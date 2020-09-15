Reuters Events Free Webinar – Stranded Liabilities and Stranded Assets State Street Global Advisors, BNP Paribas, Carbon Tracker Initiative, and Reuters News;

Stranded Liabilities and Stranded Assets – A case study on the Cost of Retiring Long-Lived Infrastructure and The Financial Solutions Available

LIVE: Wednesday 16th September (15:00BST/10:00 EDT)

You will learn:

How assets that become stranded accelerate associated retirement costs, in certain cases exceeding company and industry resources

How companies are not being transparent about valuation assumptions and how you can augment disclosed information

How regulatory demand for liability financial assurance is adding production cost burden and quickening the pace that assets are becoming stranded



Understand the financial solutions to the stranded liabilities risk, including decommissioning bonds and other funding solutions.

General introduction on alternatives

Main benefits of prefunding

Comparing liquid (cash allocation/bond issuance) to illiquid (transfer of companies’ real assets to a decommissioning vehicle) solutions

Key metrics and standards used in ESG space to factor in liability risks

Chairperson:

Shadia Nasralla, Oil & Gas correspondent on the energy desk, Reuters

Expert Speakers:

Nathalie Wallace, Global Head ESG Investment Strategy, State Street Global Advisors

Greg Rogers, Senior Advisor, Carbon Tracker

Julien Halfon, Head of Pension and Corporate Solutions, BNPP AM

Chrysta Castañeda, Lawyer and Candidate Standing for Texas Railroad Commission

