Radiation – Are we at Risk? How to Check it?

Radiation is an invisible yet omnipresent part of our environment. It comes from natural sources like the sun, the earth, and even from space. However, with the advent of technology, artificial sources of radiation have become a significant part of our lives. These include medical equipment, nuclear power plants, and even our mobile phones.

The Invisible Threat

While radiation is essential for many technological advancements, excessive exposure can lead to health risks. So, how can we check our exposure to radiation? This article introduces two innovative devices that can help you monitor radiation levels around you: the Milerd HiRange and the Milerd HiStand.

Milerd HiRange: Your Electromagnetic Field Detector

The Milerd HiRange is a modern, miniature electromagnetic field (EMF) and radio wave detector designed for professional use. Unlike conventional detectors, the Milerd HiRange can detect and measure high-frequency 5G network electromagnetic fields, as well as high-frequency electric and magnetic fields.

Why Choose Milerd HiRange?

The Milerd HiRange offers the ability to measure and monitor five types of electromagnetic radiation simultaneously and continuously. Thanks to the use of high-quality components and an innovative approach, Milerd engineers have created an incredibly lightweight and miniature device that you can always have with you. HiRange is the first PEM detector that allows measuring the received dose of electromagnetic radiation, including 5G frequencies. This device allows analyzing the dose received by a human over one month.

What Does Milerd HiRange Measure?

The Milerd HiRange measures:

all currently used mobile phone frequencies,

all frequencies of both military and civilian aviation radars,

Wi-Fi router radiation,

terrestrial TV transmitters,

communication transmitters of the guard and police,

microwave and induction cooker radiation,

and mobile phone networks of all generations, including 3G, 4G, 5G, HSDPA, and LTE.

It can even detect hidden eavesdropping devices.

Milerd HiStand: Your Personal Geiger Counter

The Milerd HiStand is a personal dosimeter that allows you to detect and measure radioactive contamination and the level of ionizing radiation for objects, people, and animals, as well as in rooms and open spaces. The Geiger counter HiStand measures the level of radiation continuously, and allows the measurement of the received radiation dose.

Why Choose Milerd HiStand?

The Milerd HiStand has a reinforced, waterproof casing resistant to shocks. The Geiger counter operates based on a built-in battery, which can be powered by a cable, as well as by photovoltaic batteries located on the casing. This makes the Milerd dosimeter indispensable also in the field – it will work without fail in difficult terrain conditions and in the event of natural disasters.

What Does Milerd HiStand Measure?

The Milerd HiStand is a personal dosimeter, designed to detect and measure radioactive contamination and ionizing radiation levels in objects, people, animals, as well as in indoor and outdoor environments. It operates by measuring ionizing radiation (gamma, beta, X particles) continuously, allowing for the assessment of the received radiation dose.

The device is equipped with an alarm system that is activated when the radiation level exceeds a certain threshold.

Stay Safe with Milerd

The Milerd HiRange and Milerd HiStand are two innovative devices that can help you monitor your radiation exposure, whether it’s from electromagnetic fields or ionizing radiation. They are easy to use, portable, and provide accurate measurements, making them a good choice for both professionals and individuals concerned about their health. Stay safe and informed with Milerd.

Remember, knowledge is power. The more you know about your environment, the better you can protect yourself and your dearest ones.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content.