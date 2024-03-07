Reuters Events Announces Speaker Line up for Industrial Decarbonisation Europe 2024, Europe’s Cross Sectoral Decarbonisation Summit

LONDON, 4th March – Reuters Events has confirmed the speaker line-up for the upcoming Industrial Decarbonisation Europe 2024 summit, held in Amsterdam on 22-23 May.

The event will unite over 250 senior decision-makers from metals and mining, transportation and logistics, chemicals and fuels, cement and concrete. Over two days, net zero leaders will engage in knowledge sharing through conference sessions, interactive solution-focused workshops to tackle the industry’s biggest blockers to net zero, and network to forge cross-sector partnerships.

Download the brochure now for exclusive agenda, speaker and networking insights

Here’s a snapshot of the net zero leaders speaking at the event in May:

Jean-Charles Djelalian, CSO, Solvay

Carlos Barrasa, Executive Vice President Commercial & Clean Energies, CEPSA

Katharina Tomoff, Senior VP, ESG, DHL

Walmir Soller, CEO Braskem Netherlands, and VP for Olefins/Polyolefins Europe and Asia, Braskem

Lucretia Loescher, COO, Thyssenkrupp Uhde

Guillaume de Goys, CEO, Aluminium Dunkerque

Elena Guede, Senior Vice President Sustainability Strategy, CRH

Jan-Dirk Van Loon, Sr Director Net Zero Strategy and Execution Europe, LyondellBasell

Luba Kotzeva, MD – European Energy, Renewables & Infrastructure, Lazard

Christian Haessler, Global Head of Public Affairs, Covestro

Jonathan Maxwell, CEO, Sustainable Development Capital

Gijs Postma, MT-member Energy Markets Directorate, The Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs & Climate Policy

These industrial innovators will be participating in fireside chats, panels, presentations and workshops, covering crucial topics across 4 key themes:

Transforming Mindsets & Transition Business Models: Evolve your ways of doing business and break internal and industry silos. Build a strategy for sustainable growth and align your net zero business model.

Harmonizing Governance & Reporting: Navigate the complex web of regulation, incentives and permits. Bring clarity to your scope 3 reporting, ensure your emissions measurement is effective and compliant, and standardise governance across your strategy.

Scaling Commercial Climate Tech: From hydrogen to low-carbon fuels, carbon capture to nuclear SMRs, discover how to access stable capital for low-carbon tech, and build infrastructure and industrial hubs to deliver with pace and scale.

Accelerating the Industrial Net Zero Roadmap: Overcome path dependency challenges between mining and metals, chemicals and fuels, transportation, cement and other high-emitting sectors, and carve out crucial net steps to decarbonise.

Download the brochure to see the full speaker line up

“With 2030 targets fast approaching, industrial leaders need to act now to carve out their sustainability strategies. European industry needs to come together to break internal and industry silos and scale climate technology solutions .” said Emily Smith, Industry Project Director at Reuters Events.

“At Industrial Decarbonisation Europe 2024, you’ll get the change to build partnerships with top decision makers across hard-to-abate industries, to forge collective progress towards decarbonisation.” said Smith.

Reuters Events: Industrial Decarbonisation Europe 2024 will take place on 22-23 May in Amsterdam. For more information and to stay up to date with our agenda and speakers, visit Industrial Decarbonisation Europe 2024 or contact Emily.smith@thomsonreuters.com.