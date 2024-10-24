Whenever you visit any store, shop, or market and see different types of beautiful boxes on display, remember all these are belong to the world of retail packaging. In short, any packaging that is used by sellers to pack, display, and deliver diverse products, comes under retail packaging type.

Now you can well imagine how big of a market niche these boxes cover. From soaps, sweets, food, and beverage, to apparel, skin care, and footwear; custom retail boxes are used to pack all these diverse products. But what features makes these boxes special for packing such a wide range of items? What are different types of retail boxes that hold these retail products? Let’s find out in this article.

Diverse Features of Retail Boxes

Let’s see what features retail boxes offer that make them the brands’ favorite:

1. Customization

Retail boxes can be modified with printing, finish, colors, graphics, and colors, and that’s what makes them the best in the business. They can be tailored to different sizes, shapes, and layouts which makes them perfect to hold diverse products.

That’s why these boxes can be designed to pack a wide range of products. Moreover, brands can adorn them with add-ons and inserts like display windows, foam, foil, or paper inserts, and gift cards and ribbons to elevate their beauty, safety ability, and marketing level.

2. Security

As they say, ‘Safety First,’ the major concern for any retailer or brand is to keep its products safe. Product packaging, unloading, delivery, display, and handling; all these different phases of the retail cycle demand maximum safety of items. Otherwise, the product can be damaged by the rough handling of customers, while unloading the cartons, or due to the high pressure of other boxes during delivery.

To cater to all these issues, brands find custom retail boxes the sole packaging solution. They can create strong retail boxes made with tough materials like kraft, rigid and corrugated card stock. To elevate the safety levels, they can add foam inserts so that delicate items don’t get damaged easily. Plus they can fit the retail box to the product size so the item can’t move freely inside the packaging and get damaged.

3. Marketing

Retailing is all about marketing in today’ world. Other than TV advertising and magazine coverage, packaging has also become an integral part of the marketing process with the advancement in printing technology.

Brands can print HD colors, designs, and graphics using modern printing machines to elevate their marketing to the next level. Laser, UV light, and aqueous ink; all these different printing mediums have amplified the display quality of retail boxes. Moreover, several hi-tech embeds like AR, QR codes, NFC Tags, etc. now promote next-level promotion.

For instance, Imagine scanning a small code printed on the apparel box and you can see a 3D view of the packed shirt inside on your phone screen. Thanks to the QR codes and AR technology, this is possible today. Instead of printing, brands can transfer all the important packaging details to the QR codes. Customers just have to scan the codes with their phones and they will access all the vital details that brands couldn’t even print on the boxes. They can provide interactive packaging by adding games, puzzles, and short 3D videos to engage customers. Isn’t it a fun marketing?

4. Green Materials

The word ‘green’ represents an idea; to make Mother Earth free from the grave threat of the 21st century i.e. pollution and make it green again. As packaging material also impacts nature by releasing harmful gases, it is important to shift towards materials that are safe for nature, in other words, green.

Luckily, there are already several materials in the market that are safe for nature. These include card stock and kraft mainly. Brands don’t have to compromise on products’ safety as these materials are popular for their strength. They are also recyclable. This is a bonus for brands as they can use the same material to make more boxes instead of wasting it.

Different Types of Retail Boxes

It’s a long list! But we’ll share an overview of some of the most popular packaging types so bear with us:

Tuck Boxes: Made from card stock or paperboard, a tuck box features two flaps on the top that are tucked in, securely closing. The flaps on the base are either glued or interlocked. Tuck boxes come in different types of layouts like straight tuck, reverse tuck end, tuck top, etc. Thanks to the double walls, tuck packaging boxes wholesale are one of the safest retail packaging out there. Sleeve Boxes: Also known as sliding boxes, this retail packaging type consists of a sleeve and a tray that can slip inside it. There is an opening on the tray’s front to pull out the tray with your fingers. In another layout, both ends of sleeve are open so you can slide the tray out from any side. These boxes are popular with luxury brands while other brands also use this packaging to give a unique unboxing experience to their customers. Pyramid Boxes: Popular for their distinct hut-like shapes, these boxes are one of the most unique retail packaging types. That’s why brands mostly use them as gift boxes and party favors. They pack small sweet items, toys, jewelry, and accessories that you can gift at special events. However, brands also use these boxes to pack their seasonal items to make buyers feel special. Gold Foil Boxes: ‘As gold glitters, so do these boxes.’ Often made from thick rigid material, these retail boxes are metalized by applying gold on the box surface, using high heat and pressure. Adding a touch of spark and luxury, these boxes are used by ultra-luxury brands or those selling premium or exclusive items. The whole idea behind using these boxes is to make the customers feel special. Handle Boxes: As implied by the name, these retail boxes come with handles made from diverse materials i.e. ribbon, plastic, ceramic, copper, stainless steel, etc. Each material provides a different level of strength. Thus, these handles are used in different types of retail boxes. For instance, a ribbon handle will be added to a small kraft box that is light in weight. Similarly, in a suitcase retail box, a stainless steel handle is used as the packaging itself is weighty and used to hold heavy items. Knitting Items Boxes: From needles, yarn, and tape to scissors, stitch markers, snips, and blocking mats; all these items are packed in knitting items boxes. These amazing retail boxes are made from cloth, card stock, kraft, or rigid. Their layout is unique as they close like a box and open from all sides upon unboxing, and lie flat for easy access.

Retail boxes are the primary need of sellers and brands in today’s market. Whether you want to guard your items, display them enticingly, or advertise them, you need these boxes to meet all your packaging requirements. So wait no more and contact CPP Boxes to order your desired packaging today.