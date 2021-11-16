Rising Digital Marketing Trends Predicted By Digital Agencies for 2022

Business owners in the United States spend billions of dollars annually on marketing campaigns. If you are currently spending money on these campaigns, keeping up with modern trends is imperative. The last thing you want is to invest your money into marketing strategies that are viewed as outdated. This will result in lackluster results and lots of wasteful spending.

By educating yourself about the marketing trends taking over the industry, you can structure your campaigns for success. The following are just a few of the marketing trends you need to know about and how to use them to your advantage.

Adopt a Mobile-First Marketing Approach

The number of people using mobile devices to access the Internet is growing with each passing year. One of the main trends in the world of marketing is using mobile apps and responsive websites to engage with mobile users. In the past few years, the Google algorithm has been updated to optimize search engine results for mobile users. When indexing a new website, Google will usually pull the mobile version of this domain first.

If you don’t currently have a responsive website, you need to make some changes. With the help of an experienced web designer, you will be able to make your website responsive. You also need to think about investing in a mobile app. With a mobile app, you can keep smartphone users engaged and interested in what your business is doing.

Optimizing Content For Voice Search

Most people are quite familiar with voice-powered devices like the Amazon Alexa and Apple’s virtual assistance known as Siri. A growing number of people are using the power of their voices to search for products/services online. As the number of voice search users grows, you will have to optimize your website content to keep up with this trend. One of the main things you need to do to reach voice searchers is to implement long-tail conversational keywords into your content.

Putting yourself in the mindset of a person using voice search can help you figure out what type of keywords to implement. You can also seek out the help of a marketing agency like Redesign to get help with your voice search optimization. These marketing professionals can help you develop new content designed to attract voice search users. By taking advantage of this trend, you can expand your reach and grow your online audience with ease.

Online Consumers Want Social Proof

The average consumer will do lots of research before using a particular product/service for the first time. One of the main things a consumer wants to know about a business is how well they have performed for past customers. Instead of making potential customers search high and low for your positive reviews, you need to prominently display them.

Putting social proof like positive customer reviews on your website homepage is a great idea. By doing this, you can establish trust with potential customers right away.

Great Content is Essential

Millions of people read blog content on a daily basis. For years, content marketing has been one of the best ways for business owners to build an online presence for their brands. Great content is still a popular marketing tool to use to inform and educate people about your industry. Putting out new content on a weekly basis is also a great way to drive more traffic to your website. Instead of trying to create and publish new content alone, you need to enlist the help of experienced marketing professionals.

By using the marketing trends mentioned here, you can grow your online presence with ease.