Rishi Sunak’s Government Faces Another Failure As Unemployment Ticks Higher. How Will This Impact Sterling?

Riki Sunak and his government have only one thing working for them, and that is failure. This is particularly evident in today’s UK unemployment data, which continues to rise. This suggests that consumers in the UK are facing increasing challenges due to the rising cost of living, resulting in minimal or nonexistent disposable income. Looking at today’s data through monetary policy’s lens, it appears somewhat optimistic. This is because the UK’s economy, battered by Sunak’s government’s inability to control insurance premiums, the cost of living crisis, and even the cost of daily essential food, is unlikely to sustain a higher interest rate for extended periods. The current rates in the UK have driven away commercial landlords, severely impacting commercial real estate, resulting in business closures and a decrease in job numbers. Here is more on this.

Background

Today’s fresh reading of the UK’s unemployment data brought further negative news to the already struggling business sentiment and consumer confidence. The claimant count change data rose to 50.4K against the forecast of 10.2K when the previous reading was at 8.4K. The unemployment rate also rose to 4.4%, up from the forecast of 4.3%. This particular number has been consistently trending upwards, demonstrating the UK’s policymakers’ failure to address this crucial aspect of the economy.

The main reason for higher unemployment in the UK is the failure of the government to tackle the main issues. Businesses and consumers are being battered to the point where there is no tomorrow. Higher interest rates have made it extremely difficult for businesses to survive, and that is because their margins are pretty much nonexistent. This is the reason for the complete collapse of the UK’s main high-street shops and commercial real estate. Higher interest rates have rendered their survival rate nearly non-existent, leaving them with no alternative but to fold their cards. The net result of businesses folding their cards is a higher unemployment rate, which has very much been the trend. If policymakers continue to ignore these issues, the situation will deteriorate further, given that businesses have already exhausted their rainy-day cash after enduring the previous two challenging years. Given that policymakers remain oblivious to this fact and are not taking any action to assist businesses, the likelihood of businesses failing could exponentially increase, thereby exacerbating the unemployment rate.

When we look at things from the perspective of consumers, the infectiveness and arrogance of policymakers become even more apparent. For example, the crisis in the cost of living remains the primary issue. Yes, the headline inflation reading, especially the latest inflation number, does show improvement, but if one looks at the cost of a dozen eggs and bread or a one-kg lamp, they continue to remain stubbornly high in the UK and perhaps the highest in the Eurzone, where policymakers have already taken the appropriate steps to cut down the interest rates.

In the UK, not only has the cost of essential living items worsened the situation for consumers, but essential items such as insurance have unintentionally taken more money out of their pockets. Whether it’s home or car insurance, the costs have skyrocketed, even in the best-case scenarios. The insurance companies primarily attribute these price increases to the escalating crime rates, which have led to a surge in claims. Foreigners no longer view London as their preferred summer destination, as social media exposes the reality of snatching handbags and phones from consumers.

Higher unemployment number and Bank of England

From an optimistic perspective, one might perceive today’s data as a positive development, suggesting that bad news could potentially benefit the economy. This is because, as mentioned above, the unemployment rate in the UK has been ticking higher since February, and there hasn’t been a month where we didn’t see this reading moving to the upside. The optimistic crowd hopes that perhaps this will help throw the final punch in the policymakers’ faces and wake them up from an arrogant world. The current interest rates in the UK are hurting businesses, the real estate sector, and, of course, the most important fabric, consumers. There is a strong need for the interest rates in the UK to come down, and that may just give them a little room to survive. Currently, higher interest rates, higher insurance premiums, and the ongoing issues of higher food inflation are draining a single drop of disposable income. If interest rates begin to go down, and there is a strong need for them to drop sharply lower, we may actually see some life coming back for the UK’s economy.

Unemployment data and Sterling

Despite a steady trend of higher unemployment in the UK, traders and speculators continue to believe that Sunak’s government will continue to worsen the situation, as evidenced by the fact that the Sterling hasn’t significantly dropped today. The downward move in the GBP/USD pair would have only occurred if traders had expected action from the Bank of England or from the government to tackle the ongoing problems. However, the current price action demonstrates that traders have little to no confidence in the BOE’s or Sunak’s government’s ability to handle the situation.

In terms of the technical price perspective, the price continues to trade above the 50-day SMA, which means that the bulls are fully in control of the price action. In addition, the price is also trading near the previous day’s high, which further confirms that the GBP/USD is more than likely to move higher than to the downside.

The price is also trading well above the upward trend line, which again confirms the same arguments that it is bulls who are in control of the narrative, indicating that any policy action from the Bank of England is going to be very limited, if any. The red horizontal line shows the resistance, and the green horizontal line shows the support zone.