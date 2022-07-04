American rock group Rage Against the Machine is known for expressing their revolutionary views on politics through their songs. The group was formed in 1991 in Los Angeles, California, and comprises Zack de la Rocha, Brad Wilk, Tom Morello, and Tim Commerford. By 2010, they had sold more than 16 million records globally and gained several fans. Rage Against the Machine concert tickets are available online for fans who wish to see their upcoming live performances.

The group’s 1992 debut album achieved critical and commercial success, earning it a spot at the Lollapalooza Festival the following year. Rolling Stone ranked the album at No.368 among the 500 greatest albums of all time in 2003. Rage Against the Machine’s second and third albums, Evil Empire and The Battle of Los Angeles, also hit commercial success and peaked at the top of the Billboard 200 chart. During the 90s and early 00s, the group became a huge influence on the music genre nu-metal.

The group disbanded following the release of their album Renegades in 2000 due to creative differences. Vocalist De la Rocha left the band and began a solo career, while Chris Cornell (former lead of Soundgarden) joined the rest of them to form a supergroup Audioslave. Audioslave released three albums and disbanded in 2007, after which Rage Against the Machine reunited and played at the Coachella the same year. The band performed several live shows and festivals before going on an eight-year hiatus in 2011. They re-reunited in 2019 for a world tour, which fans are thrilled to witness soon.

The alternative metal group has bagged two Grammy Awards, became an inductee at the Kerrang! “Hall of Fame,” and gained a huge fan following worldwide. If you consider yourself a Rage Against the Machine fan, you should not miss out on their forthcoming tour! The group has released four studio albums, one compilation album, two live albums, four video albums, 15 music videos, 17 singles, and one demo album. You can look forward to hearing their top hits like “Bulls On Parade,” “People of the Sun,” “Guerrilla Radio,” “Down Rodeo,” “Calm Like a Bomb,” “Bullet In the Head,” and many more.

If you’re wondering about what types of tickets are available at their concerts, you’d be thrilled to find a variety of them. Depending on your budget, you can pick a front-row ticket, VIP ticket, box seat, suite, or even find cheap Rage Against the Machine concert tickets. You can expect to spend $400 on average on a ticket for the upcoming tour. Fans looking for cheap tickets might find them for as low as $90 for seats further away from the stage. Front row tickets and VIP options are the priciest ones and cost up to $5000 apiece. So browse all your options today, and you can determine which one is best for you.

The group will perform soon in venues such as Virtual Experiences Zone- Your Home, NY; Alpine Valley Music Theater- East Troy, WI; United Center- Chicago, IL; Lebreton Flats- Ottawa, ON; Scotiabank Arena- Toronto, ON; PPG Paints Arena- Pittsburgh, PA; Capital One Arena- Washington, DC; and Madison Square Garden- New York, NY.

Fans can see the tour schedule online to find all upcoming shows and events in their respective cities. You will have an easier time deciding which show to attend depending on the venues and dates. Since Rage Against the Machine is performing an extensive tour, we’re sure you’ll find a show that you can go to conveniently. Get your hands on your favorite Rage Against the Machine concert tickets soon!