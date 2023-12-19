Trying to find a top-notch iGaming platform in Australia, you found yourself in the best place at the right moment, as our expert team is honored to introduce to readers Bizzo, which is an online casino operated by TechSolutions company. We have spent days investigating the betting hub and reached a decision to recommend this iGaming site to all the enthusiastic riskers consumed with the desire for high-quality entertainment.

Based on what we know, this virtual club has a fantastic sign-up offer: a 100% match up to 250 AUD + 100 Free Spins for Dig Dig Digger or Mechanical Clover slots and a 50% match up to 750 AUD + 50 Free Spins for Johnny Cash or Elvis Frog in Vegas slots. On top of that, Bizzo Casino provides customers with a magnificent variety of slots, including more than 3,000 titles from around 90 software suppliers. Keep reading this report. Our specialists will have it out for you if you are willing to find out details about the highest-paid products at Bizzo.

What is RTP?

Before our experts start talking about the best-paid titles in Bizzo, allow us to make a quick stop and clearly show what RTP is. The iGaming term stands for «Return to Player» – a percentage of cash spent, expected to be paid back to risk-takers over time. Let us take an example.

From a slot machine with a 95% RTP, gamblers can expect to return 95 AUD for each 100 AUD they bet. It’s essential to note that RTP is a theoretical calculation, and it does not always correspond to reality. In our experience, actual payouts can vary significantly from the theoretical RTP rate, both for the better and for the worse. Now, as we pointed out what RTP is, we want to throw light on the best-paid titles in Bizzo Casino.

Sweet Bonanza by Pragmatic Play

Sweet Bonanza by Pragmatic Play is a genuinely iconic slot with a cute candy theme that has been holding a leading position in the iGaming industry since 2019. Many other software vendors tried to follow in the footsteps of the luxury of Sweet Bonanza but couldn’t beat the triumph of the original product. Have a look at the table below and find out detailed information about Sweet Bonanza collected by our analysts.

Release Date RTP Volatility Game Size Maximum Win Bonus Features 27.06.2019 96.51% Medium – High 20.8 MB x21,100.00 Cascading Wins, Free Spins, Multiplier, Pay Anywhere, Progressive Jackpot, Wild & Scatter Symbols, Sweet Bonanza Mechanics, Gates of Olympus Mechanics

John Hunter and the Book of Tut by Pragmatic Play

John Hunter And The Book Of Tut by Pragmatic Play derived inspiration from noted titles, such as Book of Ra. The slot machine was also built around Indiana Jones and his breathtaking and fearless adventures. In a slot design, developers used dark blue, yellow, and red tones, recreating a desert enchantment.

This one-armed bandit has a 94.5% RTP, high volatility, and a 5×3 layout. Mentioning bonus features, we can remark Expanding Symbols, Free Spins, Progressive Jackpot, RTP Range, Wild & Scatter Symbols, and Spreading Wilds. You can take a look at the list below to find out details about the symbols on the field and their values:

Q, J, and 10 = 100x total stake

K and A = 150x total stake

Scarab and Cat = 750x total stake

Pharaoh Head = 2,000x total stake

John Hunter = 5,000x total stake

Elvis Frog in Vegas by BGaming

Elvis Frog in Vegas by BGaming is a 5-reel, 3-row slot with an absolutely attractive Las Vegas theme. As the main character, we have a dazzling frog in a white suit with dark sunglasses to protect his eyes from the bright light. This slot has an acceptable 96% RTP and a medium to high volatility. The maximum win at this product reaches up to x2500.00.

As for bonus features, there are Additional Free Spins, Bonus Game, Hold and Spin, Lock it Link, Mega Symbol (3×3), Double Game, and Wild & Scatter Symbols. The only disadvantage of this slot is the lack of instructions, so clients should figure out how to play themselves or watch the tutorial on YouTube.

1 Million Megaways by Iron Dog Studio

The last, but not the least, product in this compilation is 1 Million Megaways by Iron Dog Studio, released in 2020. With this slot, users can embrace their primal instincts and feel themselves as a part of the natural world. This vending machine has a 96.2% RTP, high volatility, and an x45,000.00 maximum win.

Talking about bonus features, we shall bring up Cascading Wins, Free Spins, Scatter & Wild Symbols, Megaways, Multipliers, and Sticky Wilds. The slot size is only 100 MB.

Final Words

Summarizing this short report, we want to recommend Bizzo Casino to all the riskers interested in tremendous jackpots. This virtual portal offers risk-takers a magnificent assortment, including about 3,000 products from the best in business developers. For more data about this brand, check out their official site at https://bizzocasino.online/.

In drawing things to a close, we want to remind readers about the importance of Responsible Gambling principles. It’s also significant to keep in mind that iGaming in Australia is only available for individuals who have reached adulthood. Clients must be no younger than 21 years old to try out this entertainment type and join Bizzo Casino. Bye for now.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



