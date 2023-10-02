Australia is a gambling nation – quite possibly the biggest one in the world percentage-wise.

Statistics show that around 73% of the adult population have gambled at least once in the past 12 months, with 38% gambling on a weekly basis.

Because of this, it’s more important than ever for Australians to learn how to gamble responsibly and manage their casino bankroll the right way.

In this guide, we will break down all the steps you need to take to ensure that you’re gambling responsibly at Australian online casinos.

Set Deposit Limits

You lose nothing by setting a deposit limit.

Basically, all safe online casinos in Australia will allow you to set a deposit limit right after creating your account. Make sure to take advantage of this responsible gambling tool and use it to your advantage.

Ask yourself how much you can spend playing real money games during a given month without hurting your budget, and then set that amount as your monthly deposit limit.

This will ensure that you never lose control and go in over your head.

Take a Cool Off Period

If you feel like you’re gambling too often, take a cool-off period. This can be a couple of days to a few weeks.

Most casinos online in Australia allow you to take a cool-off period via your account settings. If this option is not available, you can always contact the support team and ask them to restrict your account for a short period of time.

Once they do, you won’t be able to log in, deposit, or play any casino games.

Taking this step is great for re-evaluating your gambling habits and making sure you never over gamble.

Self-Exclude Yourself

Self-excluding yourself from an Australian online casino is very similar to taking a cool-off period – with the exception that it lasts anywhere from 6 months to a few years.

To self-exclude yourself, you will need to contact the casino’s customer service and ask them to restrict your account. Keep in mind that once they do, they will not reopen your account even if you personally request them to do so.

During this time, you will not be able to use the online casino in question.

Don’t Chase Your Losses

Going on a really bad losing streak is something that will inevitably happen when you’re playing online casino games.

Your first instinct when this happens should be to stop gambling immediately. Once you’ve hit your predetermined budget for the session, simply log off and call it a day.

Chasing your losses and hoping that you will come back into the game is a fairytale that rarely comes true. You will likely end up spending even more money that you can’t afford to lose.

The only healthy gambler is the one who knows when to stop. Don’t be the other guy.

Sign Up With Betstop

Fortunately for all players, the Australian government has released a self-exclusion program called Betstop.

It is much more effective than simply self-excluding yourself from a single online casino, as you can always create an account with another one and continue playing.

By signing up with Betstop – this won’t be possible.

The way this program works is by restricting your access to any Australian-licensed online casino. Once you sign up and state how much time you want to self-exclude, you will lose access to all online casinos and won’t be able to create a new account or access your old one.

Once you sign up with Betstop, you can’t reverse the process, and you will have to wait for the self-exclusion period to pass before you can bet on sports or play real money games again.

This is by far the most effective way to stop a gambling addiction.

Use a Prepaid Card to Deposit

Finally, you can use a prepaid card like Neosurf to deposit at Australian gambling sites.

Why is this a smart move? For one, it keeps your bank details separate from the online casino. The second, more important thing, is that Neosurf or any other voucher has a predetermined value, so you can’t lose control of how much you spend.

You can buy it at various locations across the country, including supermarkets, convenience stores, gas stations, etc.

Final Thoughts

If you’ve read this far, you have already taken the first step towards a healthier online gambling experience.

Write these tips on a piece of paper and keep it by your side at all times if you have to – just make sure you’re taking full advantage of all the responsible gambling tools that are available to you.

“The only way to have fun gambling is to gamble responsibly” – author unknown.

