Revisiting the Top 3 Picks from the 2023 NFL Draft

The National Football League is the biggest stage in American sports, and its draft is one of the year’s most anticipated events. As we gear up for the 2024 season and think about which players from the NFL Draft betting favorites are capable of achieving, we’ll review the top picks from this past year’s class.

The three names you’ll want to watch closely this season are quarterbacks Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud, and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. These players represent just a few of the highly touted prospects selected in the 2023 NFL Draft. So let’s review the draft and dive into why each of the top three players have excited experts about their potential.

Overview of the 2023 Draft

The Houston Texans were the surprise team of this past year’s NFL Draft. After having already selected Ohio State’s Stroud with the No. 2 pick, they traded with the Arizona Cardinals and moved to the No. 3 spot, where they chose Alabama’s Anderson, Jr. With two of the top three picks and new head coach DeMeco Ryans in place, Houston is determined to immediately turn their team around.

Before the Texans took center stage, though, the Panthers struck it off, taking Alabama quarterback Young. Young’s impressive accuracy and mobility make him a force to be reckoned with on the field. Stroud, known for his strong arm and remarkable field vision, also figures to be a mobile threat. Anderson Jr., meanwhile, has proven that he is fast, agile, powerfull, and tackles like a pro.

There were some other highlights in the Draft. Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, Jr., who is recognized for his freakish athleticism and strong arm, was selected fourth by the Indianapolis Colts. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles used two of their first-round picks to select Georgia defensive players, Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith. Two running backs also went in the first 12 picks; Texas’s Bijan Robinson and Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs. It’s the first time since 2017 that two backs were taken that early.

No.1 pick – Quarterback Bryce Young – Panthers

If anyone questions how much the Panthers wanted Young, consider what they gave up to select him. The Panthers initially were slated to pick ninth but gave up a lot of compensation, including two No. 1 picks and their top wide receiver, to trade with the Chicago Bears for the top overall pick.

As a highly touted quarterback, Young is expected to bring a wealth of talent and promise as he enters the professional ranks. He had an impressive three years with Alabama, completing 65.8% of his passes and scoring 87 touchdowns in 36 games. He is No. 2 all-time in Alabama history in career passing yards (8,356) and passing touchdowns (80), and No. 1 in single-season passing yards passing yards (4,872) and touchdowns (47).

Young’s biggest obstacle will be his size. At five-foot-10, some experts doubt he has the size to succeed. But other similar-size quarterbacks have excelled, including Russell Wilson, Kyler Murray, and Drew Brees. While there may be some growing pains as he adjusts to the speed and physicality of the pro game, Young’s potential is undeniable. The NFC South is ripe for the taking with Tom Brady now retired, and Carolina has its eyes on that division title.

No.2 pick – Quarterback C.J. Stroud – Texans

The Texans No. 2 pick was a mystery for a while, as some of the “draft gurus” had them going defense or even another quarterback with this pick. But when they went on the clock, they wanted Stroud.

The Texans expect the two-time Heisman Trophy to make an immediate impact. With his exceptional 69.3 completion percentage, Stroud has the potential to excel. What sets him apart is his ability to read defenses and make quick decisions, two qualities that are critical for NFL success. Stroud’s best performance in college came in his last game, as he torched Georgia’s stout defense, throwing for 348 yards and four touchdowns in the 42-41 Sugar Bowl loss.

Houston still has to build some weapons around Stroud, but he should see plenty of playing time this rookie season.

No3. pick – Linebacker Will Anderson Jr. – Texans

The Texans traded up to select the 2022 Bednarik Award winner. Anderson Jr. has proven himself as a dominant force on the field during his time at Alabama. His explosiveness off the line of scrimmage and exceptional ability to read plays made him No. 2 all-time in school history for career sacks (34.5) and tackles for loss (62).

His size and strength set him apart from all the other rookie linebackers. Anderson Jr. is a player who can significantly impact any game, even as a rookie, and many see him as a can’t-miss pick.

What To Watch for in 2024

As we eagerly anticipate the 2024 NFL season, there are a few things to watch out for. First and foremost, we’ll be looking for is which team emerges as the top Super Bowl top contender. Can the Chiefs continue their dominant run and repeat? Can the Patriots find their former glory under Bill Belichick? Are the Eagles and 49ers headed for another collision course in the NFC? And which surprise team will make a run?

As for the 2024 NFL Draft, the watchlist is already growing, with USC quarterback Caleb Williams and North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye catching a lot of attention.

Conclusion

When looking at the top three picks, there’s no denying that these players have the potential to be game-changers for their respective teams. We can already begin speculating how they’ll do in the coming season. With all the hype surrounding Young, Stroud, and Anderson Jr., their accomplishments will undoubtedly keep us on edge and make for an exciting year in football.