Rams vs. Cardinals: 2022 NFL Wild Card Round Predictions, Odds, Trends, and Spread

The NFL regular season is coming to an end, and the playoff picture for 2022 is taking shape. The Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams will meet in the Super Wild Card round this week, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday.

Arizona Cardinals

Under third-year head coach Kliff Kingsbury, the Cardinals experienced a breakout season. Long into the season, they were the only undefeated club left, but a run of injuries kept happening to them, and they lost a few games in a row. They recovered, but have dragged their way into the playoffs, having lost four of their previous five games. During that time, the defence has allowed 28.4 points per game, while the offence has averaged 21.2 points per game.

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams, as expected, are built for offence. With Matthew Stafford in the fold, the Rams have the NFL’s 7th-best offence, averaging nearly 27 points per game. Cooper Kupp has nearly 2,000 yards receiving and 16 total touchdowns, so the Cards must contain him if they are to have a shot.

This is the third time these two division rivals have faced one other this season. The season series was tied at three games apiece, with LA capturing the most latest matchup 30-23 past December. The very first match between the two teams was won by Arizona 37-20 in October. In this series, the home team lost both matches.

Arizona has struggled recently, losing points by a median of a score. Considering Stafford’s ongoing proclivity for mistakes, their defence and dynamic offensive fullbacks should have been enough to win at home against a Cardinals team that already has dropped four of its previous five games.

NFL Betting Sites

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals spread: Los Angeles – 4 Over/under for Rams vs. Cardinals: 49.5 points Los Angeles -200, Arizona +170 is the money line for the Rams vs. Cardinals game AZ: In their last 27 games as road opponents, the Cardinals are 18-6-3 against the spread. LAR: In their previous 11 meetings, the favourite is 8-2-1 against the spread.

Betting Insights

Stake is a fantastic way to wager on NFL games while also keeping up with the latest news. Here are the most recent insights from both teams to help you decide which path to choose.

Los Angeles Rams Latest Insights

Los Angeles is 2-1 overall and 1-0 against the spread in its last three games. In those three games, the over has been hit twice. The Rams have averaged 47.5 combined points in their last three games, which is 2.0 less than this game’s total of 49.5.

Arizona Cardinals Latest Insights

In its last three games, Arizona has only one win against the spread and is 1-2 overall. Arizona has gone over in each of its last three games. In their last three games, the Cardinals have scored a total of 49.7 points, 0.2 more than the game’s over/under of 49.5.

Betting Odds

We recommend checking out Cloudbet and N1Bet, two of the best betting sites for NFL betting, providing the best odds for their customers. Nonetheless, here is a clear breakdown of the betting odds for the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals.

Favourite Spread Favourite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over total Odds Under Total Odds Rams -3.5 -115 -105 49.5 -110 -110



Betting Trends

Los Angeles Rams

This season, Los Angeles has covered the spread eight times (8-10-0). The Rams are 4-8 against the spread in games where they are 3.5-point favourites or more. This season, Los Angeles has gone over a total of nine times out of 18 possibilities. The Rams score 5.6 points per game more than the Cardinals (27.1). (21.5). Los Angeles is 7-6 against the spread and 10-2 overall when scoring more than 21.5 points. The Rams average 372.1 yards per game, which is 42.9 more than the Cardinals allow (329.2). Los Angeles is 8-8 against the spread and 12-3 overall when it throws for more than 329.2 yards.

Arizona Cardinals

This season, Arizona has covered the spread ten times (10-7-0). When playing as 3.5-point underdogs, the Cardinals are 4-0 ATS. Arizona has gone over the point mark in eight of its games this season. The Cardinals score 4.5 points per game (26.4) more than the Rams (21.9). When Arizona scores more than 21.9 points, it is 9-3 against the spread and 10-2 overall. The Cardinals average 373.6 yards per game, which is 28.7 more than the Rams’ 344.9. When Arizona scores 344.9 yards or more, the team is 8-4 against the spread and 9-3 overall.

The Best Players

Los Angeles Rams

With 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions, Matthew Stafford has 4,886 throwing yards and a 67.2 percent completion rate this season. Stafford has thrown a touchdown pass in each of his 17 games this season, with 13 of them having multiple touchdown passes. Sony Michel leads the team with 845 yards and four touchdowns. Michel has scored a touchdown on the ground in four of his five games this season, but he has yet to score multiple times. Cooper Kupp has been targeted 191 times and has caught 145 receptions for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns, leading his club. This season, Kupp has a receiving touchdown in 11 of his 17 games.

Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray has 3,787 yards throwing, a 69.2% completion rate, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He is also running for 423 yards and an average of 24.9 yards per game on 88 carries. With 752 running yards and 15 touchdowns, James Conner leads the team. In addition, he has 37 receptions for 375 yards and three touchdowns. On 116 carries, Chase Edmonds has run for 592 yards and two touchdowns. In addition, he has 311 yards on 43 receptions. Christian Kirk has 982 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 77 catches to lead his team. A.J. Green has 54 receptions for 848 yards and three touchdowns this season. He is been targeted 92 times and has received a yardage of 49.9. Zach Ertz has 74 receptions for 763 yards and five touchdowns on 112 targets, averaging 42.4 yards per game.

This is one of the most difficult games to forecast because these clubs are divisional rivals. Despite this, the Rams have a number of things going for them. As a team, the Cardinals have lost four of their last five games. Their only win during that time frame came against the Dallas Cowboys, but without DeAndre Hopkins, their offence has struggled. Even if the Rams were better on the road in 2021, home-field advantage must be considered a plus for the squad, which is 5-3 at home this season.