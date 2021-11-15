RAD 140 Testolone Review | Results, Side Effects – Before and After

This article reviews a product for enhancing physical superiority, suitable for people exercising regularly and aiming for a strong body, with no “weaknesses”.

As the RAD 140 Testolone supplement attracted our attention, we thought it would be worth knowing it better.

When we talk about sports fans, bodybuilders, boxers, pro athletes… then “average performance” is definitely not an option.

The opponent of the “good” is – and always will be – the “best”.

However, this is not something new.

More specifically, this is the basic principle of the championship, but also of the sports spirit in general (whether we are talking about professional athletes or just amateurs).

The biggest enemy of an athlete will always be himself/herself.

It is no coincidence that – many years ago – athletes turned to anabolic steroids for improving their athletic performance.

Nevertheless, even if we go back in older years – even in classic years, (many centuries before the discovery of anabolic steroids) – warriors were looking for fortifying herbs and foods from nature. Ingredients, which would “charge” them with physical strength and endurance to give them the victory in a possible war.

Today, in a world where – although anabolic steroids are now banned (for free/non-medical use) – still circulating illegally endangering thousands of lives, the discovery of safe health supplements to replace extremely dangerous anabolic steroids is huge news.

The product RAD 140 Testolone presented in this article/review is a similar product that with a safer composition promises an action equivalent to that of anabolic steroids.

Is this possible?

Let’s see it together.

What is RAD 140 and other SARMs

Examining and analyzing the RAD 140 Testolone supplement, we must first answer the question “What are the SARMs” (Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators).

The RAD 140 Testolone supplement belongs to the “family” of SARMs, which – as it seems – are a new (and very “impetuous”) trend in the field of sports/training/bodybuilding.

SARMs are already well known in sports and beyond.

Athletes, models and celebrities of all kinds aiming at a flawless look have resorted to the solution offered by SARMs.

In any case, what is the difference between them and anabolic steroids?

SARMs are chemicals designed to replace anabolic steroids.

They work positively (like anabolic steroids):

in burning body fat

in reducing body weight (from fat mass and not muscle tissue)

in enhancing the anabolic power of the organism (performance/endurance/physical strength)

in improved focus

in mass muscle growth

in rapid recovery

Finally, what makes SARMs different from anabolic steroids?

Although they are also chemicals (identical in action to anabolic steroids), their selective action appears to lead to significantly more limited side effects than those of steroids respectively.

They do not disturb the hormonal balance of the organism, do not cause problems with impotence, do not cause cancer and they are not toxic to the liver.

(At least that is shown by the research done so far).

However, SARMs since not yet being officially approved by the FDA have no legal purchase yet.

Despite this fact, in the market you will find (illegally) various SARM types.

The most popular of these are the MK-2866, LGD4033, MK 677, and many more.

What characterizes SARMs (in their name) is the use of combinations of numerical symbols & letters.

Which Information is available about the SARM RAD 140 Testolone?

RAD 140 Testolone is one such product, a SARM addressed to people systematically exercising their body and seeking an “elevated” performance.

It is a sports product of Radius Health Inc., belonging (more specifically) to the category of Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators (SARMs).

RAD-140 Testolone is a PPAR Receptor, having a strong active force to control the inflammatory reactions of the organism and to balance its metabolic state.

By stimulating these receptors, you achieve cell proliferation and differentiation.

In addition, it promotes the reduction of visceral fat (such as that around the kidneys) and enhances the antioxidant protection of the whole organism.

As is well known – fatty acids emerging in the organism from endogenous metabolism and via the diet are likely to act as secondary regulators of various cell pathways.

Therefore, PPAR Receptors (as in our case the SARM RAD-140 Testolone) belong to this category of steroid hormone receptors being activated by fatty acids (endogenous or dietary), as well as by proliferation of peroxisomes.

However, this automatically involves the regulation of cellular functions.

These receptors are nuclear receptors for steroid hormones, directly related to the thyroid receptor.

In addition to controlling cell function, PPAR Receptors also have the ability to regulate gene expression (according to specific DNA sequences).

I understand that for many all this may be difficult to understand.

So let’s see in simpler words what RAD-140 Testolone is, and what it means (in simple words) a “PPAR Receptor” for you and your organism.

In particular, RAD140 – a product that has gained a huge reputation mainly from bodybuilders – is a drug product, still under investigation, not approved by FDA yet, meaning its sale is not yet legal.

According to bodybuilding fans using (illegally) RAD-140, it is a drug having a strong positive musculoskeletal effect on the body.

Here is the explanation.

As a selective androgen receptor modulator (i.e. SARM), RAD 140 Testolone binds to androgen receptors, in various parts of the organism.

These receptors, having the ability to interact with so-called “androgens” (a very important group of steroid hormones in the organism) – such as the androgenic anabolic hormone testosterone – can eventually achieve effects similar to those of the hormone testosterone, and therefore with pre-existing (and prohibited by law) anabolic steroids.

We would say that the action of SARMs is equal to that of anabolic steroids, but less dangerous (at least according to scientific evidence to date).

The goal of SARMs – as well as anabolic steroids – is none other than strong anabolic action, muscle strengthening and rebuilding, bone strengthening and enhanced body fat loss (fat burning).

Unlike anabolic steroids, SARMs and in our case RAD-140 Testolone do not have as many side effects.

The reason is that they “work” selectively.

After all, this is what won the interest of both researchers and potential users of the product.

The selective action of SARMs seems to offer very muscular and bone benefits, without, however, affecting/charging other organs (such as the prostate, kidneys, liver).

RAD-140 Testolone – Benefits from its use

As mentioned, the RAD-140 Testolone does not yet have an official marketing authorization, as not yet approved by FDA.

Therefore, the potency of this drug is not 100% clear yet.

However, first scientific evidence shows the following significant benefits from using RAD-140 Testolone:

muscle reconstruction

fat burning ( check also for phentermine alternatives )

increased endurance and physical strength

anti-cancer protection

protection of brain cells

rapid recovery

SARM RAD140 Testolone – How it works

Referring to a SARM, we mentioned that it is a medicinal product, with a strong potency similar to that of anabolic steroids.

RAD 140 Testolone is a chemical product with a selective action that – according to current data – can give results of classic anabolic steroids – with no huge volume of dangerous side effects.

The unique mechanism by which this drug works offers high anabolic action, but without showing androgenic properties.

This practically means increased ability of the organism to synthesize proteins enhancing muscle reconstruction and promoting the systematic burning of adipose tissue.

In addition, protein synthesis helps the organism recover much faster after training and also fewer muscle, bone or ligament injuries.

This means more intense and dynamic training (with significantly shorter recovery time between them), as well as more massive physical gains.

Increased burning of body fat from every fat store of the body and certainly huge muscle gains.

While androgen pills (such as anabolic steroids) affect (negatively) the organism’s natural testosterone production (and therefore its entire hormonal balance), RAD 140 Testolone (like all SARMs), works selectively on muscles, bones and adipose tissue, not affecting other organs of the body.

According to experts, RAD140, does not cause toxicity to the liver and kidneys, has no effect on the hormonal balance of the organism, does not affect the fertility of the individual and does not cause carcinogenesis.

Clearly (we will say it again) all this, although it is a serious indication, is not yet valid, as research on the action and the effects of this SARM on health is still ongoing.

In fact, based on recent research done on the RAD 140 Testolone, it is possible to use it further (in addition to increasing its athletic performance and physical gains).

More specifically, experts speculate that this SARM may in the future be used as a drug for various diseases, including various forms of cancer.

RAD 140 Testolone: ​​Before and After | Is it worth trying ?

Although the product is not yet legally available on the market (as long as it is still under the microscope of researchers for its action & effects on health), its users so far state positive comments in their reviews.

They speak clearly for fast and spectacular results in both Cutting and Bulking Cycles.

This practically means fat loss and muscle benefits.

However, RAD 140 Testolone is not the only SARM that can ensure you great muscle gains in a short time.

So why should you select it?

Simply for the muscular gains that – according to its users so far – the RAD-140 Testolone offers are not just “blown air”.

While with other products as the users stated, the body mass obtained was just like “bloating” in fake, with the RAD 140 Testolone it was real lean muscle mass, implying a body volume with a much longer duration, a volume not fading away so simply within a few weeks.

The RAD-140 Testolone aims at permanent muscle gains and a uniform body shape.

Compared to other SARMs, the profits – according to user testimonials – are clearly more stable, more consistent and greater.

The loss of body fat becomes apparent within the first weeks of use, a fact that is also assisted by the effective muscle reconstruction achieved on the body.

Are all users happy with the results? Does it work for everyone?

In general – and from the limited use of the product so far – it has received very positive and encouraging reviews.

Surely, the results of the SARM RAD-140 Testolone (as well as any other product) cannot be rendered numerically and with absolute accuracy, as they vary from person to person, from organism to organism.

If, however, we would like to express the action of the RAD-140 Testolone in numbers (though approximately) then we would say that it leads to about 3.5 to 7 kg of weight loss per cutting cycle, with a more common loss of 5 kg.

There are people who have reported a loss of more than 7 kg per cycle, but this is extremely rare.

Undoubtedly, this SARM has real results, not just temporary ones that will fade after a while.

Your body can change radically with the use of RAD-140 Testolone and without the negative effects of a steroid.

RAD 140 (or Testolone) does not seem to be so harmful to the organism, and does not cause so many (and so serious) side effects.

Be careful though! After the test cycle with RAD-140 Testolone, you should definitely follow a cycle of treatment with a special product (Post Cycle Therapy or PCT) for maintaining the greater volume of physical gains obtained from the use of Testolone.

Why Do I Need Post Cycle Therapy (PCT)?

Here we repeat that RAD-140 Testolone is safer compared to anabolic steroids, however it is still an extremely strong chemical/pharmaceutical product exerting an incredibly “suppressive” effect on its naturally produced testosterone organism.

It may not be as dangerous as a steroid, but after a cycle, the organism needs to regain its hormonal balance (that is, to re-increase its testosterone production).

This could only be done by using a good and worthwhile PCT product.

What is suggested as an effective PCT?

There are several products used as Post Cycle Therapy (PCT) after a cycle with SARM RAD-140 Testolone.

Some of them are effective in achieving the hormonal balance in the organism, while others do not do it so successfully.

Many recommend Rebirth PCT for a stabilization cycle (usually one (1) to one and a half (1½) bottle is required, so it is a good idea to have two (2) bottles in stock).

It contains ingredients such as Arimistane, recommended to use for about 4 weeks or more.

How long is a RAD-140 Testolone Cycle and what last is the appropriate dosage?

As with the results provided, the way SARM Testolone is used is not accurate.

Most users, however, opt for a cycle of about 4 to 6 weeks.

However, the dosage of the preparation varies from user to user, with most moving in doses between 10 and 20 mg per day of use.

Rarely, will one exceed 20 mg per day, as even at a lower dose (at 10 mg of the most common dosage) it offers very strong benefits, not worth taking a larger amount.

Compared to other SARMs, Testolone seems to be more effective, this being the reason for being preferred by many bodybuilders.

Even in low doses, it is effective, ensuring significant physical progress in users, which implies increased self-confidence.

The half-life of the RAD-140 Testolone, estimated at about 20 hours, means increased anabolic activity for most of the day.

This helps ensure stable levels with a single dose per day.

Does RAD140 cause side effects?

Although SARM RAD140 does not show the severity of anabolic steroid symptoms, it is still a powerful chemical with a very “dynamic” composition.

Therefore, it can have many benefits but it can also cause some side effects, milder and clearly less dangerous than steroids, but just as predictable.

You will hear many refer to SARMs as if it were something completely natural and harmless.

This is not true.

It is a powerful drug, requiring the FDA approval to be released not yet been issued)!

So be aware that SARMs – including RAD140 – do cause some side effects, with most common:

Nausea

Headache

Aggression

hormonal disorder

hair loss

acne

However, the scientific findings to date for RAD140 Testolone show that it does not cause infertility, carcinogenesis or toxicity.

By using PCT most of the side effects can be avoided/normalized.

Is RAD 140 Legal? | Our Tip

No. The RAD 140 has not yet received marketing approval.

The use of unapproved products, clearly, is not the most correct & ideal, and in no case recommended.

We suggest you turn to natural alternative SARMs offering almost equally good results, but are completely safe for the organism and health thanks to their all-natural composition.

An alternative legal supplement to RAD 140 Testolone is Brutal Force RadBulk.

The purchase is possible via its official website and is 100% legal.

Natural SARM supplements are legal, not requiring a prescription to use them.

However, in case you decide to follow a cycle with SARMs anyway, know that you should definitely have a PCT cycle with a good and quality product.

RADBULK of BRUTAL FORCE – What is it? Is it a legal RAD140?

RADBULK, a product produced by the legal and trusted nutritional supplement company Brutal Force, is a legal nutritional supplement for enhancing muscle reconstruction and stimulating athletic performance. It is a legal alternative to the well known (and strictly banned as illegal) SARM RAD 140 Testolone.

This new – and 100% legal – version of the well-known SARM does not cause any side effects and requires no injections.

It is easy to use (in the form of a pill for oral administration); while its strong composition is friendly to the organism, based exclusively on scientific data and clinical studies.

The RADBULK muscle-building supplement is a legal and non-prescription supplement of natural composition imitating largely the well-known SARM, without, however, the unpleasant effects on the organism.

RADBULK is currently the most popular version of a legal alternative to the popular SARM RAD 140.

With more than 579 reviews already recorded (most of them positive) it seems to meet the specifications and requirements of very demanding bodybuilders.

huge muscle benefits

enhanced fat burning

rapid action of formula’s ingredients

reduced recovery time

increased ability to concentrate

energy to maximum

RADBULK of Brutal Force is manufactured only at FDA and GMP approved facilities in the United States and distributed worldwide (with no shipping costs).

The company – extremely confident of the results and the effectiveness of its supplements, provides a 100-day full money back guarantee to allow the user the time for a complete cycle and verify the real benefits of RADBULK on your body.

In case nothing happens, you are entitled to a 100% refund of your money (excluding shipping costs). As simple as that.

RADBULK – Main Reasons for selecting It

it is legal and not detected in anti doping tests

promotes steady muscle growth on the body

enhances the fat burning (even in the most stubborn parts of the body)

increases athletic performance

reduces recovery times after strenuous workouts, dramatically.

gives energy/physical strength/endurance/momentum

promotes vascularity in the body and a clean ribbing

increases concentration

it does not cause any side effects

it can be combined in a stack with other supplements

Protects lean muscle mass from waste

does not require a PCT cycle

RADBULK – Ingredients

Sunflower Seed Extract 126 mg

Acetyl-L-Carnitine HCL 300 mg

Wild Yarn Powder 300 mg

DMAE Bitartrate 150 mg

Choline Bitartrate 300 mg

All above ingredients are natural, of the highest quality, in quantities appropriate (according to clinical research) to deliver maximum benefits with no side effects.

RADBULK (Rad 140 Legal Alternative) Where to purchase?

The purchase of the Brutal Force supplement, RADBULK, is possible only via the product’s webpage through the internet (corporate official website).

This purchase provides you with huge benefits

safe and risk-free transactions

100% money back guarantee for 100 days

free worldwide shipping

purchase of the original RADBULK supplement of Brutal Force

Best Legal and safe RAD 140 Alternative

affordable multi-buy offers

