Reuters Events Free Webinar – Stranded Liabilities and Stranded Assets State Street Global Advisors, BNP Paribas, Carbon Tracker Initiative, and Reuters News;

Stranded Liabilities and Stranded Assets – A case study on the Cost of Retiring Long-Lived Infrastructure and The Financial Solutions Available
- How assets that become stranded accelerate associated retirement costs, in certain cases exceeding company and industry resources
- How companies are not being transparent about valuation assumptions and how you can augment disclosed information
- How regulatory demand for liability financial assurance is adding production cost burden and quickening the pace that assets are becoming stranded
Understand the financial solutions to the stranded liabilities risk, including decommissioning bonds and other funding solutions.
- General introduction on alternatives
- Main benefits of prefunding
- Comparing liquid (cash allocation/bond issuance) to illiquid (transfer of companies’ real assets to a decommissioning vehicle) solutions
- Key metrics and standards used in ESG space to factor in liability risks
Chairperson:
Shadia Nasralla, Oil & Gas correspondent on the energy desk, Reuters
Expert Speakers:
Nathalie Wallace, Global Head ESG Investment Strategy, State Street Global Advisors
Greg Rogers, Senior Advisor, Carbon Tracker
Julien Halfon, Head of Pension and Corporate Solutions, BNPP AM
Chrysta Castañeda, Lawyer and Candidate Standing for Texas Railroad Commission
