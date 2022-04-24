Resolutions That Are Good For Your Studies

Starting a new semester and want to get the most out of your experience? Then these resolutions will help you get the most out of your studies without having to exploit yourself or put yourself under a lot of pressure.

Sleep In!

Before you can really step on the gas while studying, you first have to make sure that you are in the right shape. And to do that, you have to be well-rested. Because: If you sleep more, you can also do more. In our working world, lack of sleep has kind of become cool. Everyone brags about how little they slept last night and how exhausting everything is. Lack of sleep is pretty uncool and makes you unproductive – and sick in the long run. So, the best thing you can do to get more done is sleep in.

Step one: Go to bed an hour earlier or take a short nap for a week. Afterward, see how well the extra rest is doing you.

Stop Multitasking!

Multitasking is a productivity killer; it makes you inefficient and ineffective. You are busy with a lot of things, but you do them in poor quality and thus ensure that you are constantly overwhelmed, which does not get you anywhere. Single-tasking, on the other hand, works much better. When single-tasking, you concentrate your strength and concentration on a single task. And this will make you progress much faster and more relaxed.

However, if you fail single-tasking and would urgently need someone to help you out write my essay service is there online for you.

First step: Break your tasks into small steps and then do them one at a time. Now take any task you like and write down the individual steps.

Work In Stages!

Speaking of small steps: Get used to working on your studies in short, intensive stages and forget about endlessly long learning sessions. Firstly, you lack the motivation for this and secondly, your concentration doesn’t last that long anyway. However, if you do it in short units (separated from short breaks), you can keep your performance level consistently high and ultimately have more free time because you can do more in less time.

Step One: Learn in stages using the Pomodoro Technique for a short period of one to two hours. You can read about how to do this in the reading tips.

Study Smart, Not Hard!

Studying is not about learning for a particularly long time and with as much effort as possible – it is about understanding the most important content. And with the right strategies, you can save time doing it. Because just because you’re busy doesn’t mean you’re productive. And just because you get things done for college doesn’t mean those things are really important.

First step: Analyze the way you work and find out at least three things that you get done but hardly get you anywhere. These things are taboo for you from now on!

Be Nice To Your Fellow Students!

During your studies, your fellow students are your second family. You are a tight-knit community and there for each other in difficult times. To keep it that way in the future, you only have to do one thing: care. Take care of your fellow students, listen to them, and be nice to them. Give your friends support and give them whatever support you can, and they’ll do the same for you.

First step: wish at least three of your closest fellow students a belated Happy New Year and write to them about how much you look forward to the coming months with them. Be honest and sincere – without cheating.

Plan Your Academic Year!

Most students let their studies come to them. They know roughly what is coming up and when the exam dates are, but very few have a clear plan. Such an agenda can not only ensure that you get through your studies faster and more successfully – if you plan your academic year in advance, you have orientation right from the start and study with less stress.

First step: Create a study plan for the new year and consider all important milestones and events.

Plan Your Next Day!

People who plan and roughly structure the coming day are significantly happier and more satisfied with their lives than the rest. The reason: they achieve an incredible amount and achieve their goals 95% more quickly than those who have no daily planning. So, get in the habit of planning your next day for five minutes every evening. Just sketch very roughly what you want to do tomorrow and what you absolutely have to think about.