Researching A Safe Cryptocurrency Exchange: A Guide

In 2014, Mt. Gox, which at that time had been responsible for over 70% of the world’s Bitcoin transactions and was back then by far the biggest Bitcoin exchange, had to declare bankruptcy due to the massive theft of its Bitcoin and other digital assets due to hackers. Fiat currency, despite its drawbacks, has Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) protection when held within a United States bank account. Bitcoin and other cryptos do not have Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) protection and many investors have lost their Bitcoins and other digital assets and that has created the need for the stricter regulation of all cryptocurrency exchanges within the United States, especially within New York State, where a Bitlicense is now required to operate. This event drew the attention of regulators, changed the parameters and created the need for hardware wallets, private keys and other security measures.

Coinbase

Forbes and Coinbase Reviews claim that Coinbase has excellent security and authentication methods because they require 2FA (2-step verification) for Coinbase users and keep 98% of customer funds in offline cold storage. Furthermore, Coinbase has never been hacked. Coinbase also has its own stable coin, USDC, and provides Coinbase users and Coinbase account holders with access to its Coinbase app.

Payment methods include credit card, debit card and ACH transfer from a bank account. Coinbase users are provided with their own Coinbase wallet for their Coinbase account. Coinbase users have direct access to the withdrawal of fiat currency from their Coinbase account using ACH transfer to a bank account and are also allowed the withdrawal of cryptocurrencies. Coinbase Pro and Global Digital Asset Exchange (GDAX) are also owned by Coinbase, which is based in San Francisco and was founded by Brian Armstrong.

Coinbase Exchange has many new features for the benefit of its users, but the Coinbase Platform did experience an outage according to the Wall Street Journal.

Kraken and Binance

In 2014 Kraken was considered to be such a secure online exchange that it was chosen to play an assisting role in the Mt. Gox fund recovery. Kraken did, however, suffer a flash-crash in 2021. Binance has been hacked many times but it has a great trust record in that when their exchange was hacked, they refunded their users via cryptos that had been set aside just for that purpose.

PayPal

On PayPal, you can now buy and sell cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH). After you sell your cryptocurrencies, you can transfer the fiat currency into your bank account as you would with any other PayPal transaction, but they do have high fees, 2.5% per trade.

Cold Storage, Private Keys and Hardware Wallets

Regardless of which cryptocurrency exchange you select as your preference, you should understand that even the best crypto online exchange is not a bank. Advanced traders have their exit strategy mapped out in advance before they commit large amounts of capital and you should too. If you sell cryptocurrencies, you should move your fiat currency into some type of bank account before increasing the size of your trading account. That way, if there is a problem exporting your fiat currency from the online exchange platform, you will know before committing large amounts of your investment capital.

Likewise, if you choose not to sell your cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, like non-fungible tokens (NFTs), any time in the near future, the trading platform is not the place for you to hold cryptocurrencies and other crypto assets, . Because of the dangers of identity theft and hackers, the best place to store your cryptocurrency gains is in some kind of cold storage, like a crypto wallet. or hardware wallet. or some other type of private key.

As with any online transaction, when you trade crypto you should take the usual precautions with malware protection and an anti-virus scan. Each one of the above-mentioned is a great tool for protecting one’s digital currency and other web property.

Coinbase Conclusion

If security is your priority, Coinbase might the best option in the opinion of this Coinbase Review. The Coinbase Platform is a great tool and is well worth the Coinbase fee.