Reasons You Should Choose VPS Over Shared Hosting For Your Small Business Website

There are many types of hosting services available, but in this article, we are going to focus on two – Shared hosting and VPS hosting. Both have different features and offer different services, so in order to make the right decision for your website, you’ll have to compare them.

In this article, we will go over the advantages of using VPS hosting, the drawbacks of shared hosting as well as a quick checklist that will help you when you are looking for a VPS plan.

Now let’s take a look at 5 reasons you should choose VPS over shared hosting for your business website:

What Are the Advantages of Hosting Your Small Business on a VPS server?

Reduced Expenses

For small business owners, every penny counts. That’s why small businesses may not be able to afford a dedicated server. Thankfully, VPS is an affordable option for websites since it provides a self-isolated server environment similar to a dedicated server but at a far lower cost.

Scalable Resources

VPS hosting gives you the opportunity to easily expand your server resources. VPS grants resources to a single website, allowing for simple upgrades based on what a business needs. As your company expands and requires more resources, VPS allows you to easily scale up your RAM, bandwidth, and other features in order to meet those requirements.

More Dependable

When compared to shared hosting, VPS hosting is the more dependable option. Shared servers host multiple users and share resources, resulting in reduced speed and performance.

Slow speed and downtime for a business website can have serious consequences, including the loss of target customers and revenue. As a result, small businesses should look into inexpensive yet stable server options, such as VPS hosting. This option ensures your website’s uptime and the ability for your customers to always reach your website.

Maximum Data Security

The rise of e-commerce has brought many benefits to consumers, but it has also increased the vulnerability of their data. Customers frequently disclose sensitive information when making online purchases and the risk of compromising this sensitive information is greater with shared hosting.

As a result, it is important for e-commerce websites as well as all other businesses to select a secure hosting platform. With VPS hosting you get DDoS, firewalls, malware scanning, and other security measures.

Maximum Level of Control

If you have the technical skills to manage your own server, then root access is something you should definitely consider. With this feature, you can install additional tools, plugins, and software beyond what your web host provides. This will help you manage your business website more effectively.

The Drawbacks of Using Shared Hosting

You should consider the following factors when deciding between shared hosting and VPS:

Shared hosting is more affordable since multiple users share the same server. Each website has limited resources, resulting in slower loading speeds and overall performance.

An increase in traffic on one website can affect other websites on the same server. It will use more resources which will make other websites slower.

High risk of data loss caused by a shared CPU. This means that a security breach on one website can have consequences for others on the same server.

You can’t install additional software on shared hosting because you don’t have root access. This limits the level of customization you have in your hosting environment.

How to Find the Best VPS Provider?

After learning about the various disadvantages of shared hosting, you’ve probably decided to opt for VPS hosting instead. If you choose VPS hosting, you will still need a dependable and experienced web host. In order for you to have a clear idea of what to look for, here is a list of important components that you should look for in a VPS hosting plan:

99.9% uptime guarantee

DDoS Protection

SSD Disk Drives

24/7 Customer Service

Sufficient RAM and Bandwidth

Regular Backups

Options for Operating Systems

Scalability Alternatives

Configuration Options

Additional Benefits (Free Setup, SSL Certificate, and supplementary tools).

Conclusion

This article clearly shows that VPS is an excellent long-term option for small businesses. It provides a cost-effective solution with increased speed and flexibility, ultimately improving the performance of your business website.