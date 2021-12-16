Reasons Why You Should Take A Financial Qualification

How satisfied are you with the current direction of your financial career? Are you happy with the position that you have achieved or might room for improvement exist? We need to remember that this is a highly competitive sector and therefore, many professionals are keen to augment their skills with the help of industry-recognised certifications. Let us therefore take a look at some of the most pronounced benefits that those within the financial sector can expect to enjoy.

A Host of Flexible Options

Data from Statista suggests that an estimated more than 42,000 individuals are employed within the professional finance sector throughout the United Kingdom from 2014-19. It therefore stands to reason that a host of certification schemes are available based upon your discrete area of expertise. A handful of examples include:

•FRM (Financial Risk Manager)

•ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance)

CAIA (Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst)

CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst)

CPA (Certified Public Accountant)

CFP (Certified Financial Planner)

No matter which financial qualification you decide to take, there is plenty of useful information on all you need to know to be found online, including sites such as 300Hours which provides advice and information from existing charterholders to help those studying for CFA and other exams.

Broadening Career Opportunities

While possessing a passion for finance is obviously important, this sentiment alone does not always equate to success. One of the primary reasons why professionals wish to obtain additional certifications involves the simple fact that these recognised accomplishments can lead to a great deal of industry mobility.

This is particularly relevant when discussing the UK economy. Research from the House of Commons Library shows that the financial services sector represented 6.9 per cent of total economic output in 2019. This equates to an incredible £132 billion pounds. Simply stated, the demand for knowledgeable individuals is on the rise. Those who possess the proper certifications will enjoy much more attractive possibilities to further their careers.

Embracing a Global Industry

Many financial professionals are keen to experience all that life has to offer. This is why the notion of remaining behind a desk for decades at a time is hardly appealing. Thankfully, obtaining charterships and similar certifications can open up a kaleidoscope of unique opportunities; many of these involve the possibility to relocate to some of the top financial cities. Some of the fastest-growing fiscal hubs have been outlined by Investopedia and include locations such as:

Singapore

New York City

Hong Kong

Frankfurt

Shanghai

Whether you have developed a taste for wanderlust or simply wish to experience all that the world has to offer, financial qualifications will provide you with a wealth of unforgettable opportunities.

Demonstrating a Commitment to Continuous Quality Improvement

Charterholders demonstrate that they are passionate about their field and they are eager to illustrate their prowess to top-tier organisations. Furthermore, these individuals are held to the highest of ethical standards; an important attribute in this day and age. Thus, the chances of being hired by a respectable firm are vastly increased when compared to a candidate that does not possess such initiative.

Above all, a growing number of firms are no longer considering such qualifications to be optional. They now prefer to only hire those who have demonstrated any ability to rise above the masses. The good news is that obtaining an online charterholder certification has never been easier. Whether you feel that your career has grown stagnant or you wish to hone your current skill sets, there is no time better than the present to begin. You will be amazed at what these certifications can offer from both short and long-term perspectives.