Rainbow Riches Slot Not On Gamstop

With the luck of the Irish, on the side of the player, making the reels glow on the slot and making big profits is not only the dream of the inhabitants of the evergreen island. If you feel comfortable with lucky symbols and friendly colors, you should definitely check out the Rainbow Riches slot at non GamStop casinos, because this slot deals with everything that has to do with luck. The bonus functions Pots of Gold, Wishing Well and Road to Riches score with interesting winning possibilities.

How Rainbow Riches Is Played?

Rainbow Riches (the original) is easy to pick up and play. Choose a coin denomination and decide how many paylines (1 to 20) you want your bet to cover. Then spin the reels. If you get 3 or more matching symbols on a payline that covers your bet from left to right, you win. The slot comes with three separate bonus features that are triggered by certain symbols.

The different Rainbow Riches slot machines work in much the same way. Almost all of them use a standard 3-row, 5-reel slots grid and have a set number of paylines on which you can form winning combinations. You can decide how many of the paylines you want your bet to cover. There are a number of bonus features, and in most cases you can trigger them by getting certain symbols on the reels.

The Game Features

The five reels of the slot house three rows, which makes it possible to form combinations on 15 fields in each game round. There are 20 variable paylines available. The minimum bet is one cent per line, the maximum bet is 25 euros. The betting limit is 500 euros per game round.

The game symbols are a mix of playing cards and Irish folklore and allow winning combinations to generate payouts. Here’s a look at the payout values ​​of each winning symbol:

Three of the same card symbols 10, Jack or Queen return the 5x line bet. Lines of 4 payout 10x and lines of 5 pay 100x.

Appearing King or Ace 3 times pays out 10 times. Four symbols pay 50x and five multiply the line bet by a factor of 150.

Two Rainbow Riches Logos payout double, three pay out 50x, four pay out 150x and five pay out 250x.

A double Wild Leprechaun coin pays 2x, three multiplies 60, four multiplies 200, and five Leprechauns pays x500.

Three special symbols spin on the reels, triggering bonus games.

Clear Away With the Scatter Symbols

There are no free spins in Rainbow Riches, but there are three scatter symbols. Each one, when appearing three times, unlocks a mini-game in which active use can be spiced up with multipliers without risk.

The Wild Symbol in the Leprechaun’s Hand

One of the most important symbols of the Rainbow Riches slot machine is the Leprechaun gold coin with the Wild lettering. As a joker symbol, winning constellations are possible through the appearance of the wild and through the interaction with other symbols on active paylines.

Let the Cash Register Ring With the Valuable Irishman

With betting options of up to 500 euros per spin, there is no question that tips and tricks for structuring the budget are of the greatest relevance. Especially since tempting rewards are possible with every spin of the Irish reels thanks to the productive bonus games.

A good tip: The provider Barcrest makes a demo version available in non GamStop casinos that can be played online for free.

Fun Is Guaranteed With Three Bonus Games

The first bonus game is the Rainbow Riches Pots of Gold Game, which is triggered by three gold scatters. This round consists of precious jars filled with gold, silver and bronze. The symbols will spin in circles, once the rotation stops the arrow under the leprechaun will point to a coin jar. The symbol’s multiplier is immediately applied to the bet of the active game round. With a bit of Irish luck, the spin will stop and a 500x win multiplier will be activated.

The second bonus treat is the Wishing Well feature. As soon as three of the wishing well scatters appear on the game grid, the player has the opportunity to click on one of the symbols. The bucket is lowered into the well and brings up a hidden multiplier. This can maximize the active stake by up to 500 times.

The Road to Riches bonus round is really cool. This bonus is activated when three or more Road to Riches symbols appear during regular play. In this bonus round you send the leprechaun down a cash path full of multipliers. The player decides how he moves on a bonus wheel. With each number it advances and new multipliers are added. The round ends when the bonus wheel lands on the “Collect” space.

A Special Classic Game

The slot does not require a great understanding of the game, whether you are a beginner or a professional, everyone with the leprechaun at their side will quickly find pleasure in this Irish slot machine. Just the fact that the title Rainbow Riches has been one of the most popular slots in online casinos for more than a decade should be worth a few spins. With a payout rate of 95 percent, the online slot machine also has a fair win rate.