber to name a few.

Industries such as automotive form complex supply chains, with production outputs vulnerable to disruptions due to shortages of inputs across tiers and geographies. At the same time smaller businesses reported delays with suppliers, concentrated in other industry sectors such as chemical, construction, and labor services. So, what can companies do to measure, mitigate, and hedge the risk of lost sales?

Risk management is a profession with long history and while main advances and breakthroughs are typically attributed to risk modeling techniques developed in the financial services industry, other industry sectors have important contributions and areas of application as well. Chemical industry is a good example, with various techniques and standards developed over last decades, including operational loss distribution approach (Meel et al. 2007). Environmental and health safety, hazard identification techniques, risk analysis and heat maps to mention a few are well established risk management techniques. The industry regulatory bodies led the development of various regulatory standards (such as the ISO standards) that are closely followed in practice.

Financial services firms on the other hand focused on the innovation in risk modeling techniques to address Basel regulatory requirements. The main regulatory requirement is the amount of capital that needs to be held by financial institutions in case of a severe economic downturn and this is the area where banks and insurance firms directed significant resources.

However, due to the digital transformation and data availability which has grown dramatically over the last few years major advances and convergence in risk modeling techniques across industry sectors can be seen.

Non-financial companies have realized that they must invest in technology to remain profitable in the digital era. Customers expect products to be available through a combination of digital and physical channels. There are several factors driving these advances of risk management techniques.

1. Data availability increased dramatically over the last few years

While financial services firms have built their business models predominantly using data, manufacturing firms have made enormous progress in terms of data availability and analysis. ERP systems providers form the lifeblood of any organizations data capabilities, and most risk management modules are interconnected with the central data repository allowing for model development in real time.

2. Companies have realized that they must invest in technology to remain profitable in the digital era

With the unfolding of digitalization, companies that are willing to stay ahead of the pack are investing in technology to remain profitable. Adding new technologies to the existing tech stack has never been easier and companies are using third party vendors to enhance their capabilities.

3. Covid-19 accelerated the transformation and enabled tech driven customer/supplier management

The side effect of the pandemics is that digitalization was forced to happen at an unprecedented scale and speed. With majority of knowledge workers completing their tasks remotely, new ways of communication and global collaboration have emerged as a result.

4. Sustainability agenda is driving the visibility in supply chains

Climate change and the regulatory developments in the sustainability space are the drivers as investors expect ESG to be part of the firms’ long-term commitment. With the reduction of CO2 emissions in the value chain, there is a lot of opportunities for increased supplier visibility.

5. Risk modeling methodologies converge at the intersection of data and enterprise risk analytics.

As an example, Value at Risk, still largely unexplored by non-financial firms is gaining momentum as concepts of resilience and tail events drive corporate agendas.

Another useful measure, Time to Recovery (see Mizgier et al., 2013) is an essential concept used in scenario building and stress testing. Cross industry workshops can help to establish common data sources (similarly to ORX) that firms can use to validate their models. Economic Capital (see Mizgier, 2018) can also help to assess the ROI and decide how to steer the business to achieve best risk return profile and manage supplier relationships on a risk adjusted basis.

Financial firms and manufactures form a complex system of suppliers, customers, capital providers and insurers that is very closely interconnected. Covid-19 brought this dependency to the forefront and the repercussions can be seen unfolding to this day and will stay with us for the unforeseeable future. Luckily, risk managers have tools and techniques at their disposal that can help them to navigate these troubled waters if used wisely across industry sectors. For this to happen more collaboration is needed both in terms of data sharing and understanding of risk management mechanisms. It is not going to happen in one day, but we can already see progress in that space that will materialize in the years to come.

About the Author

Kamil J. Mizgier works as Group Manager, Model Development in the area of Enterprise Risk Analytics in the financial services industry. Until 2016, he was a Senior Researcher in Supply Chain Management at ETH Zurich. Prior to this role, he gained professional experience in risk modeling at Credit Suisse, UBS and Aduno Group in Zurich. He has published several academic and practitioner articles on supply chain and operational risk management, supply chain networks and economic risk capital. He obtained a Master’s degree in Applied Physics from the Warsaw University of Technology and a PhD from the Department of Management, Technology and Economics at ETH Zurich.

References: