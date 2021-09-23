Real Best Essay Writing Service Reviews – Be on the Safe Side

What Is the Best Essay Writing Service in 2022?

Finding a trusted paper writing company with a stainless reputation is probably as challenging as actually writing a paper. Sometimes it takes more time to select the writing service and check its performance than actually craft an essay by yourself.

Understanding the importance of every minute students have at their disposal and the enormous difficulty of picking the right writing service, I have created ScamFighter – a platform with the best essay writing service reviews. I started this blog as a freelance writer, and now it has grown into a team of like-minded people driven by the desire to help students get connected with top writing talents to obtain professional academic assistance.

Best Essay Writing Service Reviews

There are thousands of essay writing services out there, but how do you avoid scams and get in touch with the service that would take care of your paper with diligence and mastery?

That’s cushy when you read this article. My team has rolled out essay writing service reviews based on real order placement experience to ensure you are equipped with up-to-date information.

SpeedyPaper

I came across SpeedyPaper many years ago when I was looking for a reliable service for my Literature essay. I placed an order with this company once and then became their loyal client. Firstly, because I was happy with the quality of the papers and the price. Secondly, I was able to make some extra money with their referral program.

Before crafting this review, my team ordered another essay (a cause-and-effect one about the correlation between college education and success in life). We’ve selected the shortest possible deadline – 6 hours and gave our own recommendations about what arguments we expected to see in the paper. All the instructions were followed, and the writer even introduced a new strong argument we all loved. We checked the essay for plagiarism – everything was fine, the paper hasn’t been copied from the Internet.

Pros:

long-lasting spotless reputation

the perfect combo of affordable price and excellent quality

encouraging referral program

great service perks at an additional cost

responsive support team

clear money-back policy

Cons:

it might take time to get revisions

WritePaperForMe

If you can’t invest a lot of money in your essay, do not lose your heart. You can still get professional academic assistance at a low price. At least, WritePaperForMe offers some of the most attractive prices for assistance. Besides, you can split the payment into parts if you do not have the total sum at hand. It already sounds great, but what about the paper quality?

We ordered an expository essay about the next greatest invention. This task requires a lot of thinking and understanding of what is going on in the science industry. We deliberately didn’t give the writer any hints in terms of ideas, so that was a tricky task. The expert impressed us – he described the medical instrument that would cure cancer at any stage. He supported his idea with scientific and medical information to prove that the tool might work. We closed our eyes to some insignificant grammar issues (there were 2 mistakes). But considering the price, the level of the writer’s research, and the depth of ideas, we are more than pleased with the result.

Pros:

one of the lowest prices

great quality of papers

timely order delivery

plagiarism-free essays and other papers

option to split the payment into parts

7% discount for the first order

Cons:

minor flaws might occur in the text

JustDoMyEssay

JustDoMyEssay is one of the best essay writing services in our rating. You can get help with an academic paper, homework, or even business documents.

We ordered a business plan for a coffee shop to see how the writers will tackle a more challenging assignment. We received a thorough plan with a summary, risk estimation, sales and marketing strategies, competition analysis, management plan, and other critical elements. All in all, the company provided us with an awesome business plan worth sharing with investors.

Pros:

wide range of services, including business documentation

only top talents are on the team

any task complexity will be easily tackled

knowledgeable support team

the papers are unique and custom-made

Cons:

the prices are higher than average

you can’t estimate the paper cost before placing an order

What Is the Selection of Writing Companies on Our Website?

Our reviews cover bespoken writing organizations that deliver their services in the USA and in other English-speaking countries. ScamFighter platform contains more than 200 reviews, and we strive to increase this number to ensure you can find information about any company that interests you.

Are the Prices Too High? What Can I Do?

Have you found a great company but the prices are too high for you? You can reach its support team and ask for a discount. Sometimes this works. In case the platform doesn’t make any price reduction for you, check our website and sort the best paper writing services according to the price. In this way, you will find the best option within your budget. Besides, it’s a smart decision to order the paper in advance (at least 14 days ahead of the deadline) since the prices are the lowest at this stage.

The Good Side to Using Custom Writing Help

Are you juggling your part-time job with your Master’s degree? Are you overloaded with other academic assignments and have forgotten when you had a good sleep? Are you caught in a difficult life situation and can’t concentrate on your studies? Then qualified backup is just what you need. You will get connected with an expert who will take care of the draining task, while you will be able to devote more time to critical stuff.

Why Do We Collect Information on Top-Rated Writing Services?

If only you knew how many students get scammed every day by academic helpers, you would be really shocked. I got into the trap by myself, my friends were also robbed by dishonest services, so I decided to put an end to this. I cooperated with the guys who know how to develop a website, and I started writing reviews by myself. Then I invited a few more writers to create a collection of reviews at a greater pace.

Now we are all united by a mission to help students get solid academic support from trusted companies.

How Do We Choose the Best Writing Services for Our Users?

Firstly, we make an inquiry at one of the search engines and look for the companies we haven’t reviewed yet. We run through the company’s website, check prices, service options, legal pages, and so on.

As we have collected basic information, we place an order to see how the company performs. Here we can assess the writers’ qualifications, whether the deadlines are met, and the instructions are followed. This also allows us to see if the company is friendly to revisions, and sometimes, we even initiate the money-back procedure to gain a complete user experience.

After this, we weigh down all pros and cons of the company and put out a review.