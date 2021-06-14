Quick Guide To The Significance Of Follow-Up Consultation- Doctors And Patients Perspective

A follow-up clinic visit is vital for patients, but do you know that failure to maintain an adequate follow-up system can even turn out to be a nightmare for the doctors? Yes, you have heard it right! In a few cases, even the doctors may have to suffer and take rounds of the court arising due to a medical practice case filed in their name.

Take, for example, if a patient visits your clinic with cancer symptoms, you may pen down some tests and advise them to return with their reports.

Further, if your clinic staff fails to keep a check on their appointment and the patient’s situation tends to worsen over time, not only does it raise an alarming signal for the patient but can also get a malpractice suit filed against your name.

Thus it is vital to have a follow-up system in place to prevent any such event from occurring.

Ways to better the follow-up procedures

You must have got a slight idea as to why follow-up is essential. Thus incorporating an effective patient follow-up system is vital for every clinic that values its patients and prioritizes follow-up protocols. So here is how you can take the follow-up system a step ahead:

Making follow up calls

Patients may tend to be busy too, and thus a reminder call a day before the appointment can help them remember and report for their consultation. You can also consider using automated reminder systems to send a reminder alert for their consultation.

Welcoming reception

A well-behaved and courteous staff to attend to the patient at the reception counter makes the patients feel welcomed and comfortable. But usually, we see most of the front desk staff behaving rudely with the patients.

Hence training the front desk staff to be pleasing in their approach adopting all the measures to protect the privacy of every patient who hits the hospital can help them to feel comfortable and valued.

Cutting down on the waiting time

Waiting times can be frustrating, and every patient may not be free enough to land down at the hospital and wait forever for their chance. Hence, respecting the timeline of patients and reducing the waiting times can help in the betterment of follow-up procedures and leave a long-lasting impact.

Informing them beforehand about their token number, their expected waiting time, and the estimated time of appointment can help reduce the dissatisfaction and motivate the patient to return back for a follow-up appointment.

A checking system

Apart from making calls and reminders, you also need to get a checking system in place that will check the results and tests of the patients and any missed consultations.

This can be done via letters, text messages, phone calls, or any other possible method but should be done actively to get things falling at the right place.

Why is there a need to purchase a medical malpractice policy?

Even after taking all the possible measures and setting up a stringent follow-up plan, there are chances that a patient may be missed out that can create a chaotic condition ending up in a lawsuit case. Though this is something that is unpredictable and may not happen with every practitioner, remember that- ‘prevention is better than cure.’

A malpractice case filed in your name can tamper your image and bring your career to an end in no time. But, a medical malpractice policy can help you in the hour of need.

Thus purchasing a policy that offers adequate medical malpractice insurance coverage is like a guardian angel that can safeguard you to some extent in lieu of your vulnerability to fall in the clutches of a malpractice lawsuit.

Why should a patient essentially adhere to a follow-up appointment?

Patients usually try to overlook their health conditions and rush to the doctor when the situation worsens. Though it may sometimes be tempting and may sometimes result due to your lazy bone approach, skipping a follow-up consultation can end up in severe issues. Here are a few reasons as to why you should never ignore such appointments:

Additional information

When you visit a doctor for the first time, there are chances that you may not address your problem upfront and stay quiet hearing what the doctor has to say concerning the diagnosis.

One may feel nervous at times and thus may not get their queries cleared during their initial visit and go back home just to realize that they have missed out asking something to the doctor. Hence a revisit can help you to get your queries and doubts solved that may have to haunt your minds.

Test result consultation

Test results and consultation is an important parameter to seek the proper treatment. If the doctor prescribes any lab test to their patients, they may have indeed prescribed it for diagnosis purposes.

Thus, the first visit is not enough; you may be required to return back to the doctor to show your reports so that the doctor can gain a clear understanding of the actual situation and accordingly proceed with their treatment.

Medication changes

Another reason why you may need to book a follow-up appointment is the need for alteration in the medical prescription. There are chances that the patients’ health condition may be improving, and thus the doctor may consider lowering down the dose.

On the contrary, there are chances that the patient’s case may be worsening and therefore may require some heavy doses of medicines. In both cases, a follow-up visit is a must so that the doctor can analyze your present situation and accordingly alter the treatment and medications for the good of the patient.

Proactive care

If you have been hospitalized due to some emergency condition, then your relationship with the doctor or the health care center does not end on the day you are discharged.

Such situations need continuity as the doctor may require you to revisit them after following a medication routine to examine your health condition and take appropriate steps to deal with your case.

Additional medical issues

Some medicines may show slight side effects, and thus there are chances that you may need to revisit the doctor to address any such additional medical issues that may have popped up.

A follow-up visit allows you to have a discussion with the doctor where you can make the doctor aware of any other issue that you are suffering from to seek medical assistance for the same.

Conclusion

We hope that we have given you a brief insight into why follow-up care is important in the medical field. So, overcome your casual attitude towards follow-up consultations and rethink before you skip a follow-up appointment if you value wellness and seek proactive care.