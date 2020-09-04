Qualities of a Great Business Website

A business website is considered the front door of your company. People won’t bother to go to each office to check its services because it is a waste of time and effort. Instead, they will check the website for the desired product.

When they open your page, this is the moment they decide whether to learn more about you or to keep scrolling until they find a better place. That’s why you should build an irresistible website with intriguing qualities.

Create an Identity

Your company’s identity is reflected through your website. Being unique starts with coming up with your business’ domain name. It can be frustrating sometimes because each name you think of may be taken by someone else. You have to be patient and get creative but you shouldn’t force a name that doesn’t give the right impression about you. It will be easier if you research the taken titles so you can avoid them.

Designing a logo is also essential. An eye-catching design will increase the traffic on your website. Let’s be honest, people get attracted to cool and different shapes. The logo will help you later on in proving your authenticity. People can take the company’s name and commit fraud, but it’s hard to copy a design accurately.

Aesthetics and Functions

Your website must be visually appealing. One of the mistakes that some designers make is scattering information all over the front page or putting lengthy articles. Instead, make your homepage shine by adding high-quality photos and paint the layout in white or neutral colors. Steer clear from pop-ups and excessive notifications because they may be overwhelming for some users.

It is mandatory to ensure your website’s functionality. If it lags a lot, people will be quick to close the tab. That’s why you need to speed it up and regularly perform tests to make sure that it loads quickly. Moreover, the transition from one page to another should be as smooth as possible. If they cannot navigate through the pages easily, they will be encouraged to leave no matter how great your products are.

Nowadays, people don’t have the luxury of time to sit down and open their personal computers. That’s why marketing enthusiasts from https://www.paddlecreative.co.uk/, recommend making your website mobile-friendly. You can make a lite version that works well on smartphones. That way, it will load faster. Additionally, people may use that version if their desktop is lagging. That way, you will attract busy clients as well.

Another step is to make sure that your website is compatible with the major available browsers. You may think that this is easy to remember, but people forget to double-check the basics because they think that they have done it well.

Creative Content

It doesn’t matter whether you are selling an item or offering a service. Either way, you have to get creative with your content. Write blogs that include articles that can help people in various aspects of life. People get hooked when they realize that the website cares about them not only their money. They may even subscribe and request notifications when you post a new article. The target is to keep your clients loyal to you and to ensure that they will keep coming back.

Make Yourself Available

Your contact information as e-mail, office address, and phone number should be on the bottom of the front page. It is better if clients can reach you effortlessly. People mostly don’t have time for hard-to-find companies. They’d rather go to someone else than to keep searching for ways to contact you.

Add a Search Engine

A search engine makes it easier for people to cut to the chase. If they keep navigating to find what they are looking for, they may get bored mid-way and quit. That’s why a small bar at the top will make things more accessible.

Sometimes, they don’t type the whole sentence. For that reason, your website should be smart enough to show them all of the related results.

Let People Express Themselves

You should create a platform where people get to express themselves. Allow them to leave reviews and criticize your work without deleting their comments. Instead, respectably reply to them and assure them that the next time will be different. Clients trust companies that acknowledge their mistakes and respond to feedback.

It is easy to build a business website once you figure out your identity. The above qualities will give you an idea about what a professional platform needs to thrive. It is essential to understand what your customers need while searching online. You should get creative with your design and products to stand out among other competitors.