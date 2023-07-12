Rent a Boat and Discover Zadar from the Water

A vibrant city in Croatia packed with history, a rich culture and stunning beaches is the recipe for a dreamy holiday. Zadar has it all, a location that’s not on many people’s bucket lists, sadly but it sure has a lot to offer. It’s surrounded by beaches, islands, and other interesting places that will make you want to rent a boat in Zadar, which is an amazing way to get around on the coast.

Whether you’re looking for a relaxing vacation or an adventure immersing yourself in a different culture, Zadar has something for everyone. It’s one of the oldest cities to visit, dating back to the 9th century BC. You’ll find an old town, with pristine beaches, ancient architecture, and many natural attractions.

Boating in Zadar

The coastline in Croatia is vast, rent a boat with Nautal and explore the hidden coves, almost untouched beaches, and interesting places to dive and snorkel

Boating in Zadar is a unique way to explore the best of the area, you also have a few islands to explore, national parks, stunning bays, and of course, a ton of activities like relaxing, sunbathing, swimming, or snorkeling.

Best Places Zadar To Check on a Boat

Like most tourist hubs, Zadar is packed with attraction and beaches, but something often overlooked is the city itself, which have a ton to offer like tours and day trips.

Stroll Around Zadar

Your first stop should be Zadar itself, the city, stroll around and discover its hidden spots and attractions. The city has a ton of historical buildings that are interesting, like the Crkva sv. Donata, the Cathedral of St. Anastasia, or the Roman Forum.

As well as a local market which is worth visiting and an interesting archaeological museum.

The city has a ton of beaches that are within walking distance from the city, the sought-after are Puntamika and Kolovare Beach.

Islands and more beaches

Now is the time to sail away on your Zadar boat rental and the first spot you should aim for is the Kornati National Park. It’s one of the most well-liked destinations in the area. The trip there is stunning, taking you across the archipelagos.

The park itself is comprised of more than 85 islands. packed with cliffs and breathtaking views. Most of the beaches are almost untouched and crystal clear.

Relax and enjoy the views of the landscape. On your way to Kornati, you will be able to check some interesting spots and beaches like Spiaggia Prasna, or Strand.

Another spot worth checking out by the Zadar rental boat is Dugi Otol, a well-known island for its out-of-postcard beaches with clear turquoise water. Otherwise, you can head to Silba Island, which is one of the most serene places out there, with a countryside vibe to it.

If you want to enjoy some snorkeling head to Telašćica Bay, another must-visit destination with a ton of picturesque spots to explore.

Day Trips from Zadar

You’ll also be able to find a ton of different day trips you could do by boat from Zadar, like a visit to Ugljan, where you can stroll around the small towns and check out the natural attractions.

Another spot is Brgulje, Molat and Zapunter, on this island you’ll be able to visit stunning beaches and scenic spots like Glediste. Also, the historical landmarks of Utvrda Bonaster.