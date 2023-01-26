Richy: New Crypto Casino and Bookmaker

With a dizzying array of casinos and bookmakers to choose from, selecting the one that’s right for you can be pretty challenging.

When it comes to making the big decision about your gaming experience, there are numerous elements that could have a significant impact on how safe and fun the journey is.

Take your gaming to the next level with Richy Casino – a premier online crypto casino that is quickly becoming renowned across India and all over the world.

With a wide variety of slots, table games, and live dealer options from all of the top game providers, there’s something for everyone here!

Plus, with convenient deposits in both crypto and fiat currencies, you can get playing right away with minimal effort.

Here are a few reasons why Richy Casino is growing more popular by the day:

Richy offers one-of-a-kind games with a wide range of exclusives made just for them. From twists on old favorites to brand-new experiences designed with players in mind, newcomers and veterans have something to enjoy.

By accepting both crypto and fiat currency, there’s a payment method for everyone.

If you’re looking for a thrilling tournaments casino, Richy is your destination. There are always multiple tournaments spanning their entire collection of games, with new ones starting daily.

The convenient sports-betting interface makes placing bets online easier than ever.

Customer support is available 24/7 via easy online chat. The chatbot is able to handle most simple inquiries with ease, but real agents are reachable in moments.

Richy Casino offers the industry’s highest-paying crypto currency lottery! Players have the opportunity to win one of ten great prizes for an incredibly low entry cost.

With a glowing reputation among gamers across India and the globe, Richy is already proving itself to be a top site.

Richy Casino has the classic crypto game, Aviator. This game is an absolute must-try.

Withdraw up to $30,000 per month with options ranging from crypto wallets to traditional payment methods like VISA, Mastercard, and UnionPay.

Opportunities for free bitcoin daily and every hour.

Step into a world where cryptocurrency is blazing the trail for technology-driven online gambling! With Bitcoin and other popular coins, you can now dive right in with instant deposits – no more waiting around. Plus, blockchain and true RNG ensures that all games are fair and free of cheating or influence from any 3rd party.

Come join the movement as we usher in this revolutionary era of gaming!

Sports & eSports betting

Look no further than Richy Casino for the leading sports betting experience!

You can find the perfect sports betting option – no matter your preference. Enjoy classic pre-match and live wagers alongside some of their unique opportunities with unbeatable odds!

Here you can enjoy a variety of popular events such as soccer, American football, basketball, tennis, and more.

You can find all the big sports at Richy Casino, along with less-popular sports, including:

Soccer: UEFA Nations League, English Premier League, and other leagues and championships from over 50 different countries.

Tennis: Place bets on the French and US Opens, Wimbledon, and other major competitions.

Hockey: Everything from NHL to Sweden’s SHL and Germany’s DEL.

Basketball

Cricket: Access the Indian Premier Lage, Pakistan Super League, T20 Blast, and more!

Volleyball

Table Tennis

American Football

Even more!

There are plenty of options:

1×2 Bets

Game totals

Double chance

Both teams to score

1st half 1×2

1st half total

Not only that- with major leagues like NFL and NBA available to bet on – but extraordinary esports betting experiences are also up for grabs in the top games like League of Legends and Dota 2.

Esports betting is swiftly becoming part of the competitive casino game landscape as more and more people dive into this thrill-seeking activity.

At Richy Casino, you’ll find:

Counter-Strike

Dota 2

League of Legends

Valorant

StarCraft

With loads of betting options at your fingertips, you’ll never miss out on the chance to rake in some serious winnings! The unique QuickBet feature makes it super simple – just one click, and you can get a piece of all the action taking place during live sporting events.

Convenient payment methods

Enjoy the cutting-edge experience at Richy Casino with its variety of payment methods, including digital currencies and conventional credit cards. With this modern crypto casino’s convenience, you’ll be sure to have an unforgettable gaming experience!

Do you use other coins besides bitcoin? Richy accepts:

Bitcoin (BTC)

Litecoin (LTC)

Ethereum (ETH)

DogeCoin (DOGE)

Stellar (XLM)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH)

Solana (SOL)

Cardano (ADA)

Tether (USDT)

Tron (TRX)

Others

Supported fiat currency forms of payment include:

VISA/Mastercard

Google Pay

Apple Pay

Samsung Pay

Is your favorite cryptocurrency or local fiat currency not supported? Please keep checking back; Richy is constantly expanding their services.

Recharge your energy at Richy Casino!