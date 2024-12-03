Owners are imperative to horse racing, with their funding and support crucial to keeping the historic sport alive. Few have given back to National Hunt than JP McManus, who is the most successful owner in jumps racing history and often has favourites in the horse racing betting online markets.

With over 4,000 winners overall, more than 70 of which have come at the Cheltenham Festival, as well as three Grand National victories, it’s fair to say that the Irish billionaire has had his fair share of top-quality horses over the years.

That said, read on as we take a journey back in time to remember some of the greatest horses to don McManus’ famous green and gold hooped silks.

Istabraq

Considered the greatest hurdler of all time, Istabraq was a sensation for McManus in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Initially bred to be a flat horse, Istabraq was sold to the Irishman after failing to impress in that arena, and the rest is history.

Joining Aidan O’Brien, Istabraq won 23 of his 29 outings over hurdles—including a record-equalling three Champion Hurdles, to name just a few of his high-profile honours.

Istabraq, who passed away at 32 in the summer, was denied the chance to win a fourth Champion Hurdle in a row in 2001 due to foot and mouth causing the Cheltenham Festival to be cancelled.

Rock Of Gibraltar

A part owner of Rock Of Gibraltar alongside John Magnier of Coolmore Stud, the public fallout surrounding this thoroughbred sparked a domino effect from horse racing into the world of football.

As a three-year-old, Rock Of Gibraltar won an astonishing five Group 1s—including the 2000 Guineas and Irish 2,000 Guineas—ultimately being crowned the European Horse of the Year in 2002.

The horse often ran in the colours of Sir Alex Ferguson. However, upon Rock Of Gibraltar’s retirement, there was a dispute between the Scot, Magnier, and McManus over the terms of ownership.

Ferguson was paid millions as a result of the battle, which led to the Irish billionaires selling their stake in footballing giant Manchester United to the Glazer family.

Baracouda

An established hurdler in France, Baracouda caused a stir when he was sent over to Ascot for the Long Walk Hurdle in December 2000—landing the Grade 1 contest by 14 lengths.

His victory caught the attention of McManus, who got out the chequebook immediately to purchase the Francois Doumen-trained gelding.

Baracouda would go on to win the Long Walk Hurdle three more times under McManus’ ownership, holding the record for the most successes, as well as two Stayers’ Hurdle victories at Cheltenham.

Don’t Push It

McManus’ first Grand National winner in 2010, Don’t Push It’s success at Aintree also ended the great AP McCoy’s curse in the Aintree showpiece.

With each passing year into the twilight of his career, it was looking less likely that the Northern Irishman would prevail in Merseyside.

However, his crowning moment finally came when the 10/1 joint-favourite stayed on for a five-length victory over Black Apalachi.

Minella Times

Another historic National winner for McManus, Minella Times’ victory in 2021 will go down in the record books forever as Rachael Blackmore became the first female jockey to win the marathon race.

In a mammoth few years for Blackmore, which included multiple Cheltenham Festival successes and a Gold Cup triumph, she guided Minella Times to glory at Aintree for Henry de Bromhead.

It’s a shame that the historic moment for the sport happened behind closed doors due to the pandemic. McManus won the Grand National again this year with I Am Maximus.

Synchronised

McManus’ first, and still to this day only, Gold Cup win also came at the trusty hands of his regular rider McCoy aboard Synchronised.

Fancied at 8/1 for the Cheltenham showpiece, the nine-year-old took the lead over the last fence and kept on gamely for a victory over 50/1 outsider The Giant Bolster.

Going for a historic Gold Cup/Grand National double, Synchronised was sent to tackle the infamous Aintree fences the following month. However, he sadly passed away after a fatal fall at the sixth.

