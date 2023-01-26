Richy: Crypto Casino with Bonuses

Richy Casino is one of the new online casinos to enter the iGaming market. It made quite a noise coming in due to the vast range of online casino games, slots, live dealer games, and sportsbook.

Players will love its massive range of fiat and cryptocurrency options supported. There is no shortage of bonuses for players, with fair terms and conditions. Exclusive promo codes await new Bitcoin players.

Crypto games are one of the niches that Richy Casino exclusively features. For instance, you could try out the Aviator gambling game by Spribe and see your multipliers increase up to 100x your bet.

Want to learn more about the features, tournaments, payment methods, and other areas surrounding Richy Casino? Check out our honest review below.

Richy Casino Games and Tournaments

The Casino Richy Online is one of the very few Bitcoin casino sites to feature such an array of options. Right off the bat, you will encounter the following menus:

Richy Games (Exclusive games you will not find anywhere else)

Casino (Includes table games like roulette and baccarat)

Poker (Multiple variants of video poker)

Live Casino (The latest live dealer games and casino game shows by Evolution)

Tournaments (play selected games to win Bitcoin prizes)

Counting the exact number of games is near impossible, considering that 30+ software companies power Richy Casino. Some of the gaming vendors include NetEnt, Gamomat, Merkur, Hacksaw Gaming, Relax Gaming, and Microgaming.

All the games are fair and random since both the cripto casino and the game providers are licensed by Curacao. You will find all the standard casino game options, but the tournaments casino section warrants your attention. There, you can find daily races and raffles that apply to Bitcoin games like Craft, Plinko, and Stairs. The prize pools exceed 1 BTC and often go beyond 2 BTC.

Sports & eSports betting

Although most players gamble online on slots and table games, Richy doubles up as a bookmaker. This means you can switch between Bitcoin casino gaming, sportsbook, and even eSports betting from a single platform.

To place bets online, you must click the Sports section available near the main casino tab. Give Richy a second, and a whole new world will appear. In the middle of the screen, you can view the current and daily big events with their odds. A dedicated section covers the top events on Soccer, FIFA, Basketball, Tennis, Ice Hockey, and eCricket.

You can view the full sports market coverage from the left-hand side of Richy Sportsbook. These covers over 20 markets, with the industry average being 18, including boxing, Aussie Rules, eFighting, Rocket League, and Formula 1. eSports is the most popular market at Richy, with numerous different tournaments provided – eShooter, Counter-Strike, Dota 2, League of Legends, and more.

After you decide on a betting market and the event you would like to bet on, you must select the odds. Doing so will trigger your betslip, from where you can see your selection, increase or decrease your bet, and submit it. Additional betting options will appear there, like combo, system, etc. These help you bet straight up, parlays, round robins, or the spread.

Live betting options are also available at Richy, something few operators can boast about. Using the live betting section, you place wagers on ongoing events. Cash-out before the match has finished is also possible on selected events and times.

Convenient payment methods

Richy is primarily a crypto online casino. There are over 10 cryptocurrencies supported on the site, including the mainstream ones: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Tether, and more.

Cryptocurrency casinos like Richy are ideal for players looking to maintain their privacy while gambling online. On top of this, Bitcoin payments are processed instantly without any fees. If you are new to online betting, using BTC or crypto for gambling at Richy might appear challenging, but their resources and guides make it simple.

Still, you can also use standard eWallets like Skrill, prepaid vouchers, cards, and more. The Richy Casino management team constantly strives for the inclusion of additional payment options in its lobby. So if a payment method is not currently there, you can expect to find it soon.

The limits and payment times are along the industry standard, offering instant deposits and processing of withdrawals within 24 hours. You can begin playing from low minimums, but it can vary based on your jurisdiction.

Richy Casino Highlights

Before we explain some of the unique selling points of Richy Casino and Sportsbook, let’s start with some of the areas where it strives to improve.

A limited selection of fiat banking methods is something that old-school gamblers might not like. Still, there is a solid selection of eWallets and other methods one can use, with more being added daily. Then, the promotional tab lacks the know-how that more established casinos offer.

As the Richy Casino support team told us, both areas are currently being worked upon. Needless to say, there are way more USPs to draw you there. First off, all registered users get a daily lucky spin on the Richy Wheel of Fortune for a chance to win free cryptocurrencies. Being a provably fair casino, there is no question about its games’ fairness. You can check their results in real time if you have second thoughts. Another unique aspect of Richy is its compatibility. Not only is it available on any desktop and mobile device, but you can also install Android and iOS apps. Few international online casinos go to this length to serve their players.

The ongoing tournaments, crypto games, and exclusives are just a few other aspects we loved about Richy. Lastly, few platforms provide such in-depth betting coverage and casino under a single roof. You’ll get everything you need and more playing at Richy.