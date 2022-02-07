Reasons to Trade Coin-margin Futures in a Bull Market  

The number of digital currencies is increasing every day, but at the same time, it is going to be incredibly exciting and gratifying for investors to invest in this time of development. For traders, bull portfolio growth has become an exciting moment. In these markets, the cryptocurrency trader can maximize profits by using derivatives products such as futures. As you will be well aware, starting trading with derivatives provides many opportunities for investors to profit with leverage from holding such a position. During a bull market, it can be very beneficial for you to know about how alternative trading techniques work. If you are interested in bitcoin trading visit the press release on how bitcoin affects fossil fuels.

As you know, coin-margin futures have their unique features that are offered to you with a fairly long period for all investors to convert their assets to stable currencies in the futures market without any conversion. grant permission to participate. Through this blog, we will learn why coin-margin contract bull markets can prove to be an excellent trading strategy.

Key Takeaways

With Binance you are provided with crypto futures contracts that are collateralized and settled in cryptocurrencies, which you will know as coin-margin contracts.

Investors can start trading with bitcoin-margin if they wish, which also allows them to earn bitcoins. On the other hand, if they get profit from future positions, then it will become ideal long-term holding for them.

No funding fee with quarterly annexure

Talking about permanent annexure, they are becoming very popular very fast. Traders currently associated with it must take a look at its annexure with quarterly COIN margins in its development environment. No fee is charged for permanent annexure as well as quarterly annexures. Which is held with a holding period of 1 or 3 months, where the trader can expect to avoid funding fees that could otherwise be incurred with perpetual annexures. Funding fees can be correlated to the underlying trend of the market. If the market is bullish, the funding fee will be increased at that point because at that point the trader is ready to take a longer run with the futures annexure as well as pay more. Also consider the amount of leverage used in the funding calculations, which can have an impact on both profit and loss. Funding fees are paid by traders with Binance, for which traders are changed every eight hours. Funding fees collected daily add to the total cost of the futures position. Traders can expect low daily expenses even without funding fees, with such annexures looking wallet-friendly and easy to manage. Even without some of the additional costs associated with perpetual annexures, markets with quarterly annexures are more likely to be traded due to the influence of contango in a bull market.

